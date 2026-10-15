BBC Is Making a Documentary About J.K. Rowling

The BBC has just announced plans for a two-part documentary about J.K. Rowling. Part one will be focused on Harry Potter and part two will be about her activism in defense of women's rights.

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J.K. Rowling’s journey from struggling single mother to the creator of Harry Potter is one of the most extraordinary success stories of modern times. The author created a beloved global phenomenon and reshaped our cultural life before becoming one of Britain’s most polarising public figures. Episode one charts Rowling’s path from a bookish childhood and time spent writing in Edinburgh cafés to unprecedented literary success. Harry Potter transformed children’s publishing, revitalised reading and burnished Britain’s cultural identity. As the books inspired a generation of outsiders and brought millions of young fans together through the emerging internet, Rowling created a universe with an economic legacy worth billions. Episode two follows Rowling as she steps out from behind her creation and becomes an increasingly powerful political voice. Amid the rise of social media and intensifying culture wars, her interventions on Scottish independence, feminism, free speech and gender identity place her at the centre of increasingly bitter online exchanges. Admired by supporters as a fearless defender of women’s rights and condemned by critics who call her an opponent of trans equality, she finds herself divided from some of the actors and fans who once championed her work.

I'm going to go out on a limb and predict that this is going to be a completely one-sided disaster. Just in the announcement of the documentary they are already playing her up as a "polarizing" figure whose "personal beliefs" had sparked a "divisive dialogue."

Simon Young, Head of Commissioning, History, said: “Thirty years after the publication of the first Harry Potter book, there feels like no better time for the BBC to explore one of the towering figures of British literature. No cultural history of Britain in the 21st century would be complete without the story of the boy wizard that J.K. Rowling created, the publishing and film-making phenomenon that she spawned, or the polarising public figure she has become.”... James Rogan, Executive Producer, said: "J.K. Rowling has achieved extraordinary literary success, with her influence spanning a generation of fans, crossing into cinema and the online world. Rogan Scotland explores her unique story from her early days as a writer to the present moment and how her unflinching personal beliefs have sparked a fraught and divisive dialogue that continues to this day."

As always, people on the left assume that resistance to their insurgent agenda is a provocation. So it's Rowling who "sparked" the divisive dialogue, not the people pushing to have men in women's sports, women's changing rooms, and women's prisons.

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Rowling herself will not appear in the documentary, which is almost certainly a wise choice. Despite this, trans activists online are claiming to be upset that the BBC is working on this hit piece about her.

On X, one critic penned: "BBC cancelling Drag Race, cancelling I kissed a boy/girl, censoring trans supportive messages and then making a whole docuseries about the person who has made life for trans people hell in the UK is certainly very telling @bbcpress @BBC." A second went one step further, claiming the BBC were "complicit in transphobia". "Everyone stop paying TV licence now, stop funding insane things like this," they said. A third similarly questioned: "Cancelled drag race, blurred out a trans ally T-shirt, new doc on JK Rowling. Why exactly should LGBTQ+ people pay the licence fee? @BBC." (sic)

Given the BBC's history I don't have much hope for this being remotely fair, much less positive. We'll find out sometime next year what the BBC has created.

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