A Fifteen Year Old 'Research' Paper Paints a Pretty Fugly Picture of 'Doctor' El-Sayed

This comment by Charlie Gasparino about Abdul El-Sayed got Gasparino called a 'racist' so many times in the comments underneath it that I lost count.

@CGasparino Dumbo statement given his day to day experience in health care. Where you learn more about America than you ever did probably — Konrad (@TheBroskiUSA) October 17, 2026

Advertisement

Not to mention, all the references to El-Sayed's 'experiences in healthcare,' which we now know really were just that- ' experiences,' not 'practicing medicine.'

This highlights two of the big problems with DOCTOR El-Sayed, the Michigan candidate for U.S. Senate who isn't quite the actual blood-and-guts physician he's styled himself to be all these years.

He's never held a license to practice medicine, and the only time he's ever had to scrub up around a patient was during a short four-week clinical stint for school, where even he admitted he 'cosplayed being a doctor.'

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for years has publicly said he’s a physician — but there’s overwhelming evidence that he’s had no experience as a licensed medical doctor. This April, he gave an interview to a local TV journalist where he talked up his credentials as a physician multiple times. In March, he told a group of Teamsters nurses that he had “been in enough codes to watch who really does the work” and said that same month on a podcast that “I’ve been a doctor my whole career.” His LinkedIn profile currently says he’s a “physician,” and late last month he called himself “a physician and epidemiologist” at a Council of Baptist Pastors debate in Detroit. But according to a review of Michigan and New York state medical records, he’s never been granted a medical license in those states. El-Sayed’s hands-on experience treating patients appears to be a short clinical rotation called a sub-internship at a small hospital in Manhattan for four weeks at the end of medical school, he told a podcast in 2022, where he said his “job was to be the, like, worst doctor on the team” and he was “cosplaying a doctor.” “The perception in Michigan is that he is, at least at one point in his life, a licensed physician,” said Chris Dewitt, an unaligned Democratic strategist based in Michigan. “That apparently is not the case, and it blows up a big part of his campaign.” There’s no doubt that El-Sayed has top-notch medical credentials. He attended the University of Michigan Medical School and ended up receiving his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He has a doctorate in public health from Oxford University and worked as an assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia for a year before moving to Detroit to be executive director and health officer of the Detroit Health Department.

El-Sayed has a medical degree, but has no experience as a 'licensed medical doctor' because he has never been one. Like a lawyer with a J.D. who never passed the bar, equally useless at doing what the degree taught you.

The other big problem with El-Sayed is the gnawing sense people have that this guy just isn't on the level. As someone said, he's an onion whose layers keep getting peeled back, and they all stink worse the deeper you go toward the core.

Americans are a naturally trusting bunch, but we've been feeling pretty abused lately by folks who pretend to be one thing, saying all the right things, and then it turns out our inner voices weren't racist - they were right.

Abdul El-Sayed has been ringing those alarm bells since he started running. There's his broski act with America-hater Hassan Piker (NSFW LANGUAGE WARNING) (imagine that)...

On September 30, Hasan "I f***ing hate America so much" Piker is speaking at @UTAustin on September 30. Is this the kind of rhetoric that Texas institutions should welcome? @JohnCornyn @SenTedCruz @RepNateMoran @DanCrenshawTX @RepKeithSelf @RepPatFallon @Lancegooden @RepEllzey @RepFletcher @RepLuttrell @RepMcCaul @RepPfluger @RepCraigGoldman @RepRonnyJackson @TXRandy14 @RepMonicaDLC @RepEscobar @PeteSessions @RepCDMenefee @RepArrington @JoaquinCastrotx @RepChipRoy @RepTroyNehls @RepBethVanDuyne @RepRWilliams @RepBrandonGill @RepMichaelCloud @RepCuellar @RepSylviaGarcia @RepJasmine @JudgeCarter @RepJulieJohnson @RepVeasey @RepGonzalez @RepBrianBabin @RepLloydDoggett @RepWPH — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) September 17, 2026

... and firm embrace of the DSA cohort and Bernie/AOC wing of the party, who have embraced him in return.

To be fair, when you think of the circles that AOC runs in, El-Sayed is probably is the most patriotic person she's met. — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) October 16, 2026

The disquiet in people's comfort zones with El-Sayed's carefully cultivated image as a non-threatening Muslim brother who is just like the rest of us - as his smart-ass comments during that appearance meant for J.D.Vance in my first video illustrate - is that he doesn't really mean any of it. That it's performative.

That maybe his real intentions are as foreign and hostile to American values as little glimpses and some of his little slips - 'hurt people hurt people' - suggest they are.

