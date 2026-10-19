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A Fifteen Year Old 'Research' Paper Paints a Pretty Fugly Picture of 'Doctor' El-Sayed

Beege Welborn Follow @WelbornBeege
Oct 19, 2026 11:20 AM
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A Fifteen Year Old 'Research' Paper Paints a Pretty Fugly Picture of 'Doctor' El-Sayed
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

This comment by Charlie Gasparino about Abdul El-Sayed got Gasparino called a 'racist' so many times in the comments underneath it that I lost count. 

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Not to mention, all the references to El-Sayed's 'experiences in healthcare,' which we now know really were just that- ' experiences,' not 'practicing medicine.'

This highlights two of the big problems with DOCTOR El-Sayed, the Michigan candidate for U.S. Senate who isn't quite the actual blood-and-guts physician he's styled himself to be all these years.

He's never held a license to practice medicine, and the only time he's ever had to scrub up around a patient was during a short four-week clinical stint for school, where even he admitted he 'cosplayed being a doctor.'

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for years has publicly said he’s a physician — but there’s overwhelming evidence that he’s had no experience as a licensed medical doctor.

This April, he gave an interview to a local TV journalist where he talked up his credentials as a physician multiple times. In March, he told a group of Teamsters nurses that he had “been in enough codes to watch who really does the work” and said that same month on a podcast that “I’ve been a doctor my whole career.”

His LinkedIn profile currently says he’s a “physician,” and late last month he called himself “a physician and epidemiologist” at a Council of Baptist Pastors debate in Detroit.

But according to a review of Michigan and New York state medical records, he’s never been granted a medical license in those states. El-Sayed’s hands-on experience treating patients appears to be a short clinical rotation called a sub-internship at a small hospital in Manhattan for four weeks at the end of medical school, he told a podcast in 2022, where he said his “job was to be the, like, worst doctor on the team” and he was “cosplaying a doctor.”

The perception in Michigan is that he is, at least at one point in his life, a licensed physician,” said Chris Dewitt, an unaligned Democratic strategist based in Michigan. “That apparently is not the case, and it blows up a big part of his campaign.”

There’s no doubt that El-Sayed has top-notch medical credentials. He attended the University of Michigan Medical School and ended up receiving his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He has a doctorate in public health from Oxford University and worked as an assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia for a year before moving to Detroit to be executive director and health officer of the Detroit Health Department.

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El-Sayed has a medical degree, but has no experience as a 'licensed medical doctor' because he has never been one. Like a lawyer with a J.D. who never passed the bar, equally useless at doing what the degree taught you.

The other big problem with El-Sayed is the gnawing sense people have that this guy just isn't on the level. As someone said, he's an onion whose layers keep getting peeled back, and they all stink worse the deeper you go toward the core.

Americans are a naturally trusting bunch, but we've been feeling pretty abused lately by folks who pretend to be one thing, saying all the right things, and then it turns out our inner voices weren't racist - they were right.

Abdul El-Sayed has been ringing those alarm bells since he started running. There's his broski act with America-hater Hassan Piker (NSFW LANGUAGE WARNING) (imagine that)... 

... and firm embrace of the DSA cohort and Bernie/AOC wing of the party, who have embraced him in return.

The disquiet in people's comfort zones with El-Sayed's carefully cultivated image as a non-threatening Muslim brother who is just like the rest of us - as his smart-ass comments during that appearance meant for J.D.Vance in my first video illustrate - is that he doesn't really mean any of it. That it's performative.

That maybe his real intentions are as foreign and hostile to American values as little glimpses and some of his little slips - 'hurt people hurt people' - suggest they are.

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The onion layers of El-Sayed's life are bolstering that impression and firming it into conviction.

The man is very proud of who he is. He likes to talk.

He loves to tweet, much in line with what he talks about. He has been on a tear, deleting some of them.

WHAT WE DID AFTER 9/11 SCARRED MILLIONS OF OTHER PEOPLE IN PROFOUND WAYS

And shame on us for not 'centering them' is what we're supposed to take from this?

THIS IS JUST WHAT THEY DID TO JFK FOR BEING CATHOLIC!

That's what El-Sayed's running with right now.

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...I have written about JFK. That claim is a grotesque perversion of history.

