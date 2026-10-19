CBS Reporters Shocked, Shocked to Hear Weiss Wants Reporting on El-Sayed Ties to Muslim Brotherhood

Scandal has once again hit CBS News, at least as defined by the rest of the Protection Racket Media. The nominal version: CBS reporters are complaining to Semafor's Max Tani that managing editor Bari Weiss has decided to both manage and edit. The true version: How dare someone suggest they cover Democrat candidates in any other context than Republicans pouncing and Orange Man Bad?

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Brush off another Captain Louis Renault Award for the anonymice among CBS News personnel:

In 2012, Abdul El-Sayed’s half-sister, Eman Abdelhadi, described “an amazing talk with my mom about her activism in the Muslim Brotherhood during the early ’70s.” Republicans and members of the media have since pressed El-Sayed, an American of Egyptian descent, to answer whether he has ties to the Islamist movement, which was founded in Egypt and whose offshoots include US-designated terrorist groups. The subject is of particular interest at CBS News, where Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss has repeatedly encouraged the network’s journalists to dedicate serious resources to finding a potential link. In recent weeks, Weiss has personally advocated for CBS News journalists to pursue numerous story angles related to El-Sayed’s supposed sympathy towards the Muslim Brotherhood, and was directly involved in a controversial story about his previous posts comparing the COVID-19 death toll to 9/11. She has discussed the topic on editorial calls, and tasked CBS News’ investigative unit with combing through El-Sayed’s background for a potential link to the organization. The network’s investigative team is set to publish a story in the coming days on the subject, though two people familiar with the reporting said that as of Sunday afternoon, it was unclear whether the story will include new revelations.

That's actually a good question, because CBS News and the rest of the mainstream media haven't offered any revelations at all. In the meantime, the Washington Free Beacon's Chuck Ross and Alana Goodman have eaten everyone's lunch on this story for months. Tani suggests that the only link between El-Sayed and the Muslim Brotherhood and El-Sayed is a random comment from his sister. It seems that Tani's out of the loop, too

Let us count the ways in which El-Sayed connects with the Muslim Brotherhood, especially financially:

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Note well that I haven't even mentioned Hasan Piker in this list.

The question here shouldn't be whether Weiss has the authority to hand out investigative reporting assignments. It should be why CBS News reporters, and reporters from all of the rest of the mainstream media, aren't embarrassed that they have shown zero interest in a story where a Senate candidate supports and is supported by foreign terrorist organizations. Asking reporters to take a peek into this after having been scooped repeatedly for months is a bare minimum for an outlet that claims to report news rather than massage narratives.

Speaking of narrative-massaging, Dana Bash offered a master class in the practice on CNN this weekend. In this exchange with Mike Rogers, all she wants to do is discuss Donald Trump's namecalling with El-Sayed and Republicans pouncing™ on his Muslim Brotherhood ties. When Rogers starts dismantling her attempts to deflect from El-Sayed's connections to the terrorist group, Bash then laments, "I don't want to debate with you":

WATCH: @MikeRogersForMI calmly dismantles Dana Bash's attempt to force him to defend Trump's attacks against Abdul El-Sayed, forces discussion back to MoBros ties, CAIR funding, and Hasan Piker. "I don't want to debate with you," said Bash as she was debating Rogers https://t.co/Gj2VV2WSoq — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 18, 2026

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At CNN, the story is always Orange Man Bad and Republicans pouncing. CBS reporters endorse this approach. Maybe we should keep a Renault Award handy for Bash, too.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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