Chicago Hands Out 'Lifetime Achievement Award' to Convicted Terrorists, Grooms New Ones

What a place.

What a mayor.

Brandon 'Bear of Little Brains' Johnson is one of the most malignant, ignorant, racist, egotistical, and ethically challenged mental lightweights ever to be at the helm of a major city. And that's saying a lot, considering the piece of work he replaced as mayor.

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There isn't a thing about the man I can say that would be remotely complimentary. Nothing.

How any of Chicago's public servants, like their firemen or police officers, especially, can work under a city administration so hostile to them, and a mayor who openly advocates for those who would harm them, and constantly removes the tools they need to function safely, and protect the inhabitants of that place...I don't know.

This video is making the rounds right now.

The mayor's Hamas-loving Pallywood friends were having another night out blocking traffic, and one poor fellow had had enough. They parked themselves in front of his car - which is always sketchy in these blue areas, unlike here in Florida - but he proceeded to creep forward. Finally, the terrorist lovers get the message that he's serious, and they jump out of the way, only to dent his car as he passes by.

Now, he seems to be a hard-working guy and gets really upset. He actually stops the vehicle and confronts the masked protesters, demanding the police do something.

There's a lot of tough guy talk from the thugs surrounding him - that's infuriating enough in its own right.

But the cops finally convince him to get back in his car.

People are mad at the Chicago cops, asking why they didn't do something.

Sadly, I think they did the survivable thing, for both them and the young guy trapped by these cretins.

As always, ask yourself "who" the police are serving, and "who" they are protecting. That will tell you who the government stands with. — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) October 16, 2026

The young man wasn't beaten to within an inch of his life by faceless, brutal terrorist sympathizers and had his vehicle car-b-qued.

The outnumbered Chicago police didn't have to defend him, then themselves, perhaps bruising a protester in the scuffle, and face going to prison for police brutality.

No one in a keffiyeh and facemask was in any danger of being arrested. You could tell from their posture and their vile, entitled attitude that they knew they were a protected class in that city.

It's disgusting what Johnson's done.

The 'youths' of the city are running wild. The Hamas wing can shut traffic down at will. If everyone's very good at the hell they raise, maybe someday they'll get an achievement award from the mayor, too.

This is for realz.

Fair warning, not parody: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is presenting a "Lifetime Achievement Award" to Bernardine Dohrn, former leader of terrorist group The Weather Underground. @mkos66 https://t.co/q0et1QoCjv — Beverly A. Pekala (@PekalaLaw) October 16, 2026

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At a 'gala,' no less.

...Throughout the 1970s, the Weather Underground carried out a string of bombings, which included the Pentagon, the Capitol, and the attempted murder of a New York state judge. In 1970, after three Weathermen botched the building of a nailbomb — killing all three — Dohrn penned a letter to the AP promising more bombings. Johnson is positively praising an unrepentant terrorist.

As someone asked, is Hamas Appreciation Day or a ticker-tape parade for gangbangers next?

It's certainly something to shoot for.

(With this crowd, you can take that 'shoot' literally.)

And the fellows in the booking picture with Dohrn are all friends of this guy's...

FIRST ON FOX: The Obama Presidential Center's projected price tag has reached approximately $1 billion, nearly tripling its original estimate of $300 million to $350 million. The Chicago campus opened in June 2026, five years behind schedule, following construction delays, legal challenges and disputes over its use of public parkland. New financial records show the Obama Foundation's liabilities climbed to $103.5 million in 2025, while some subcontractors say they are still owed millions for work on the project. The Obama Foundation says construction was funded entirely through private contributions and maintains that the nonprofit remains financially stable. Read more about the center's soaring costs, financial records and ongoing payment disputes: https://t.co/9G0vQEefxk — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 15, 2026

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...The Chicago campus opened in June 2026, five years behind schedule, following construction delays, legal challenges and disputes over its use of public parkland. New financial records show the Obama Foundation's liabilities climbed to $103.5 million in 2025, while some subcontractors say they are still owed millions for work on the project. The Obama Foundation says construction was funded entirely through private contributions and maintains that the nonprofit remains financially stable.

Maybe she'll get lucky, and he'll drop in for a cameo tonight, huh?

He doesn't really have to sweat the traffic stops.

What a city.

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