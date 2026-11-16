'No Kings' Really Means 'The Politburo Decides'

Lenin wasn't a king, you know. Neither was Mao nor Castro. Brezhnev was just the Chair of the Politburo, and every committee needs a Chair. So when the No Kings crowd chants its slogan, it is technically truthful about its goals while entirely deceptive about what it actually means.

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Keep that in mind when thinking about the "No Kings" movement, because it isn't at all about preventing tyranny; it's about centralizing power into the hands of a leftist Politburo. It's a brand name as honest as the Bolshevik brand was; it implies the opposite of what the unwary assume.

...The country could soon be experiencing the greatest changes to our constitutional system in 250 years, but the public will have little to say about it. It is a familiar pattern. Throughout history, popular movements have been usurped by small elites who have shown nothing but contempt for actual popular government. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 16, 2026

Few people in the No Kings movement are open about their goal to subvert the democratic process when they describe their movement. It's all couched in terms that appeal to the unwary who worry that Trump exercising his legitimate powers as president lawfully is a danger to the country. Many people mistake Trump's use of his office's powers to do things they dislike for tyranny, when in fact he is doing what any president does: using the tools the Constitution gives him to achieve his aims.

The No Kings crowd has successfully hijacked that concern — really a grossly overblown fear — into one of the most anti-democratic movements we have seen in a long time.

Here’s mayor Katie Wilson at a “no kings” protest to “stand up for democracy and civil rights” She’s now trying to OVERTURN a citizen state-wide vote to keep boys out of girls sports What happened to “democracy” @MayorofSeattle?! What about the rights of girls to participate in sports without getting beaten up by a boy or having their title stolen?? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2026

It would be funny if it were so damn frustrating that the same people who scream "No Kings" at the top of their lungs are the ones working overtime to kill ballot measures that passed comfortably, just because they don't like the outcome.

It appears democracy is too important to be left to voters. After Democrats ran on “saving democracy” from its imminent destruction, many voters may be a bit confused by the actions of their newly elected representatives. Democratic politicians and pundits are moving to negate certain results in the last election and to circumvent future votes on key reforms. The country could soon be experiencing the greatest changes to our constitutional system in 250 years, but the public will have little to say about it. In Seattle, socialist Mayor Katie Wilson announced that she and the city would move to block a statewide initiative approved by 36 of 39 counties. The public voted to require the separation of boys and girls in K-12 sports. It is an issue that has overwhelming support among both Democrats and Republicans, with polls showing roughly 70 percent of Americans supporting girls’ sports for girls alone. But Wilson and others do not like the decision, so they are seeking to protect the public from their supposedly bad choices. In Colorado, Governor-elect Phil Weiser (D), the former dean at the University of Colorado Law School, was a prominent figure in the “No Kings” protests before the election. But after his election, he decided that the voters’ democratic decisions on transgender policies were inherently flawed and he would have to correct them.

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There's no ambiguity about the "will of the voters" when it comes to passing ballot measures; one of the Colorado ones under attack passed with more than 60 percent of the vote. The others passed comfortably enough in what nobody would call a nail-biter.

What makes them "illegitimate" in the eyes of the No Kings crowd is that they believe that the voters are wrong. Of course, I thought the voters were wrong when they elected Amy Klobuchar and Peggy Flanagan, but my response to that was to grit my teeth and batten down the hatches until I move.

Colorado voters passed a ban on male athletes in girls and women’s sports. Proposition 134 defined girls as having female reproductive organs and boys as having male reproductive organs. So that there would be no ambiguity later, the drafters expressly added that “students assigned male at birth play only on boys teams or co-ed teams and vice versa for females.” The public also passed Proposition 135, banning gender-affirming surgeries for minors. Weiser, however, declared that, with a new supermajority in both houses, Democrats would “have to take a look at these anti-trans measures … to fix [them] and provide a much more human and sound approach.” This is the same politician who recently insisted that he was “defending democracy” and standing for “our government of the people, by the people, and for the people.” But apparently, the last thing large-D Democrats want to do is actually listen to the people. The “saving democracy” crowd seems to have a very serious problem with democracy.

