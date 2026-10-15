Stop Me If You've Heard This One Before: Wind's Gonna Blow, the Grass Is Dry, the Reservoir Is Empty

It is a provable truism that Democrat-run major cities experience markedly horrible governance and reduced standards across the board the longer they remain under one-party rule than those which have a chance to break free and shake off the chains that liberally (or socialist-progressively) bind them.

Advertisement

Invariably, it seems, it's so often a case of corruption, malfeasance, and cronyism that brings a Democrat administration down and takes the city with it, but that does a disservice to plain old incompetence.

In many, many cases, the elected officials just don't have that much on the ball to begin with.

Now, when you combine a decided lack of intellectual firepower and evil intentions - be it something like corruption, communism, or all of the above - the results are devastating.

Neglect can be as disastrous as targeted destruction, and these administrations have proven time and again that they are the masters of both.

To paraphrase the late, great Henny Youngman's joke, 'take Chicago...PLEASE!'

Another prime example, festering away in the western sunshine, is Los Angeles, enduring the tender ministrations of one Karen 'Commie' Bass. The mayor, who is in a celebrity campaign death match with an even more ardent, clueless, and incompetent socialist city councilwoman to retain her perch, is still supposed to be running the city while she runs for reelection.

Under normal circumstances, this interim gives the incumbent the advantage to shine in action. It certainly should have Bass standing head and shoulders above Nithya Raman's doe-eyed, tone-deaf fluttering through the fall had Bass one iota of competency flowing in her veins.

Bass lacks this molecule.

If ever a mayor had a mandate, the Palisades and Eaton fires of two years ago and all the subsequent dirty laundry that emerged in their aftermath should have pointed a clear path for Bass to prove, blindfolded even, that she had absorbed, corrected, and acted. So it would be, 'Never again on my watch.'

Los Angeles itself?

OOF

It looks rough.

In July, a 100-year-old water main burst and swept the sidewalks clean on fabled Sunset Boulevard.

LADWP crews are working on repairs to the large 36-inch water pipe break in West Hollywood reported at 3:55 a.m. today. Details in our 11AM update: https://t.co/xOJlCN2mWY https://t.co/YapxMRh7f9 — LADWP (@LADWP) July 16, 2026

Yes, it left an inconvenient, massive crater. But the hose job was appreciated by those Angelenos tired of trying to keep their shoes clean sidestepping what the homeless leave.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Water everywhere except where and when those folks need it.

Such is life in that city.

This seems to be a thing in Karen Bass's Los Angeles.

@KTLA Watch the city give the van a parking ticket. It’s coming. — BigRedStick (@BigRedStick1) October 15, 2026

So perhaps she shouldn't run on infrastructure, right? That's always the most expensive part of city maintenance, and ergo always the most neglected.

What could she be selling the voters as proof they should keep her around and not turn the keys over to probably a far worse goofus?

And Raman is that goofus.

Nithya Raman says she “was in fugue state” during debate against LA Mayor Karen Bass https://t.co/SQFeKoXaVh https://t.co/5Afv1ZT9Ha — California Post (@californiapost) October 14, 2026

Welp.

Ooooh. Don't use this.

...we need leadership that delivers. I’m committed to building on this progress so our city is ready—and Angelenos see lasting benefits.

Back in 2022 Karen Bass proved she couldn't be more clueless about the homeless epidemic in Los Angeles, when she claimed 95% of the people on the streets would go into housing. Four years and more than a billion taxpayer dollars later, homelessness in LA is increasing and all Bass has are lies — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 14, 2026

Advertisement

Four years and more than a billion taxpayer dollars later, homelessness in LA is increasing and all Bass has are lies

I hate to tell old girl, but she's getting Community Noted to hell and back on this one.

LAHSA official point-in-time counts show City of Los Angeles homelessness rose from 41,980 in 2022 to 45,194 in 2026 (with a 3.4% increase to 2026 after prior declines); veteran homelessness fell substantially but ~42% since 2023 per counts, not 50%.

Is Bass at least going to be in the city when the predicted Santa Ana winds pick up again this weekend?

Oh. Well, this looks marginally competent. Perhaps the mayor has finally learned something from doing nothing in preparation for fire season and letting her constituents pay the horrific price for it?

I am in constant communication with Chief Moore, and LAFD resources are being pre-deployed strategically to keep Angelenos and our hillside communities safe. Red Flag Parking Restrictions will be in effect Thursday through Saturday in all mountain neighborhoods in Los Angeles. All Angelenos should sign up for emergency alerts at https://t.co/JxPc4RyDCo and LAFD notifications at https://t.co/cQYbksW8Od. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) October 15, 2026

...All Angelenos should sign up for emergency alerts at http://NotifyLA.org and LAFD notifications at http://lafd.org/alerts.

It turns out she hasn't learned a single lesson. The sacrosanct homeless are still an albatross, endangering the lives and property of all citizens.