Advertisement

The onion layers of El-Sayed's life are bolstering that impression and firming it into conviction.

The man is very proud of who he is. He likes to talk.

@mazemoore For those unaware, the Muslim Students Association is an official part of the Muslim Brotherhood network. Abdul Mohammed El-Sayed was Vice President of @UMich MSA. https://t.co/jlFDj0VvBm — Kevin Briggs (@KevinBriggs1776) October 15, 2026

He loves to tweet, much in line with what he talks about. He has been on a tear, deleting some of them.

Among the many now deleted posts, Abdul El-Sayed focused on the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and places in the Middle East in a 9/11 memorial post He blamed America for their destruction and says the US acts ignorantly https://t.co/YpCTkFagMx — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) August 31, 2026

WHAT WE DID AFTER 9/11 SCARRED MILLIONS OF OTHER PEOPLE IN PROFOUND WAYS

🚨 Abdul El-Sayed: "What we did after 9/11 scarred millions of other people." "When we talk about 9/11, we often fail to center them." https://t.co/48H4vg1Vfo — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) September 8, 2026

And shame on us for not 'centering them' is what we're supposed to take from this?

THIS IS JUST WHAT THEY DID TO JFK FOR BEING CATHOLIC!

That's what El-Sayed's running with right now.

Abdul El-Sayed told a reporter yesterday that scrutiny of him is “the same thing that they did to JFK when he ran for president… the notion that because he was Catholic, that somehow he had dual loyalty.” I have written about JFK. That claim is a grotesque perversion of history. In 1960, no Catholic had ever been elected president. Al Smith’s 1928 landslide loss was driven in large part by Protestant fears—rooted in centuries of Reformation conflict and reinforced by nativist suspicion—that a Catholic president would answer to the Vatican rather than the Constitution. JFK met it head-on in Houston in 1960, pledging absolute separation of church and state, and the charge collapsed because there was nothing under it. That is not what is happening with El-Sayed. Being Muslim is not the disqualifier. Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, serves as Minnesota’s attorney general. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib serve in the House. Zohran Mamdani is mayor of New York City. CAIR’s own 2026 directory counts roughly 255 Muslim elected officials nationwide, including four in the House and dozens in state legislatures. Voters have repeatedly elected Muslims to state and federal office without treating their faith as disqualifying. The issue is not prayer; it is politics, associations, and family ties to an ideology that rejects the secular liberal order El-Sayed claims to defend. El-Sayed flatly denied on Meet the Press any family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, which the U.S. listed this year as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity for material support to Hamas. His half-sister, University of Chicago professor Eman Abdelhadi, has posted otherwise. In 2012 she wrote: “My family has long been MB,” though she added that it “navigated the political sphere poorly/destructively.” In 2013 she wrote that she had “family jailed for being a part of it.” She also wrote of her mother’s early-1970s Brotherhood activism in college. Their mother, Fatten Elkomy, later worked for the U.S. arm of a charity network Treasury designated in 2004 for supporting al-Qaeda; she was never charged. El-Sayed calls the posts “hearsay” and distances himself from his mother by saying he wasn’t raised by her. But his flat denial and his sister’s own words can’t both be right. There is more. El-Sayed confirmed on camera that his sister-in-law was on the federal terror watchlist. She sued, a district court ruled in her favor, and an appeals court reversed. The FBI won’t say where she stands now. No one accuses him of any role. His father-in-law is a longtime board member of the Islamic Society of North America. None of these questions are about how he prays; they are questions about reported links to an organization whose Egyptian branch the United States has now formally labeled for supporting terrorism. After a man rammed a vehicle into Temple Israel synagogue near Detroit in an attack authorities treated as targeted at Jews, El-Sayed’s response included the line “hurt people hurt people.” He later apologized under pressure from Jewish Democrats, saying he should not have offered “context” that trampled on the victims’ pain. That is not the language of someone simply defending religious freedom. He has also campaigned repeatedly with Hasan Piker, who in 2019 said “America deserved 9/11.” El-Sayed later called the remark “dumb” and said America did not deserve the attacks, but the association remains. Voters are entitled to notice who a candidate chooses to platform. JFK faced prejudice against his faith. El-Sayed faces reporting on his family’s documented embrace of a group now designated by the U.S. government for supporting Hamas, his own comments after an attack on a synagogue, and his political alliances. Equating the two is not a defense of religious liberty. It is an attempt to weaponize a real historical injustice in order to shut down legitimate questions about radicalism and national security. The Constitution protects the free exercise of religion. It does not require voters or journalists to pretend that family ties to a designated terrorist organization, or responses to domestic terrorism, are off-limits simply because the candidate is Muslim. History is not a prop for that evasion. — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) October 19, 2026