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...The country could soon be experiencing the greatest changes to our constitutional system in 250 years, but the public will have little to say about it. It is a familiar pattern. Throughout history, popular movements have been usurped by small elites who have shown nothing but contempt for actual popular government.

When these people say things like "No Kings," their definition of democracy is the same as what the communists mean. It's why all those communist countries were named "The Democratic Republic of..."

North Korea is called the "Democratic People's Republic of Korea," not Kim Jong-il-land. It holds votes, has a unicameral legislature, and a central committee. How can you call it undemocratic?

Well, gee, let me count the ways. Or not. What's the point? It doesn't matter what the powers that be say. What matters is whether the people have a say, and in more and more places run by the blue team, they don't, really. Because when they are asked and give an answer the powers that be dislike, that answer gets tossed into the circular file.

Of course, it's not just explicit moves like this one that demonstrate the contempt for democracy that the No Kings crowd actually has. If you followed the campaign of Abigail Spanberger or the Texas Democrats who won so big this month, the correlation between how they ran and how they govern is rather thin.

"Affordability" was the slogan, or moderation in Spanberger's case. What is being delivered is a full-blown attack on issues that neither ran on, even to the point of doing the opposite of what they promised.

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Now you could blame the voters by pointing out that they were stupid to believe what the Democrats said, and you may have a point, but not as good a one as you think. The point of representative democracy is to let people outsource governing to a representative group that presents its agenda, and then choose among the alternatives.

If we require everybody to know the ins and outs of every issue and spend their lives monitoring what's going on in legislatures, the point of representative government goes away. There is supposed to be a division of labor here, where the ordinary citizen gets on with his life while the heavy lifting is done by the representatives who do (approximately) what they said they would.

Even in states with initiative and referenda, only the most contentious and important issues make it to the ballot, theoretically, because representatives can't or won't make those decisions themselves such as sex-based sports and gender-bending issues.

The No Kings crowd is convinced they know better than ordinary Joe and Jane, so they reserve the right to veto anything they dislike. This is the opposite of what a republican government should look like.

Nobody can claim that the voters didn't understand the gender issues on the ballot. These are some of the most debated issues in the country. The effort to overturn these decisions is driven solely by a contempt for the voters' will.

Democrats are now planning to fundamentally change the constitutional system. As one Harvard law professor explained it, these committed democracy-defenders will guarantee that Republicans “never win another election.” The key is to prevent voters from actually voting on any of the changes. Democratic leaders are openly talking about packing the Supreme Court to allow an array of changes by judicial fiat. Although many Americans still oppose court packing, this could technically be done by a vote of Congress. There is also a building effort to effectively abolish the Electoral College, to increase the power of high-population blue states without actually seeking a constitutional amendment. Securing the White House after negating the Electoral College would mean that many of these changes could be accomplished by a simple majority vote.

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The No Kings crowd's goal is pretty simple: win a trifecta to gain enough power to rig the system so every subsequent election is basically a show. Pack the courts. Eliminate the filibuster. Increase the number of states run by leftists to ensure a permanent majority in the body. Silence the critics with lawfare and censorship in the guise of fighting "misinformation." It is an agenda they are pretty open about if you listen to them talk to each other. We don't need to read between the lines to see it because they say it.

James Carville is urging Democrats to act quickly if they regain power, suggesting they move on day one to grant statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico and expand the Supreme Court to 13 justices. https://t.co/5hYcLLNDOo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 22, 2026

Because these people use pretty words when they are talking to the public, the public assumes they have pretty thoughts. It reminds me of the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen promulgated during the French Revolution.

It, too, sounded good, and people still point to it today as one of the premier statements about the rights of man.

But few people say it was never put into effect. It was nothing but pretty words with no real meaning, yet for many, it sounds like an Enlightenment triumph.

In reality, it was the rhetorical tool used to justify the Terror.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

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