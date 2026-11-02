WaPo: Big-Tent Party That Embraced Nazi-Tatted Abuser Draws the Line At ...

Remember when Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo and allegations of domestic abuse required "context" and "redemption"? Recall when Ro Khanna demanded "grace" from Maine voters? Good times, good times.

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After yesterday's unsurprising endorsement by Haley Stevens of Mike Rogers, Michigan's Democrat Party chose to expel her. Graham Platner remains a Democrat in good standing, but as the Washington Post reports, daring to oppose an antisemite with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood who can't stop talking about AIPAC and the Joooooooos crosses the line for Democrat leadership:

The Michigan Democratic Party kicked Rep. Haley Stevens out of its ranks Sunday, after she endorsed Michigan’s GOP Senate nominee, Mike Rogers — over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who defeated her in the primary. “Congresswoman Stevens is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future,” the state party’s chair, Curtis Hertel, said in a post Sunday on X. Hertel announced the decision just over an hour after Stevens released an endorsement video for Rogers. That video followed days of public friction with El-Sayed, much of it over the candidate’s stance on Israel, the same issue that made their primary bitter and divisive.

This is not just a rhetorical slap, either. The Detroit News reported late yesterday that Stevens has had her access to voter rolls revoked, and the party has memory-holed her altogether from their website:

The Detroit News: Haley Stevens has lost access to Michigan Democrats' voter database, sources tell Her photo has also been removed from the party's website. https://t.co/8PqTC4mcDM — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 1, 2026

Dave Weigel reports at Semafor that Michigan Democrats want to punish Stevens for violating a rule that bars campaign activities for Republicans. Making an appearance with Mike Rogers at a black church in Detroit crossed a line for them, but apparently they have no issue with Abdul El-Sayed publicly demanding that she stay away from his church appearance and accusing her of pandering to AIPAC, meaning of course the Joooooos:

State Party Chair Curtis Hertel Jr. said Sunday on X Stevens was expelled from the state party, and although national party leaders across the board were united in saying they supported El-Sayed. Stevens faces rough waters ahead. She appears to have violated House Democratic caucus rules banning campaign activity for non-Democrats, and some in the caucus want to punish her. It’s not immediately clear whether Jeffries and Stevens have talked. The Stevens-El-Sayed crackup had been building in the months since she lost to him in the primary. Stevens and other Michigan Democrats kept their distance from El-Sayed over his association with controversial streamer Hasan Piker and his positions on Israel. The feud accelerated over the closing weeks of the campaign when Cenk Uygur’s Rebellion PAC began running the anti-Israel ad that would eventually convince Stevens to endorse Rogers. Now, Uygur says he never imagined that outcome when he aired it.“It wound up creating the perfect storm because it caused two weather fronts to collide,” Uygur told Semafor. “The establishment hated it with a passion and the internet loved it with equal passion. That’s what caused this explosion.”

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That's not what caused it. The proximate cause of this implosion is the bat-guano Jew hatred coming from El-Sayed surrogate Hasan Piker and his allies like Rebellion PAC and Uygur. A couple of days ago, Piker went on an unhinged screaming rant against a Jewish neighborhood being akin to the KKK. And it's also El-Sayed himself, who recently campaigned with a Louis Farrakhan acolyte, Benton Harbor mayor Marcus Muhammed. The Free Beacon takes note of Muhammad's own openly expressed views of Jews:

In an interview with Nation of Islam members in May, Muhammad referred repeatedly to "the enemy"—a term the Nation of Islam often uses to refer to Jews—while discussing The Israel Lobby, a book that alleges Jews malignantly shape American foreign policy. "They have the muscle, they have the money, they have power, they have influence," said Muhammad. In 2020, Muhammad defended Farrakhan with a photo stating that, "Yet for fear of the Jews no one spoke openly of him." In 2021, Muhammad wrote of "the ongoing Jewish and Gentile Kristallnacht against Black Muslim businesses," invoking the Holocaust-era Nazi pogrom against Jews. Muhammad has called the Nation of Islam's "Muslim Program," an influential treatise that calls for racial segregation and states that "intermarriage or race mixing should be prohibited," the "ultimate solution" to America's "race problem."

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El-Sayed and Muhammad are apparently welcomed into the Democrat Party. Alleged rapist and Nazi-tatted creeper Graham Platner remains a member in good standing. Haley Stevens, who just wanted the party's nominee to renounce antisemitism and rebuke the radicals around him, is persona non grata.

Sounds like an honor to me. And I wonder how John Fetterman sees it today, too.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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