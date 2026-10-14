$24B in Homeless Funds but You Need a Hazmat Suit and Sanitizing Wet Wipes at the Library

California is such a disgusting mess in so many ways.

Not the least of it is how money, just like trillions of gallons of water, washes through the state in massive waves, never to be seen again, leaving no trace of its passage other than a tattered receipt in the hand of whoever sent it.

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Back in August, Republican candidate for governor Steve Hilton told Joe Rogan about the 'Homeless Industrial Complex' that has ostensibly sprung up around 'fixing' the homelessness problem in CA, but, in reality, exists only to milk the funds pouring in to address it.

$24 billion in homelessness funds VANISHED—and the problem is still getting worse. Why? "Housing First" makes forced sobriety, treatment, and job training illegal. Meanwhile, crony developers charge $1 million per unit! Addicts don't receive treatment. Homelessness SKYROCKETS. This is the Homeless Industrial Complex in a nutshell. — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 27, 2026

..."Housing First" makes forced sobriety, treatment, and job training illegal. Meanwhile, crony developers charge $1 million per unit! Addicts don't receive treatment. Homelessness SKYROCKETS. This is the Homeless Industrial Complex in a nutshell.

This month, Bill Essayli, the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, addressed the number of non-governmental organizations (NGO) 'making money off the homeless people in Skid Road.'

YOU'RE GOING TO GO TO PRISON IF YOU'RE DOING THAT

“You’re going to go to prison if you’re doing that.” First Assistant U.S. Attorney @USAttyEssayli says nonprofits are stealing money meant for the homeless and making millions off homeless people in Skid Row. Our analysis of 1,458 HUD-funded homeless NGOs: compensation up 118% from 2013 to 2024. Homelessness up 31%. To the NGOs that have profited off the rise of homelessness: accountability is coming. — Cicero Institute (@InstituteCicero) October 12, 2026

...Our analysis of 1,458 HUD-funded homeless NGOs: compensation up 118% from 2013 to 2024. Homelessness up 31%. To the NGOs that have profited off the rise of homelessness: accountability is coming.

Hilton was at MacArthur Park yesterday for a presser (after a Skid Row tour with journalists and Fox News) when a prime example of the problem obligingly did the fentanyl shuffle back and forth behind the energized, voluble candidate.

Talk about illustrating the man's point.

@SteveHiltonx Astonishing new details emerge about LA homeless nonprofit CEO living life of luxury in Hawaii on taxpayers' dime https://t.co/ATBovpGCn6 — Joni Job (@jj_talking) October 13, 2026

Meanwhile, NGO CEO's are rewarding themselves for all their hard work succoring the weak and destitute.

A Los Angeles nonprofit boss tasked with helping domestic violence victims and homeless has reportedly been living in Hawaii for at least a decade while enjoying lavish perks paid for by her organization, including a luxury Santa Monica apartment and a BMW. Carol Adelkoff, CEO of 1736 Family Crisis Center, also raked in a staggering $1.6 million over two years, making her the highest-paid homeless services executive in the city, according to the LA Times. Nearly half of that sum came from a payout for unused vacation time she had accumulated over four decades, she told the LA Times.

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I need to check what my vacation time's worth - I mean, DAWG.

A lot of attention, because it's an easy, obvious target and it IS Los Angeles, has been on Skid Row. Spencer Pratt did a fair amount of campaigning there, too, much of it because of the horrific amount of ghastly animal abuse that is also rampant among the district's drug-addled population. The place is a filthy, goo-encrusted, vermin-riddled, deviant cesspool.

But there are these zombie bodies aplenty throughout California, as the state has made it so attractive to bring your problems and stay, while rendering it impossible for local communities who would choose to fight off the invasion to do so.

One of the Los Angeles cities dealing with a new iteration of the homelessness issue is Santa Monica. That used to be a magical little name as far as legendary CA surf cities and golden glow goes.

The Santa Monica Pier has been an iconic landmark for decades. The local youths made sure to get in a few good licks...

@KTLA Was it jocks versus goths again? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 16, 2026

...right before demolition started to tear the whole thing down for a re-do.

Santa Monica is working overtime to bring tourism back to the Pier and the Third Street Promenade https://t.co/6vmOYLVH1n — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 25, 2025

Should be awesome when they rebuild it. Whenever.

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In the meantime, you'd think, well...maybe these kids would be better served going to the library or something instead of shooting, knifing, or sucker-punching each other.

You'd think.

But in Santa Monica, the minute those doors open every morning, their library belongs to the city's allotment of homeless (they're all pre-staged, with sleeping bags and trash bags stuffed full of earthly belongings in hand)...

...and the tabletops and keyboards might be deadlier than an evening at the pier.

All for 'the convenience of the homeless.'

Calls are growing for a deep cleaning of Santa Monica’s main library after an outside organization allegedly found fecal matter and E. coli on tables, computer keyboards and other surfaces.

What they're saying: John Alle, with the Santa Monica Coalition, hired an outside organization to collect samples inside the library. He says the results raise concerns about sanitation and safety. "And what we found is awful," Alle said. Dr. Houman Hemmati, a Santa Monica resident and physician, discussed the alleged findings, saying fecal coliforms and E. coli should not be present on those surfaces. The coalition is also raising concerns about conditions inside the library, pointing to dozens of people lining up outside with blankets and suitcases when the facility opened Monday. The group alleges drug use, pornography and sexual activity inside the building. "My colleague saw active sex in the restrooms, in the stalls," Alle said. Hemmati criticized the city’s handling of the situation, saying Santa Monica puts "the convenience of a handful of homeless people" ahead of residents’ interests, safety and health.

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Youse surely takes your chances among the stacks.

Bring some sanitizing wet wipes. That $24 billion didn't buy any of those - SORRY, NOT SORRY.

But it does get you a dream crib in Hawaii.

WHAT WE FOUND WAS AWFUL

The whole thing is awful - all of it.

The money, the people, the poo everywhere.

And the utter complacency that keeps them voting for more of the same fecal matter in office, on sidewalks, and on library keyboards.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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