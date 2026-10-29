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Becerra Explains How He's No Newsom: 'I Hablo Da Español!'

Beege Welborn Follow @WelbornBeege
Oct 29, 2026 8:40 PM
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Becerra Explains How He's No Newsom: 'I Hablo Da Español!'
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

All I've got to say is...

DIS GUY

What a mushroom.

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This is right up there with Kamala's campaign-killing, 'Nope. Wouldn't change a thing' answer she gave Sunny Hostin on The View.

And we all know she's dumb as a box of coconuts.

But holy SMOKES.

How dense is Becerra to have seen the Harris disaster flame out in real time, and then he still answers a lay-up question like that?

The billionaire tax. Proposition 40 on the ballot - oh, whew. He says he's not 'for it.'

BECAUSE HE'S WORKING ON HIS OWN WEALTH TAX

And Californians will get a shiny new mileage tax.

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The marvelous Carl DeMaio did the math.

That should be a popular proposal from the tax-and-spend Becerra.

How confident do you have to be to be a complete doofus, disappear for weeks at a time during campaign stretches, and then pile on tax and fee pain? Pretty damn sure you have it in the bag, or that your party machine buddies have the bag ready for you no matter how often you screw up.

He's right about one thing, though - there won't be anything but an hola's difference between him and his oleaginous predecessor if he wins.

And Becerra wants to be known as the father of 'Do Your Laundry at Lunchtime'...

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...because that's when his 'free' two hours of electricity will be scheduled...as long as you make under $82,500 a year.

DEAR GOD, CALIFORNIA - YOU CAN STILL SAVE YOURSELVES!

Hilton is making incredible inroads.

If only it wasn't California.

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This is just another mediocre, machine-politick Democrat loser with a fake background story, who probably should be in jail but isn't, coasting into his 'next job' in a machine-run state.

What a tragedy that guy's the nominee.

But dang it, California peeps.

We know there is a God, and NEVER say 'never.'

Get out there and VOTE.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining HotAir VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics STEVE HILTON | X | 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | CORRUPTION | CRIME

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