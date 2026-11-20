Russia launched a massive attack against Ukraine last night. This was almost certainly the attack Putin promised in response for taking down the Kerch bridge.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said it was “one of the largest attacks” since the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, with at least eight people killed and nearly 30 injured in Ukraine. “The Russians spread this attack across many cities and regions of Ukraine. Absolutely all the targets were ordinary civilian infrastructure – things that literally sustain people’s lives,” he said. Zelenskyy said Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, went ahead with the strike after “weak meetings” with the US president, Donald Trump, and China’s Xi Jinping, and his “failure to attempt to somehow redraw the world”. The Ukrainian president added: “Russia is trying to compensate for its military and diplomatic impotence with precisely this kind of terror.”

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Somehow, two of Russia's missiles and a drone went astray and wound up landing in Poland, many miles away from Ukraine.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the Kh-101 missile hit a rural area at Nowy Lipowiec in southeastern Poland about 50km (31 miles) from the Ukrainian border. The cruise missile, designed for precision targets, crashed at about 06:30 (5:30GMT) and Natalie Szponar, a local resident, said she was getting her children ready for school when she heard a "whistle and a dull impact". Another suspected missile went down near Rudnik nad Sanem to the west of Nowy Lipowiec, and a jet-powered [drone] crashed to the south near Mołodycz, said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Video of the strikes:

Poland says it is asking Nato for additional support after two Russian cruise missiles and a jet drone fell inside Polish territory around 6.30am this morning. The country’s defence minister said a Kh-101 missile was found in the village of Novy Lip-ov-iets - almost 50km from the Ukrainian border. Residents heard a loud bang as the object fell just a couple of hundred metres from buildings - sending smoke rising over the forest. — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 20, 2026

BREAKING: A Russian Kh-101 cruise missile has struck near the town of Chmielek in eastern Poland. It’s around 45 km from the border with Ukraine. https://t.co/xsW926k2qn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 20, 2026

NATO jets were scrambled in response:

Spoke with @donaldtusk about the grave violations of Polish airspace overnight. NATO jets were scrambled in response. We stand in solidarity with Poland and will continue to strengthen our ability to deter and defend. This incident is clearly dangerous - a consequence of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. I condemn Russia’s attacks as well as its ongoing war. We continue to stand united as Allies and will continue to support Ukraine — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) November 20, 2026

This wasn't an accident and Polish authorities know it. It was Putin sending another message.

Poland’s prime minister called the incident “an intentional provocation” by Russia. Donald Tusk said he had spoken with Nato’s secretary general, Mark Rutte – who will visit Warsaw on Saturday – who agreed with him that “it does not seem to be a coincidence” that the attack took place on the night before the drills. “It clearly shows … that coming months … will certainly pose great challenges for all of us,” he said.

This comes after Putin's meeting with Trump in China. During one of the meetings, Trump made a joke pretending not to recognize Putin. "Who is he?" he asked the room. Then he added, "He's my friend."

Trump walks in with a huge smile to meet Putin: “He’s my friend!” https://t.co/p8ILsKaR0q — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 19, 2026

Poland's Prime Minister responded to that remark on X:

God, protect us from such friends. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) November 19, 2026

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It's a fine line and Trump seems to really believe he can get more flies with honey, as it were. My point isn't that President Trump is somehow responsible for Putin's wayward missiles, but he really does treat Putin like a friend most of the time and often seems to ignore that Putin is a autocratic strongman who routinely jails, persecutes and murders his political enemies. He's not a good guy, in other words. If the plan is to charm the dictator, it's still hard to watch.

In any case, there are at least two reasons Putin would be sending a message to Poland at this moment. First, as mentioned above, there are military drills taking place right now in Poland, led by France and the UK. One of the wayward missiles landed about 75k from where those drills are taking place.

After nearly two years of meetings and summits, the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" is finally moving from theory to practice. On November 9, an unprecedented military exercise is scheduled to begin in Nowa Deba, in southeastern Poland, under particularly tense circumstances, to test the ability of this 36-nation alliance – led by France and the United Kingdom – to deploy in Ukraine once the fighting between Kyiv and Russia comes to an end. The "Koalicja" exercise ("coalition" in Polish), set to run until November 22, is intended as a demonstration of the military credibility of an alliance seeking to establish an intervention force capable of deterring Moscow from resuming hostilities. This is a major challenge given that the United States is not part of the initiative and its involvement in Ukraine's future security guarantees remains highly uncertain. For this first exercise, nearly 2,800 soldiers from 10 different countries are expected to be deployed in the region bordering Ukraine. France and the United Kingdom are the main contributors, alongside Estonia, Lithuania, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Belgium.

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Second, as I described here, Poland just caught Russia planning a false flag attack designed to turn them against Ukraine. If you missed the earlier post, here's the story in a nutshell:

The plan was to stage an attack, possibly on Russian soil, causing mass casualties and planting evidence implicating Ukraine, with Poland portrayed as the base from which the attackers had struck. This aimed to drive a wedge between Kyiv and one of its staunchest allies, leaving Poles furious that Ukraine had supposedly dragged their country into a confrontation with Russia. Moscow could then have used the incident as a pretext to strike back, although it remains unclear where the bloodshed might have occurred.

Russia got caught before they could carry this out, which is embarrassing. So Putin is frustrated that his enemies are conspiring against him and his friends can't pull off a false flag attack. Poland is the locus of his frustration and suddenly Russian missiles are falling there by accident. For the record, the accuracy of these Russian cruise missiles is a few meters. One doesn't wind up 31 miles from the border unless it was sent there on purpose.

So far, Russia hasn't said anything about the wayward missiles. I'm sure they'll offer a denial of some kind eventually but for now it looks like they just want this to sink in.

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