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Not Great, Bab

Duane Patterson
Nov 16, 2026 10:40 AM
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Not Great, Bab
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Before the U.S. midterm elections, President Donald Trump repeatedly said that the price of oil and gasoline would fall pretty rapidly after the elections were over. 91 percent of Kamala Harris' 2024 voters and 30 percent of Trump's 2024 voters didn't believe him two weeks ago. 

Now, the election is in the rearview mirror...except in Alaska where Mary Peltola is within a whisker of crossing the 50 percent threshold and avoiding a ranked-choice-voting round, and in California, where we tend to take at least a month to survey the landscape and determine how many more late ballots need to "arrive" in order to displace yet another Republican Congressman. Was the President correct in his prediction? Yes. 

Appearing on CNBC's Squawk Box program Friday morning with Joe Kernen and Rebecca Quick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent laid out the stats.

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For the last month, the Iranian Regime has claimed they've sunk or destroyed two tankers a day almost every day like clockwork. The reality? Oil's supply and demand righted itself for the first time in a long time. Supplies now outweigh demand. Why? More oil is moving than before the war began.  

Iran does not own the Strait of Hormuz. The United States military is in full control of the traffic transiting one of the world's most sensitive energy chokepoints. The pivot began with implementing Operation Economic Fury, the blockade of all traffic in or out of Iranian ports in the Gulf. Layered onto that was Project Freedom, which removed the Iranian mines in the Strait and created a lane of for tankers and freighters to traverse the Strait. 

Added onto that was Operation Economic Outcast, which systematically removed the underpinnings from other countries that allowed the Iranian regime on the sly to access the global financial system, further tightening the squeeze. 

The blockade, secondary, and tertiary sanctions have been so effective to date that the Iranians announced they are planning a budget for next year without oil sales. That's like Apple announcing a future budget without iPhone sales. What the regime has resorted to is a land route, even if at a snail's pace compared to what cargo ships and carry in and out, to keep something economic moving in Iran. 

Task Force Iron Gate has now been implemented to disrupt those land routes. Where we see one, we will disabuse those on the other end of the corridor from allowing it to continue. The noose around the regime tightens further. 

And yet, even in a world with zero Iranian oil hitting the global market, the market is adapting in real time, despite the supply shock from a few months ago. Several experts now look at future oil from a sell position, not a buy. 

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Refined products such as gasoline and diesel have not caught up, yet, but the gap is no longer widening. The market is adapting. Refining capacity is beginning to catch up. The market barely notices anymore when the daily 'Iran hit another two tankers' story from regime media shows up. It's treated as a 'boy cried wolf' story, except in this case, Iran is trying to be the wolf, and fewer people believe the wolf still has fangs sufficient to cause damage. 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to the Federalist Society's annual dinner a couple days ago, and gave as clear an exposition on why dealing with Iran now was, and remains, vital to American interests. 

The choice in front of President Trump every day is one of four options regarding Iran. 

1) Status quo-plus — Keep the blockade in place, maintain the safe corridor for oil and cargo (keeping the receipts for the bill that will come due for Europe and the rest of the world soon), and adapt to any new land route straw extending from Tehran looking for economic air to breathe by plugging it.

2) Blockade plus targeted kinetic strikes at sensitive infrastructure and/or regime assets. Trump gets that briefing option updated every single day, and those capabilities just got increased with the Teddy Roosevelt carrier group coming on station yesterday.  

3) Blockade plus arming Iranian dissidents inside Tehran, and providing air support when the revolution inevitably takes to the streets. This is the General Keith Kellogg suggestion he offered over the weekend on X.

4) Pull up anchor and come home — in essence, caving to the 30 percent of the Trump 2024 neo-isolationist base who already cost the Republicans the midterms by not voting. It seems pretty obviously unwise to reward those who have already proven not have your back by giving away a war against Iran you've basically won. 

The first three all are different options or tactics that have the same underlying goal to achieve — toppling the Iranian regime once and for all. The last option is the Biden regime Afghanistan preemptive defeat option, one the President is not going to choose. 

Appearing on Thursday's Hugh Hewitt Show, Donald Trump seemed content with option one for now, because it's working. The regime is thrashing around violently, but it is dying every single day. 

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With regard to the chokehold strategy on the regime, while saying he's willing to ride it out for the rest of his presidency, if necessary, the President later signaled he doesn't believe it will take that long. In fact, when pressed, he said he would accept it would be a failure if he handed over the keys to the White House to his successor with the current regime still intact. 

