Becerra Explains How He's No Newsom: 'I Hablo Da Español!'

All I've got to say is...

DIS GUY

What a mushroom.

Same gas prices. Same car registration. Same insane taxes. Same crime, chaos, corruption, homelessness, fraud. Just in Spanish. Becerra was asked how he'd be different from Newsom and the ONLY thing he says is: "I speak Spanish." Vote for CHANGE not more of the same! — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 29, 2026

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This is right up there with Kamala's campaign-killing, 'Nope. Wouldn't change a thing' answer she gave Sunny Hostin on The View.

And we all know she's dumb as a box of coconuts.

No only did Kamala Harris say she wouldn't do anything different from Joe Biden (meaning her presidency would another four years of this crap), she said she's "been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact", implicating herself in the Biden administration's failures. https://t.co/eE4noj1NzK — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) October 9, 2024

But holy SMOKES.

How dense is Becerra to have seen the Harris disaster flame out in real time, and then he still answers a lay-up question like that?

The billionaire tax. Proposition 40 on the ballot - oh, whew. He says he's not 'for it.'

BECAUSE HE'S WORKING ON HIS OWN WEALTH TAX

While Xavier Becerra is a NO on Prop 40, the CA billionaire tax, he confirmed he's putting together his own wealth tax push if elected. Becerra said he's looking at income, not assets. "You want to make sure it's something that's fair, it's predictable, and it's stable." https://t.co/lIzGYXn9Wd — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) October 29, 2026

And Californians will get a shiny new mileage tax.

🚨 BREAKING: Becerra comes out in favor of new "mileage tax." Every California driver would be TRACKED and charged by the mile, costing an extra $1,000 a year! California, this situation is dire. You can't afford more GOUGING! Elect me governor, and I'll VETO the mileage tax. https://t.co/DWEMQ3alnn — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 29, 2026

The marvelous Carl DeMaio did the math.

BREAKING: Xavier Becerra just announced he wants to impose an insane MILEAGE TAX on all California drivers if he wins! 6 cents per mile = $900 per year per driver! Tell all your friends to get out and VOTE, or it will cost them a lot of money. https://t.co/GWiZ149lDZ — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) October 29, 2026

That should be a popular proposal from the tax-and-spend Becerra.

How confident do you have to be to be a complete doofus, disappear for weeks at a time during campaign stretches, and then pile on tax and fee pain? Pretty damn sure you have it in the bag, or that your party machine buddies have the bag ready for you no matter how often you screw up.

He's right about one thing, though - there won't be anything but an hola's difference between him and his oleaginous predecessor if he wins.

And Becerra wants to be known as the father of 'Do Your Laundry at Lunchtime'...

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It’s time for the California Power Hour. ⚡️ As Governor, I’ll launch a first-in-the-nation program giving millions of working families two free hours of electricity every day. Families of four making $82,500 or less will qualify - potentially saving hundreds of dollars a year. Cool your home. Do your laundry. Run your dishwasher. Don’t get charged for it. As Governor, I’ll make California’s energy work for working Californians. — Xavier Becerra (@XavierBecerra) October 26, 2026

...because that's when his 'free' two hours of electricity will be scheduled...as long as you make under $82,500 a year.

What fucking family in all of California can afford to stay here when they make under $82,500 in the first place? — Terry (@Terry) October 28, 2026

DEAR GOD, CALIFORNIA - YOU CAN STILL SAVE YOURSELVES!

@remarks No shit, they worked at gas stations and bought homes. People making 200k+ are having trouble buying homes right now. Boomers gotta go — Nirh (@nirhmilli) October 28, 2026

Hilton is making incredible inroads.

If only it wasn't California.

Incredible moment after our rally in Orange County:



Francisco is a proud member of a carpenters' union that endorsed Becerra. But he and other union members are supporting ME.



Working people, this is YOUR movement. For 16 years, this California regime has treated you with… pic.twitter.com/Ai0gWf8Pxv — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 28, 2026

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This is just another mediocre, machine-politick Democrat loser with a fake background story, who probably should be in jail but isn't, coasting into his 'next job' in a machine-run state.

Want to see a murder captured live? Watch this. 🤣 Becerra: “‘California’ has never had a governor from where I come from.” @ZavalaA: “Sacramento?” Disqualifying. 💀💀💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Svui8ndFd6 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 29, 2026

What a tragedy that guy's the nominee.

But dang it, California peeps.

We know there is a God, and NEVER say 'never.'

Get out there and VOTE.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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