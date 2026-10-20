Oh, Say, Can You See...WNBA Teams Scooting Off the Court Before the National Anthem? I Do

Alright.

Apparently, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals are going on.

It's rough in the NSFW stands.

The WNBA has a serious culture problem, and its not in the city of Indianapolis. At the WNBA Finals, women wearing XX-XY shirts were met with an appalling display of hostility from Golden State Valkyries fans. Middle fingers. Obscenities. Verbal abuse. One fan reportedly even told a woman to kill herself. These women came to watch basketball and support women's sports. Instead, they were escorted from their seats by security while surrounding fans celebrated their departure. And the irony? The WNBA continually preaches tolerance, acceptance and inclusivity. Apparently, some of its fans have a very different interpretation of those principles. THIS is what WNBA inclusivity looks like? https://t.co/ZjKfqPTuLi — Sports Patriot (@SportsPatriotUS) October 20, 2026

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One fan reportedly even told a woman to kill herself. These women came to watch basketball and support women's sports. Instead, they were escorted from their seats by security while surrounding fans celebrated their departure. And the irony? The WNBA continually preaches tolerance, acceptance and inclusivity. Apparently, some of its fans have a very different interpretation of those principles. THIS is what WNBA inclusivity looks like?

I think most of you know I was already over these lowlife, no-class, unapologetically egotistical racist harpies long before this.

But, whew, DAWG.

They done it now.

Outkick's Dan Zaksheske was taking one for the team last night, covering Game Two of the WNBA Finals.

Did you know they were even on? That these privileged whiners even had a finals *YAWN*?

I didn't, don't care, and am living my life in peace and harmony all the same.

Our man Dan noticed something peculiar just before the National Anthem was about to start the evening.

Not just one, but BOTH TEAMS slyly stand up en masse and form a little conga line heading off the court and to the locker rooms.

Dan got video of the departures.

Same league. Same disrespect. The Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries skip the anthem AGAIN before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, then stroll back out when it’s over. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/fWHzYGFyjt — OutKick (@Outkick) October 20, 2026

These women of immense privilege, who live in America and play a game for a living, stayed in the locker room, reemerging courtside once the National Anthem ended and the applause died away.

They had apparently pulled this vile, disrespectful performance at the start of the previous game.

The Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries were off the court for the national anthem before Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Monday night, repeating their Game 1 absences despite a provision in the league’s own rulebook calling for players to stand and line up during the performance. Just like in Game 1, the teams left the floor less than one minute before the start of the anthem and returned mere seconds after the singer sang the final note. The repeat absence followed OutKick’s questions to both teams about why they were off the court Saturday and whether they planned to be present for Monday’s anthem. Despite multiple requests to both teams, those questions had gone unanswered when OutKick published a follow-up Monday morning.

You know, I couldn't give a flying crap about the WNBA 'rulebook,' because these miserable females don't follow it on the court in any event, and neither do WNBA officials or management.

What I do care about is the utter contempt this shows for the greatest country on earth, the patriotism of those who sing and stand in the audience, and the despicable arrogance of these preening witches, who feel entitled to far more than their excessive greed and mixed talents have ever earned them.

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I am incandescent with rage.

A game. These snotty twits play a GAME for a living, and their salaries wouldn't even exist without the charity of others - namely, the men of the NBA subsidizing this fantasy league. Yet they are such superior beings that they can just continually s**t on everything and everyone in a country where being a player in a mediocre sport still gets you handed things like cereal boxes with your smug face on the front?

Oh, enough.

E - FREAKIN' - NOUGH

OutKick readers are going berserk.

It’s like this league/teams/players go out of their way to make people not like them. I’ve never seen a major sports or entertainment franchise so hell bent as this one to be as unappealing to the public at large as this one. It’s quite amazing.

Disgusting. But as a private organization I guess the players can do what they want…. as can I. I immediately changed the channel. I won’t watch that baloney. We don’t need another France.

Once could be a mix up. Twice in a row is INTENTIONAL! The coaches, the players, and the owners should be fined.

Fine each team $250,000 for this offense. Third offense $350,000 each. Fourth offense each team gets one game forfeited. Get serious WNBA! This is a disgrace.

The WNBA finally has a shot at gaining traction and instead of embracing it, they seem determined to throw it away.

This aligns with the sickness of our culture - lack of gratitude. the fact that a person can kneel during the national anthem is reason to stand for it. That alone, we should be grateful.

It is amazing to watch an organization "Bud-Light" themselves. They already can't support themselves. They have to be subsidized by the NBA. I don't see much of a future for the WNBA.

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It's time for lights out for the little princesses and their enablers in the WNBA hierarchy, coaching, and team management.

I hope the entire thing flames out and goes away. And every one of the vicious little somebodies who have been existing like leeches off of the charity of others while LARPing as superstars finds out fast and furious what it's like to get a job.

Years ago, when the NFL was going through their BS with Kaepernick and the black players not standing or choosing to hide in the tunnel for the Anthem, one comment in a Facebook discussion got my goat, as the Anthem disrespect had happened on Gold Star Mother's Day.

My answer has been pinned to the top of my Twitter and now X feed ever since.

I may have shared it here years ago, but it is germane to the moment and to just how pissed off I am.

So I'll post it again.

WHEN YOUR JOB - WHAT YOU ARE PAID TO DO - IS TO STAND RESPECTFULLY ON THE SIDELINES FOR THE OPENING CEREMONIES AND THEN GO PLAY A GAME?

DO IT





I never want to hear another word about these ungrateful succubi again.

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