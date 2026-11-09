Monday's Final Word

Browsin' 'round town with all the tabbies down, YouTube playin' all your favorite sounds ...

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan plead with their supporters for financial support after more than 20 sponsors dropped them. "If you want to sponsor us financially, you can become a member on YouTube... also go buy my book." The women had a nearly 30-minute meltdown over Turning Point following backlash after the two hags giggled profusely at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk and "doing it" again to him. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 9, 2026

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... The women had a nearly 30-minute meltdown over Turning Point following backlash after the two hags giggled profusely at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk and "doing it" again to him.

Ed: I guess these two geniuses are about to discover whether a market exists for fangirling over assassinations. Their non-apology apology clearly didn't work. Let the market do its work. As I wrote in Saturday's Final Word, Welch probably doesn't need the money, but there are few people who willingly dispense with it.

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Fox News: Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch escalated her feud with the organization, Turning Point USA (TPUSA), calling the group "losers" and saying an apology for laughing about killing TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk again wasn't meant for conservatives.

Welch and her "I’ve Had It Podcast" co-host, Angie Sullivan, issued a mealy-mouthed apology on Saturday, saying they shouldn’t have laughed at an "insensitive joke" and noting they would donate to a gun violence prevention organization. The apology came after sponsors started to bail and TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet posted updates, suggesting 21 companies have severed ties or clarified they’re not associated with the show since their viral laughter over a morbid Kirk joke caused widespread backlash.

"There's a huge online cancellation campaign from all the titty babies over at Turning Point that want ‘I’ve Had It Podcast’ to be canceled," Welch said in a video and posted to Instagram on Sunday.

"Why is Turning Point spearheading this? Well, let me tell you why. They are in big trouble," Welch continued. "Even Republicans are starting to question, ‘Are they worth it?’ They get millions of dollars in funding, and as everybody saw on Tuesday, they got L after L after L, because they’re losers and they lost."

Ed: If the apology wasn't meant for the people offended by the "joke," then who was it meant for? Why go after TPUSA other than to dodge responsibility for being ghouls? Charlie founded and headed TPUSA and was headlining the event where he was murdered by a left-wing nutcase, so TPUSA has some right to take offense over their "joke." They still hold these events, and their leaders are still at risk.

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To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting. My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives. A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together. You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives. A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together. You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates.

Ed: This is both gracious and straightforward. Erika Kirk did not call out anyone by name. And yet, click through to see how people are trying to shut it down through the use of community notes. And it's not just limited to ghoulish podcasters, either ...

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Hollywood in Toto: Dave Chappelle’s latest rant is different. And, sadly, it suggest a cultural rot that cannot be ignored. ...

Chappelle went viral this weekend for a bit at Madison Square Garden. The comedy icon said he’s happy that Charlie Kirk was murdered on Sept. 10, 2025.

“I feel f***ed up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker. Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly but…. I feel better.”

Laughs. Scattered applause.

“I know I shouldn’t say it, but it’s just a feeling,” he added. “I just be driving around like, ‘why am I in such a good mood … oh!”

Ed: Despicable. Christian and I will be discussing this in our podcast tomorrow. What makes this worse is that Kirk explicitly defended Chappelle when a trans activist rushed his stage.

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SHOCKING: Even far-left Charlamagne tha God BLASTED Dave Chappelle for mocking Charlie Kirk’s ass*ssination and saying he was in hell looking up at us. “I don’t find the humor in people getting clapped. Any of us can be shot, and I don’t want anybody getting shot because somebody disagrees with their opinion. So yeah, you have the freedom to joke and talk about whatever you want to joke and talk about; but personally, I don’t want to deal with the energy of that. Like, I don’t wish stuff like that on my worst enemy.” An evil, sick, DEPRAVED human being — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 9, 2026

... and I don’t want anybody getting shot because somebody disagrees with their opinion. So yeah, you have the freedom to joke and talk about whatever you want to joke and talk about; but personally, I don’t want to deal with the energy of that. Like, I don’t wish stuff like that on my worst enemy.” An evil, sick, DEPRAVED human being

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Ed: I don't want to use "even" here. I rarely agree with Charlemagne tha God, but he's usually grounded and human, as he and his team are here. It does not surprise me to see Charlemagne object to this on moral grounds, and kudos to him for speaking out.

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Page Six: Piers Morgan blasted Dave Chappelle for joking that he’s felt “better” ever since conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was assassinated last year.

“Disgusting… and especially egregious given that Chappelle himself survived an attack on stage in 2022,” Morgan tweeted on Sunday, referring to when the comedian was tackled on stage at the Hollywood Bowl by an armed audience member.

Morgan, 61, also slammed the “repellent” crowd at Chappelle’s sold-out Madison Square Garden performance for “roaring with laughter at his shamefully inhumane remarks” about Charlie.

Ed: Kudos to Morgan here, too.

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Breaking: Charlie Kirk murder trial is put on the calendar for June 21, 2028. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 9, 2026

Ed: That's ridiculous, but it could have been worse. The defense team wanted it pushed off until 2029. Even with the earlier date, that will be almost three years after the assassination. It means another 19 months that will put Erika Kirk and her family through a public wringer, with nutcases accusing her of profiting off of – and with a couple of them, orchestrating – Charlie's murder. The People have some rights to speedy justice too.

