PolitiFiction: The Fallacy of Fact-Checking

We are pleased to present this guest essay from Matthew Hoy, the author of “Fact-Checking Frauds: How Fact-Checkers Distract, Deceive, and Distort Our Politics,” available now on Amazon.com. Read more from Hoy at his website and on his Substack, Hoystory On Air.

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We present guest essays on occasion to further debate and discourse on important topics. As always, the opinions expressed by the guest author do not necessarily represent those of Hot Air or Townhall Media.

Fact-checkers can’t be trusted. I should know, I wrote a book about it.

Time after time, these pretend “unbiased professionals” let their personal beliefs and biases overwhelm logic, common sense and a plain reading of statements, claims and laws that they promise to tell us the truth about.

In the years since the Supreme Court finally acknowledged the “right” to abortion as bad constitutional law and returned the issue to the democratic process, fact-checker after fact-checker has run interference and done unpaid public relations work for Democrats and their abortion-rights allies.

In 2022, Pulitzer Prize-winning fact-checker PolitiFact found a claim posted on Facebook that stated that Colorado’s new abortion law “legaliz[es] abortions through all nine months, up until the moment of birth,” as “False.”

“No, this Colorado law does not allow abortions ‘up until the moment of birth’,” PolitiFact confidently stated.

Then one might wonder how the following paragraph made it into that very same article:

Colorado’s law protects the right to have an abortion and does not make distinctions or regulations around a time or stage during pregnancy.

So…abortions are a right that doesn’t depend on “a time or stage during pregnancy.” Despite PolitiFact’s best efforts, it was really true.

It’s four years later, and the script stays the same, regardless of the fact-checker.

Investigating the claim that Virginia’s Question 1 legalizes abortion up to birth, passed by more than 62% of that state’s voters in this month’s election, Snopes reporter Jack Izzo follows the same well-worn path to determine that it is “False” and that the claim “misrepresents” the Question.

The fact-check is wrong in so many ways. Most obviously, Izzo claims that the measure doesn’t allow abortions through all nine months because some legislature in the future might impose some restrictions (though the measure itself appears to severely limit what laws could be passed). This effectively ignores what the law does now by claiming something different might happen in the future.

It’s like saying that Q1 doesn’t allow abortions up until birth because in 50 years Virginia voters may change their minds and repeal Q1. That may change the reality on the ground in the Commonwealth of Virginia, but it doesn’t affect what Q1 does today.

Izzo also attempts to put up a smokescreen around this laughable analysis by claiming that Q1 opponents are employing a strawman argument when he is the one employing it.

Izzo claims that the “failure” by abortion opponents to note that few abortions are performed in the third trimester is a “strawman argument.” This is not how strawman arguments work. It’s never been how they work.

Asked to provide an example of Question 1 opponents claiming that late-term abortions were common, Izzo declined.

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This is a standard diversion by abortion supporters: “It’s rare, so why worry about it?” Q1 opponents have never argued that it late-term abortions are common, they argue that this measure makes them legal. But, rather than come to grips with that simple claim, there is an attempt to minimize the issue in a way that they never do when the issue is…say…school shootings.

Izzo then attempts to buttress an argument that no one on the other side is making by pointing to the reasons why late-term abortions occur, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Two of these reasons are the ones you often hear in defense of late-term abortions: Continuing the pregnancy would risk the mother’s health or life and the unborn child has some condition that wasn’t detected earlier would result in serious illness or death shortly after birth.

The other two reasons are ones which are seldom mentioned: The mother didn’t realize she was pregnant until very late in the pregnancy, or that she couldn’t afford or make the time to get the abortion earlier.

I won’t accuse Izzo of making a strawman argument because he failed to note that the latter two reasons account for potentially more than half of third trimester abortions or failing to note that polling shows 70% of Americans would ban abortions in the third trimester. (Because that’s not how strawman arguments work.)

In a 2023 article in The Atlantic magazine profiling late-term abortionist Warren Hern, he estimated that “at least half, and sometimes more,” of the abortions he does are on healthy babies and the mother’s health is not threatened. (At least, no more threatened than any other pregnancy. Hern is of the opinion that every pregnancy is a life-threatening condition.)

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After finishing his strawman diversion, Izzo comes to the measure itself.

Izzo rests his “False” judgment on a “caveat” that is part of the language of the measure that allows future regulation of third trimester abortions. He claims that some hypothetical future law could theoretically prevent an abortion moments before birth. He never bothers to square this fact with the reality that the measure voters passed—as it stands today—does allow abortions up to birth.

And how would that future, hypothetical, undefined regulation restrict third trimester abortions? It is difficult to imagine a what restriction the law would allow, when the passage in question reads like this:

Notwithstanding the above, the Commonwealth may regulate the provision of abortion care in the third trimester, provided that in no circumstance shall the Commonwealth prohibit an abortion (i) that in the professional judgment of a physician is medically indicated to protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant individual or (ii) when in the professional judgment of a physician the fetus is not viable.

And there is the loophole that abortion supporters have used to ensure that every abortion was legal under Roe v. Wade, and in states like Virgina which have enshrined expansive abortion rights in their state constitutions in the years since it was overturned: The “mental health” exception.

Was there ever a claim of “mental health” that was deemed too frivolous or too late and resulted in a woman being denied an abortion? No one has ever identified a case where that occurred. The “mental health” exception has been the open door to unrestricted abortion for decades.

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So, I sent Izzo a hypothetical that would easily be considered something that should be illegal by those 70% of Americans who would prohibit third-trimester abortions, but not by abortion-rights absolutists.

In the following hypothetical, would it be possible, with Q1 as the law of the land in Virginia, to deny a woman an abortion in the following situation? A woman is full-term in her pregnancy. She is slated to have delivery induced tomorrow morning. She finds out the night before that her husband has been having an affair with her best friend and she is furious. She's out of her mind with rage. Instead of going to have the caesarian, she goes to a facility specializing in late-term and requests an abortion. Can she legally acquire one under Q1? Is there a law that the state legislature could pass to bar third-trimester abortions in situations like the one I describe that wouldn't run afoul of Q1?

The obvious answers to the questions are “Yes, she can acquire one in that circumstance,” and “No, no law could be passed to ban abortion in this situation with Q1’s guarantees.”

When asked for comment on the practical effect of his analysis and fact-check ruling, Izzo refused to engage with the hypothetical, instead stating: “I believe that all of the information necessary to analyze your hypothetical can be found in my article, the current Virginia law and in the raw text of Question 1. I politely decline to comment further.”

And this is where fact-checkers have distorted our politics over the past few decades. Some 70% of voters oppose third-trimester abortions, yet laws like Question 1 get passed because fact-checkers like Izzo claim that these extreme measures aren’t really extreme at all.

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Would our abortion politics look different if fact-checkers honestly analyzed these extreme measures? Would the supermajority of Americans who oppose third-term abortions defeat measures like Q1 if they knew what they really allow?





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