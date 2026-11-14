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Here's Why the Flight 15 Booster Catch Was Abandoned (Update: The Did It!)

John Sexton Follow @verumserum
Nov 14, 2026 4:00 PM
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Here's Why the Flight 15 Booster Catch Was Abandoned (Update: The Did It!)
SpaceX via AP

Yesterday we had SpaceX's Starship test flight 15 and, as I described here, the launch looked really good this time. None of the Raptor 3 engines went out on the climb toward space. Stage separation went as planned and the ship itself would eventually boost itself into orbit for the second time with no problems. 

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However, there was one disappointment yesterday. The original plan called for both the booster and the ship to be caught by the towers. But during the boostback phase, when the booster returns itself for a landing, something went wrong. Instead of a tower catch we got another simulated water landing followed quickly by an explosion. Here's video shot from nearby Bronsville showing the landing and explosion.

And here's a close-up of the last moments in slow motion. Notice that the flame coming out of the three central engines briefly turns green at the last moment.

 The booster is fueled by liquid methane and liquid oxygen.

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The plume turning green means the fuel mixture was running oxygen-rich for a moment and that oxygen reacts with copper in the engines to produce that color. Elon explained this was a result of the booster running low on fuel. He said the latest engines and minor changes to the software will fix this problem.

Yesterday, it wasn't clear why the tower catch had failed but today we know that the booster essentially made its own decision to abort the attempted tower landing. Here's SpaceX's Dan Huot explaining it.

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GNC in  this case stands for guidance, navigation and control. So he's saying the booster detected that it was not in the exact right position to safely attempt the tower catch and sent itself to the back up location for the water landing. It also triggered its own flight termination system, blowing up the rocket before it hit the waves.

This morning, Huot gave a little update noting that what happened was not a failure of the GNC system or the team behind it. Instead, it was doing exactly what it was designed to do. If the system detects a landing would be unsafe, it moves to the backup landing spot. So it acted properly under the circumstances.

What we still don't know yet is why the booster was out of position. They are working on that and eventually we should get an answer. One of the best things about SpaceX is that they are open and share all of this stuff with the public pretty much as it happens.

Meanwhile, the ship itself has been coasting around the earth for 16 hours after successfully deploying 26 new Starlink satellites. In the update, Huot said ground control spent the night checking on systems and that, so far, everything looks good. In a few hours they will make the final decision about going for a return to Starbase and a tower catch of the ship. I'll update this post once that decision is made.

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Update: I'm a bit late but they did it. The first catch of a ship is in the books.

It's just incredible to see. Elon Musk and SpaceX are making science fiction real. Musk was clearly very happy.

Even some frequent critics are giving props for this.

Elon made this comparison. That's part of the California high speed rail project on the right.

Elon himself was the person who came up with the idea of abandoning landing gear and having the tower catch the booster and the ship.

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Finally, for those too young to recognize it, the song in the background is "Baby Come Back" by Player, released in 1977. The lyrics are appropriate:

All day long, I'm wearing a mask of false bravado

Trying to keep up a smile that hides a tear

But as the sun goes down, I get that empty feeling again

How I wish to God that you were here


Baby come back, oh baby, any kind of fool could see

There was something in everything about you

Baby come back, you can blame it all on me

I was wrong and I just can't live without you, oh

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy HotAir's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics SPACE | SPACEX

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