Advertisement

...I have written about JFK. That claim is a grotesque perversion of history. In 1960, no Catholic had ever been elected president. Al Smith’s 1928 landslide loss was driven in large part by Protestant fears—rooted in centuries of Reformation conflict and reinforced by nativist suspicion—that a Catholic president would answer to the Vatican rather than the Constitution. JFK met it head-on in Houston in 1960, pledging absolute separation of church and state, and the charge collapsed because there was nothing under it. That is not what is happening with El-Sayed. Being Muslim is not the disqualifier. Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, serves as Minnesota’s attorney general. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib serve in the House. Zohran Mamdani is mayor of New York City. CAIR’s own 2026 directory counts roughly 255 Muslim elected officials nationwide, including four in the House and dozens in state legislatures. Voters have repeatedly elected Muslims to state and federal office without treating their faith as disqualifying. The issue is not prayer; it is politics, associations, and family ties to an ideology that rejects the secular liberal order El-Sayed claims to defend.

Everyone's spidey senses should be buzzing like bad dogs.

You know what else JFK never did?

Suggest that Catholic women only marry Catholic men, which is what DOCTOR El-Sayed wrote in a published 2011 research paper - about the time he was preaching at the Muslim Student Association - that just recently surfaced.

And when you read up on El-Sayed's version of 'science,' you can be certain that there are two categories of racists in this country - what the left calls us when we question what they're doing.

And what they are.

Abdul El-Sayed slammed for ‘racist’ Columbia research paper he wrote concluding Arab women should mate with their own Left-wing Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is being slammed over a resurfaced Columbia University research paper he authored with a “racist and eugenics outcome” that concluded Arab women should only breed with their own kind for optimal health outcomes. El-Sayed — who has repeatedly called himself a physician though he never completed his medical school residency — warned in the 2011 paper published in the “Journal of Immigrant and Minority Health” of the hazards of “interethnic mating” — which he insisted increased the risk of children being born premature. “Our findings suggest that interethnic mating may be associated with increased risk for adverse birth outcomes among Arab ethnicity mothers,” he stated, back then going by Abdulrahman M. El-Sayed.

Advertisement

Mind you, these strictures are only scientifically meant for ARAB WOMEN to follow. Arab men can marry and breed with whomever strikes their fancy.

It's a great little grift for keeping the females in the bloodline IN line, isn't it?

...He said American Arab women were 16% less likely than white women to give birth prematurely, citing his own research from 2008, while omitting to mention that same study found the gap disappeared after adjusting for maternal and socioeconomic factors. The research, funded in part by NIH grants, concluded that Arab women having children with white men was linked to 18% higher odds of preterm birth — below 37 weeks — and 24% higher odds of late preterm birth — between 34 and 36 weeks — compared to having a child with an Arab father. The study found no statistically significant difference in very preterm birth, before 32 weeks, based on whether the father was Arab or white, but didn’t spend much ink dwelling on that finding. Critics savaged the paper as pseudoscience. “This is ‘science’ with “a pre-ordained racist & eugenics outcome,” wrote Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tx.) on X. “Scary stuff.” Others wondered what the radical Democrat’s real motivation was to even research the topic. “Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s scientific research is…odd. Arab mothers who engage in ‘interethnic mating’ have worse birth outcomes than those who mate with Arab men?” ripped John David Haltigan, an Honorary Research Fellow at the University of Buckingham. “Why research this?”

'Why,' indeed, unless the aim was to keep young Muslim girls of Arabian descent as close to the tribal fold as humanly possible. He's like a teeny Taliban in a tight T-shirt, who, mind you, in classic hypocrisy, married a woman of Indian descent.

What a fraud.

Our tax dollars paid for this racist gibberish through an NIH grant.

But Charlie Gasparino, and every one of us by extension, is the racist here.

This smiling, bearded gnome with the lifts in his shoes smirks onstage with a parade of virulent, anti-American boosters, all the while knowing he has spent his life advocating for the very opposite of what this country stands for.

If he can hold that smile long enough, El-Sayed thinks voters will ignore the fetid, slimy onion layers peeling away from him, exposing what the smirk conceals.

Advertisement

And an extra 'racist' accusation - or five - won't hurt.

This guy is confirming all suspicions that he is the radical Islamic diametrically opposed to American values we thought he was.

He's also proving he's much less of an intellectual than he thought.

That explains a lot.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining HotAir VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.