🔥 Los Angeles will soon have a “red flag” fire event with strong winds & low humidity. @KarenBassLA brags about pre-positioning @LAFD but has done ZERO to address the #1 fire threat - the HOMELESS As of a couple weeks ago >12,000 homeless fires in LA city! Shouldn’t we be removing them (for good!) from all the hills with the dry brush? As it’s getting cooler at night, the homeless are lighting warning fires and they always light cooking fires & light up to smoke their drugs. IF ANY OTHER SOURCE EXISTED BEHIND 12,000 FIRES IN 9 MONTHS, THAT SOURCE WOULD BE IMMEDIATELY ADDRESSED - UNLESS IT’S THEIR BELOVED “UNHOUSED NEIGHBORS.” It’s unconscionable that we KNOW the cause of the vast majority of fires in LA but because they’re a sacred protected class, it’s not even OK to call for them to at least be removed permanently from high risk fire areas. Something must change. @spencerpratt @Hotshot_Movie @RealJamesWoods @adamcarolla @415FirePhoto @nithyavraman @MayorOfLA — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) October 15, 2026

Advertisement

As of a couple weeks ago >12,000 homeless fires in LA city! Shouldn’t we be removing them (for good!) from all the hills with the dry brush? As it’s getting cooler at night, the homeless are lighting warning fires and they always light cooking fires & light up to smoke their drugs. IF ANY OTHER SOURCE EXISTED BEHIND 12,000 FIRES IN 9 MONTHS, THAT SOURCE WOULD BE IMMEDIATELY ADDRESSED - UNLESS IT’S THEIR BELOVED “UNHOUSED NEIGHBORS.” It’s unconscionable that we KNOW the cause of the vast majority of fires in LA but because they’re a sacred protected class, it’s not even OK to call for them to at least be removed permanently from high risk fire areas. Something must change.

And then the most unbelievable, unforgivable betrayal of all - the empty reservoir of the Palisades nightmare remains bone dry.

The predicted wind gusts in the Palisades for the fire weather event tomorrow are in the low to mid 30's. The wind gusts in the Palisades when my house was burning down peaked at just 38 mph. There's this myth that we had hurricane force winds. Nah, man. Gusts were in the low 20's for the first 5 hours of the fire. Right now, we have both reservoirs still offline, 2 water mains just broke, and they let ALL the brush regrow around us, plus there are dozens of open timber-framed homes everywhere. Keep your head on a swivel, folks. LAPD and LASD should be doing round-the-clock patrols in the wildland urban areas to watch out for DSA street animals trying to start chaos over the next few days. Brentwood and Bel Air...BE CAREFUL. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 14, 2026

Advertisement

...Gusts were in the low 20's for the first 5 hours of the fire. Right now, we have both reservoirs still offline, 2 water mains just broke, and they let ALL the brush regrow around us, plus there are dozens of open timber-framed homes everywhere. Keep your head on a swivel, folks. LAPD and LASD should be doing round-the-clock patrols in the wildland urban areas to watch out for DSA street animals trying to start chaos over the next few days. Brentwood and Bel Air...BE CAREFUL.

Unbelievable.

Pacific Palisades is being told to 'conserve water' because, darn it - more busted mains mean there might not be enough to put out flames.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) responsible for those busted water mains...

You'll recall the Dems didn't repair a reservoir, so half the Palisades burned down in January 2025. Now, the town has no water because the water main on Sunset is 120 years old. Karen Bass' LA..... Gavin Newsom's California Video courtesy of John Alle. Who lives there. https://t.co/RZlbvewERR — Santa Monica Observer Newspaper. (@SMObserved) October 13, 2026

...as well as the six-mile-long rubber hose running through dry, flammable brush...

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

...and not just one, but two empty reservoirs?

They're sorry 'the work' is taking so long. However, they didn't waste any time arranging a get-out-of-jail-free card for themselves from the governor in case, you know, someone actually needs water and can't get it in a fire.

...Meanwhile, up in Sacramento, LADWP managed to convince Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a law, SB 1153, shielding the utility from liability for water shortages during wildfires. And just this week, LADWP told Pacific Palisades residents to conserve water, because of two ruptured water mains. Heckuva job, LADWP. The LADWP is badly run. It is lawless. It needs a serious overhaul. An apology is long overdue — and it’s not enough.

Advertisement

'Lawless' is a good word, but it doesn't begin to cover what Los Angeles is like with Karen 'Basura' in charge.

What's terrifying is that the prospect of Nithya Raman winning is scaring people into voting on the basis of 'if you think things are bad now '.

Councilwoman Traci Park admitted Wednesday at a Pacific Palisades town hall that she’s backing Mayor Karen Bass despite serious reservations. She also blasted challenger Nithya Raman’s stance on crime and policing. https://t.co/6tdYGCC4hL https://t.co/Gpw6i1zbMs — California Post (@californiapost) October 15, 2026

Someone said 'it's a rock and a hard place' choice.

It came this close to being between a rock and the machine's worst nightmare.

Well, it was until midnight during the primary.

So weird how that happens only in Democrat cities, too.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining HotAir VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.