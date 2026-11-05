Thanks, Democrats: Tech Stocks Getting Creamed

We all knew there was a massive contradiction between the Democrats' talk of "affordability" and the reality of their agenda, but it took a day or so for the stock market to internalize the real economic meaning of what the Democrats are promising.

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The market, in general, likes divided government. Historical returns tend to be higher when government is divided because gridlock tends to mean fewer laws and regulations, although with the growth in Executive power, that is likely less true than in the past.

So it didn't shock me that the market's first reaction wasn't catastrophic. And it shocks me less that the market, and in particular tech stocks, is taking a beating today as the new reality seeps into traders' consciousness.

As I write this, the broader market is down several percent (it changes all the time, so I won't put a precise number on it), and the NASDAQ, which is heavy in tech stocks, is down about twice as much. It's currently down about 5 percent, which means trillions of dollars in value have evaporated in hours.

The market "heatmap" is a sea of red, and the worst of it is exactly where you would expect: in the chip and AI-connected sectors, including software and the hyperscalers (which build and run data centers).

It's a bloodbath — roughly 85–90 percent of the map is red, and it's the AI/chip complex taking the worst of it: AMD −15.2 percent, Micron −15.0 percent, AMAT −11.4 percent, Tesla −11.3 percent, Palantir −10.0 percent, Broadcom −9.1 percent, Nvidia −8.8 percent, Oracle −7.9 percent. The megacaps are down but less dramatically (Apple −1.7 percent, Microsoft −3.5 percent, Meta −4.6 percent). Almost nothing green of size — Costco +1.6 percent is the standout, with Walmart, the oil companies, and Coke basically flat.

I guess everybody loves Costco. It's the 5-gallon pickle jars, I think.

BREAKING:🚨 Democrats just introduced a bill to ban AI superintelligence, and Americans can get 20 years in federal prison if they use it. Seems like China is about to win BIG. https://t.co/0y8A4bHOp7 — Joshua Jake (@itzjoshuajake) November 5, 2026

The anti-AI sentiment is very real, justified or not, and for some reason (mostly Chinese propaganda, but some legitimate gripes too) Americans think data centers will pave over the countryside and use up all the water. So politicians, and especially but not exclusively Democrats, ran against them, and ballot measures across the country banned or limited them.

"What we just witnessed was an AI earthquake": Voters revolt against tech at polls https://t.co/zmlCzvzjYl — Axios (@axios) November 4, 2026

The markets noticed, and they don't like it, and for good reasons. AI investment has been driving economic and profit growth, and this election slammed the brakes on the one, and perhaps the other as well.

Bernie Sanders: Democrats must enact a national moratorium on AI data centers, must pause advanced AI development, and ban superintelligence. A moratorium on data centers is exactly what the American people want. https://t.co/YJlcRHAIjY — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 5, 2026

Now, I think AI stocks and investment have been in a bubble, and some deflation of that bubble would be a good thing. Unfortunately, bubbles don't tend to deflate; they tend to pop, and popping bubbles filled with red ink spread that red ink all around.

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It's not time to freak out...yet. Bubbles can inflate far more than you would ever think, and we don't know whether this is the harbinger of even more declines. But a 10 percent decline in so many tech stocks in one day is definitely a reason for concern, and I am concerned.

Why is the stock market crashing?? Idk… maybe because Democrats want to BAN AI on day one You know… the one industry holding up the entire US economy https://t.co/q8lIWwzdVV — borovik (@3orovik) November 5, 2026

If I had to bet, a ban on AI or data centers is not in the cards, but a dramatic increase in regulation and a massive slowdown in investment is, and most people don't know how much of recent economic growth is tied in some way or another to the (mal)investment that has been going on.

The Dow just dropped over 1,200 points, led by a massive crash in tech stocks. You might not like Big Tech, but here’s the reality… these companies hold $3 TRILLION in debt. If they fall, we’re going down with them. So why is this happening? I think because the Left is already signaling bans on AI data centers. And the market is responding. If tech collapses, our stock market falls apart. And when that happens, you think the government is going to help? They can’t! They’re buried under trillions in debt themselves, and nobody is going to lend to us. I already warned you to prepare for impact. If you haven’t yet, this may be the beginning. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) November 5, 2026

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The Dow just dropped over 1,200 points, led by a massive crash in tech stocks. You might not like Big Tech, but here’s the reality… these companies hold $3 TRILLION in debt. If they fall, we’re going down with them. So why is this happening? I think because the Left is already signaling bans on AI data centers. And the market is responding. If tech collapses, our stock market falls apart. And when that happens, you think the government is going to help? They can’t! They’re buried under trillions in debt themselves, and nobody is going to lend to us. I already warned you to prepare for impact. If you haven’t yet, this may be the beginning.

In my opinion, the AI companies are bad actors who have played a role in their own demise here. They have raced ahead and done some sketchy stuff, have not been careful enough with how they have built and trained their models, and they make promises, some good, some bad, that they cannot keep.

And it's not exactly a good marketing technique to say you could kill every person on Earth.

THESE NUMBERS ARE BRUTAL. $13.2 TRILLION has been wiped out from AI stocks since their 2026 highs. That's more than the entire GDP of every country on Earth except the US and China. • Alphabet: -32%, -$1.62 trillion • Nvidia: -25%, -$1.49 trillion • Broadcom: -41%, -$965 billion • TSMC: -28%, -$700 billion • Micron: -48%, -$678 billion • Meta: -25%, -$501 billion And it's even worse across the sectors. On average: • Memory stocks: -60% • AI power stocks: -53% • Data center stocks: -50% • AI chip stocks: -43% • AI software stocks: -36% — Bull Theory (@BullTheoryio) November 5, 2026

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THESE NUMBERS ARE BRUTAL. $13.2 TRILLION has been wiped out from AI stocks since their 2026 highs. That's more than the entire GDP of every country on Earth except the US and China. • Alphabet: -32%, -$1.62 trillion • Nvidia: -25%, -$1.49 trillion • Broadcom: -41%, -$965 billion • TSMC: -28%, -$700 billion • Micron: -48%, -$678 billion • Meta: -25%, -$501 billion And it's even worse across the sectors. On average: • Memory stocks: -60% • AI power stocks: -53% • Data center stocks: -50% • AI chip stocks: -43% • AI software stocks: -36%

I am not, as you can tell, an uncritical booster of these companies, and I HATE their regulatory agenda and believe they need to be rebuked.

But anyone who thinks the solution is to destroy them, or that sector of the economy, is economically illiterate. They are the people who stare at their phones, watch TikTok videos, go home to stream movies and YouTube, and then talk about banning the data centers their favorite tech needs.

It's the joke about AOC saying that we don't need farmers anymore because we have grocery stores.

Now AI data centers will be built elsewhere, and China will simply jump ahead in the AI race. Nobody is stopping AI; they're exporting the economic benefits to other countries. It's the same phenomenon as Germany deindustrializing to stop CO2 emissions — they just moved to China and the Third World, where environmental concerns are lower on the agenda.

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In other words, you just make things worse.

But socialists always make things worse, and for all the "right" reasons. Or at least, that's how they sell their policies.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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