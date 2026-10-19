Guess Who Wants Taxpayer-Funded Sex Changes for Illegal Immigrants

Psyche! It's a trick question. The correct answer is "every Democrat running for office this cycle."

However, readers may sense a theme today in midterm coverage. And yes, the specific answer to this question is Abdul El-Sayed, who has spent the last several years pushing Medicare for All. Unlike most other Democrats running this cycle, El-Sayed has offered an honest look at his ambitions for government-run healthcare over the years. The Washington Free Beacon's intrepid investigative reporter Chuck Ross dug up these gems from 2021 and 2022, where El-Sayed demands socialized medicine that will fund healthcare for illegal aliens who want sex-change operations, apparently quite the niche for young progressives these days.

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Hardest hit: CBS News? Dana Bash? Max Tani?

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Abdul El-Sayed, in a series of unearthed podcast remarks, called for a "truly inclusive" universal health care entitlement that would include "care for transgender people" and "care for immigrants." He later criticized conservatives for demonizing "the undocumented person who comes to this country and wants to get gender reassignment surgery on Medicare for All." Transgender immigrants seeking government-funded gender treatments, he said, were the "prime example" that conservatives would use to turn the public against universal health care, "because it captures a group of multiple marginalized people whom they want to cast as being undeserving." El-Sayed made the remarks in 2021 and 2022 in podcasts unearthed by the Washington Free Beacon. El-Sayed—who at the time was a former Michigan gubernatorial candidate working as a commentator and podcaster—called for a "truly inclusive" taxpayer-funded universal health care system that provides the "full gamut of health care that any and everyone would need." Such a plan, he said, should include health care for illegal aliens, transgender people, and transgender illegal aliens seeking sex-change procedures.

I can just see the ads now: Abdul El-Sayed is for they/them/MS-13. Mike Rogers is for you. Because this is no better than Kamala Harris' statement that she wanted to fund sex-change operations for felons in prison, and it is arguably worse. At least Harris was smart enough not to extend those benefits to illegal aliens that she and Joe Biden allowed to flood into the country for four straight years.

Not only did El-Sayed openly campaign for taxpayer-funded sex changes for illegal aliens, he then attempted to pre-empt pushback on the issue from conservatives:

"A lot of the most difficult conversations break on the question of who deserves what care, right?" he said in an episode on Feb. 15, 2022. "The prime example that conservatives will impose on a conversation about Medicare for All will be ‘Well, what do we do with the undocumented person who comes to this country and wants to get gender reassignment surgery on Medicare for All,’" he said. Conservatives seeking to demonize transgender illegal immigrants seeking sex change treatments were guilty of "the original sin of racism," he said. "That’s going to be the example that they’re going to push forward because it captures a group of multiple marginalized people whom they want to cast as being undeserving," El-Sayed said.

Well, let's talk about "deserving" in this context. Why would people who broke the law to get into the country and then often break the law to get work that undercuts low-income American labor "deserve" subsidies from these same taxpayers? El-Sayed and the rest of the Medicare for All Democrats want to end private health insurance and force all Americans into a closed system of socialized medicine without any choice. El-Sayed and his allies then want to force taxpayers to fund elective surgeries for people who haven't legitimately paid into that closed system at the expense of those who do.

The comment about the ads is not just a comic aside, either. Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris on this issue with a single ad about funding felons' sex-change operations, even without mentioning socialized medicine or coverage for illegal aliens. Trump won Michigan with that message, at least to a significant extent. Rogers has been aggressive and fast in his messaging, so we can probably expect ads highlighting these issues in the final fortnight. The challenge might be fitting all of these issues into a 30-second spot, so hopefully they have a large inventory of 60-second spots on the home stretch.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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