The metric of success that media ought to be reporting, but largely are not, is how the regime is faring. 

In a country where women do not have rights, and are required to appear in public wearing burqas, all of a sudden, they are being trained for a new role in society — to replace soldiers the regime can no longer pay and/or have deserted. 

In southwestern Iran, where the three primary oil fields are, five Iranian men between 25 and 30 years old applied for positions at an oil company. They were denied the ability to even apply, because oil production has been reduced to what can only be refined inside of Iran. And besides that, no one's really getting paid anyway. There are no new employment opportunities in oil or much of any industry these days. The women soldiers aren't getting paid, either. They just get to do something besides walk around the streets five steps behind the men. 

There are several reports of unpaid IRGC and Basij forces, and they're pretty cranky as a result. 

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Here's one account from laid off law enforcement who says they're close to the tipping point where there's no fear or respect of police from Iranian civilians. 

Gasoline remains a scarcity the regime cannot provide. They've never had the refining capacity internally to handle the daily demand, and the regime has compounded the problem for decades by subsidizing gas, conditioning the population to pay a price per liter well below market value. Now that they can no longer import gasoline to meet the demand, and no longer has the cash reserves to keep the subsidy going, the lines Iranians wait in only get longer as each day exacerbates the supply problem. 

A third of Trump's base protested high gas prices by sitting on their hands, or worse, casting votes for a political party that historically views high gas prices as a feature, not a bug. Not one of them had to wait in a line like this just to buy it. How do Iranians react to their gasoline reality? 

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Cab drivers began to get into the act. 

High-profile members of the regime are sparring with each other publicly. 

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Secretary Bessent compared the stress fractures Iran is facing to those that caused the Soviet Union to crumble. 

While the regime wriggles around in the noose, American forces are as numerous in the region as they have been since the war began. 

All seems like it's going according to plan, right? Not entirely. In Yemen, the hot war zone between the Houthis, the last remaining Iranian terror proxy, and the coalition of Yemeni government forces, loyal tribal brigades, Saudi air assets and Pakistani and Turk defensive forces, has taken an alarming turn in the last 24 hours. The Bab al-Mandeb Strait has fallen...again.

Not great, Bab.

For the last six weeks, Yemen government forces, with Saudi air support, chased out and largely held former Houthi strongholds along the coast, and the fighting was concentrated largely in the mountainous region of Taiz. The fighting there continues -- a lot of anti-tank shelling, but a lot more on both sides via drone strikes. But yesterday, the Yemen forces headquartered in Aden to the south confirmed they are pulling back to defensible lines to protect the back-up capital city. Not a good development at all. 

Last week, there was a pretty significant air assault on the Houthi stronghold up north in Sana'a. This week, the Houthis successfully pushed back the other direction. And as of last night, reports surfaced of bombing in Aden. 

This has been a see-saw affair for the last few weeks. Both sides are losing a lot of people and tons of drones. Saudi Arabia should have air superiority over anything the Houthis can fly, but the Houthis still have a bunch of Iranian-made missiles, and they've been using them as of late. My friend and podcast partner from the Reagan Institute, former Missouri Senator Jim Talent, has said for the past few weeks that the Houthis are going to have to be addressed by the U.S., and it was almost a certainty that the President would eventually authorize a tipping of the scales there to give the Arab nations a little edge over the terror proxy. Yesterday's gains by the Houthis, if held, are untenable in the long run. Hormuz is still the primary artery for oil leaving the Gulf region, but a virulent Houthi terror group choking off the secondary chokepoint and threatening the Saudi East-West pipeline once again, and perhaps even the Suez Canal, cannot be allowed to fester. 

We have three carrier groups and 300 aircraft in the region, and that's not including our long-range bombers we can load up from here. That's more than enough firepower to mow the lawn in Sana'a as well keeping weeds from popping up in Hormuz. 

Overall, as we begin to think about the holidays beginning next week, the Iran problem does seem to be working itself out, albeit agonizingly slowly. Could that change? Sure, especially if the Houthis do establish the upper hand and throw a monkey wrench into the oil market that is well on its way to recovery. Let's hope that Yemen gets a little personalized attention fairly soon. It will give me a little more to be thankful for a week from Thursday.  

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics IRAN | HOUTHIS | YEMEN | DONALD TRUMP | SAUDI ARABIA

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