In 1960, no Catholic had ever been elected president. Al Smith’s 1928 landslide loss was driven in large part by Protestant fears—rooted in centuries of Reformation conflict and reinforced by nativist suspicion—that a Catholic president would answer to the Vatican rather than the Constitution. JFK met it head-on in Houston in 1960, pledging absolute separation of church and state, and the charge collapsed because there was nothing under it.

That is not what is happening with El-Sayed. 

Being Muslim is not the disqualifier. Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, serves as Minnesota’s attorney general. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib serve in the House. Zohran Mamdani is mayor of New York City. CAIR’s own 2026 directory counts roughly 255 Muslim elected officials nationwide, including four in the House and dozens in state legislatures. Voters have repeatedly elected Muslims to state and federal office without treating their faith as disqualifying. 

The issue is not prayer; it is politics, associations, and family ties to an ideology that rejects the secular liberal order El-Sayed claims to defend.

Everyone's spidey senses should be buzzing like bad dogs.

You know what else JFK never did?

Suggest that Catholic women only marry Catholic men, which is what DOCTOR El-Sayed wrote in a published 2011 research paper - about the time he was preaching at the Muslim Student Association -  that just recently surfaced.

And when you read up on El-Sayed's version of 'science,' you can be certain that there are two categories of racists in this country - what the left calls us when we question what they're doing.

And what they are.

 Abdul El-Sayed slammed for ‘racist’ Columbia research paper he wrote concluding Arab women should mate with their own

Left-wing Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is being slammed over a resurfaced Columbia University research paper he authored with a “racist and eugenics outcome” that concluded Arab women should only breed with their own kind for optimal health outcomes.

El-Sayed — who has repeatedly called himself a physician though he never completed his medical school residency — warned in the 2011 paper published in the “Journal of Immigrant and Minority Health” of the hazards of “interethnic mating” — which he insisted increased the risk of children being born premature.

“Our findings suggest that interethnic mating may be associated with increased risk for adverse birth outcomes among Arab ethnicity mothers,” he stated, back then going by Abdulrahman M. El-Sayed.

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Mind you, these strictures are only scientifically meant for ARAB WOMEN to follow. Arab men can marry and breed with whomever strikes their fancy.

It's a great little grift for keeping the females in the bloodline IN line, isn't it?

...He said American Arab women were 16% less likely than white women to give birth prematurely, citing his own research from 2008, while omitting to mention that same study found the gap disappeared after adjusting for maternal and socioeconomic factors.

The research, funded in part by NIH grants, concluded that Arab women having children with white men was linked to 18% higher odds of preterm birth — below 37 weeks — and 24% higher odds of late preterm birth — between 34 and 36 weeks — compared to having a child with an Arab father.

The study found no statistically significant difference in very preterm birth, before 32 weeks, based on whether the father was Arab or white, but didn’t spend much ink dwelling on that finding.

Critics savaged the paper as pseudoscience.

“This is ‘science’ with “a pre-ordained racist & eugenics outcome,” wrote Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tx.) on X. “Scary stuff.”

Others wondered what the radical Democrat’s real motivation was to even research the topic.

“Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s scientific research is…odd. Arab mothers who engage in ‘interethnic mating’ have worse birth outcomes than those who mate with Arab men?” ripped John David Haltigan, an Honorary Research Fellow at the University of Buckingham. “Why research this?”

'Why,' indeed, unless the aim was to keep young Muslim girls of Arabian descent as close to the tribal fold as humanly possible. He's like a teeny Taliban in a tight T-shirt, who, mind you, in classic hypocrisy, married a woman of Indian descent.

What a fraud.

Our tax dollars paid for this racist gibberish through an NIH grant.

But Charlie Gasparino, and every one of us by extension, is the racist here.

This smiling, bearded gnome with the lifts in his shoes smirks onstage with a parade of virulent, anti-American boosters, all the while knowing he has spent his life advocating for the very opposite of what this country stands for.

If he can hold that smile long enough, El-Sayed thinks voters will ignore the fetid, slimy onion layers peeling away from him, exposing what the smirk conceals.

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And an extra 'racist' accusation - or five - won't hurt.

This guy is confirming all suspicions that he is the radical Islamic diametrically opposed to American values we thought he was. 

He's also proving he's much less of an intellectual than he thought. 

That explains a lot.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining HotAir VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY | ISLAM | MICHIGAN

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