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Michael Brendan Dougherty at NRO: Agreeing that Iran should not have the bomb is not the same thing as wanting to fight a war over it. When pollsters weigh the war against goals and costs, the answer is not ambiguous. A month into the war — before anyone could claim that negative answers are really about the vice president’s memorandum of understanding — Reuters/Ipsos found that 66 percent of Americans wanted the U.S. to end the war quickly “even if not all its goals were achieved.” Only 27 percent said that they wanted to keep going until the goals were met. In July, University of Maryland/Ipsos found that 52 percent wanted the war ended right now, with no further military action unless the U.S. was attacked. Just 24 percent wanted to keep using force while the objectives were unachieved. Independents agreed 65 to 17 percent. YouGov did a survey just before the election and found that 53 percent wanted the government to prioritize lower prices even if military goals were unmet. Only 22 percent were on the other side.

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The president’s approval on the economy was falling from the moment he was inaugurated, but it fell faster and more sharply once the war started. This shouldn’t be a surprise. Penn and Stein argue that “increased wages” were among the arguments the GOP “should have been able to win.”

Why couldn’t they win it?

All through 2025, the year of the tariffs, real hourly earnings grew faster than prices, by 1 to nearly 2 percent a year. In February 2026, they were still up 1.2 percent. Then the war came. In April, real wages were falling. The cause isn’t a mystery.

Ed: Dougherty's correct on everything here except the initial premise. If you didn't want the IRGC to have a nuclear weapon and thought that was important, what other option was there? The Iranian regime cheated on every non-proliferation agreement they made, including the JCPOA, which itself was a 10-15 year pathway to a nuclear weapon. More talks would not have sufficed, and they will not suffice now. The IRGC wanted a nuclear weapon that they could use against Israel on its ballistic-missile platforms, and they were far too close to achieving it when Operation Midnight Hammer took place. On everything else, though, Dougherty is correct and it explains why voters rebuked Trump last week.

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CNN: Hakeem Jeffries responds to DSA supporters who chanted "You're next!" at victory party "It was very interesting to me, as observed by others, that there was almost zero diversity in that crowd." Link: https://t.co/kwBGnzYima https://t.co/HaftqEXeMz — Politics Watch (@politics_watch1) November 8, 2026

Ed: People wonder whether Jeffries will keep his position atop the caucus. This shows how he plans to keep it. If the socialists try to muscle him out, Jeffries will not hesitate to play the race card.

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NY Post: A woman who organized a petition calling on House Democrats to stop Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries from becoming speaker could stand to take in more than half a million dollars from the effort.

Nicole Whitted is a Change.org “ambassador,” which means she will make money from her signature drive that has been boosted by the likes of actor Mark Ruffalo.

As of mid-October, Change.org promised ambassadors a “guaranteed advance based on your audience size, plus $0.30-$0.50 for every signature” their petition garners.

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Whitted’s petition has amassed at least 1,095,000 signatures, potentially netting her a profit of $547,500.

Ed: Someone has more dollars than sense. Apparently Whitted has both, because she's keeping the dough no matter what happens. There is another Change.org petition demanding that she put the money into organizing House Dems to vote against Jeffries. Good luck with that one!

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Two things at issue here. One, this is a move to take Hegseth off the board for any unlawful attempt on the presidency that would turn on steadfastness by SECWAR. That would probably intimidate anyone who'd take the job after him. An attempt to move unlawfully against the President needs a military that doesn't back him, but instead knuckles to lawlessness. Two, "proving" a damaging slate of charges against Hegseth would pony up impeachment charges for Trump. — J.E. Dyer ☘️ (@OptimisticCon) November 9, 2026

An attempt to move unlawfully against the President needs a military that doesn't back him, but instead knuckles to lawlessness. Two, "proving" a damaging slate of charges against Hegseth would pony up impeachment charges for Trump.

Ed: Meh. This is going nowhere, and so is Massie. Even if it passes the House, so what? Democrats can't even get to 50 in this session, let alone the 67 needed to remove Hegseth. And they won't get to 67 in the next session of Congress either. Democrats impeached Trump twice and he ended up winning the popular vote three-plus years after the second impeachment. This is just a case of sour grapes by Massie on his way out the door. Also, the impeachment expires at the end of this session, and as useless as John Thune may be, he's not going to waste legislative calendar days on Massie's tantrum.

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CNN: France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has blamed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for last month’s supermarket fridge cyberattack which spoiled fresh and frozen produce at around 700 retailers.

“This was an attack of unprecedented scale and unprecedented aggressiveness,” Barrot told reporters Monday, describing it as the first large-scale cyberattack carried out for sabotage purposes on French national territory.

“It represents a major assault on the nation’s interests and on the security of the French people,” Barrot said, adding that France intends to impose retaliatory sanctions “at a European level” and has summoned the country’s ambassador.

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Ed: Gee, maybe France should have sided with the U.S. rather than Tehran this year.

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Ross Douthat's questioning of Trump on this was polite, persistent and revealing. A model for how to interrogate a president: non-hostile, respectful but penetrating. Good for him. — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 9, 2026

Ed: I agree. This was one of the most professional interviews conducted by mainstream media outlets in the Trump era. Bari Weiss made a good choice with Douthat, and no one misses Scott Pelley.

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Tom Knighton and the NY Post: See, it’s not that they mind their own rights being exercised. It’s that they do something stupid and get called out on it, and that is suddenly repression.

Philadelphia’s branch of the Democratic Socialists of America is claiming that the anti-Israel movement is being repressed because of the backlash against another group’s Sunday boycott of Jewish-owned businesses in the City of Brotherly Love. The DSA group doubled down on the poorly planned boycott, which was held on the eve of the Kristallnacht Nazi night of terror, claiming the outrage against Sunday’s effort was unwarranted and belittled the boycotters’ message. “From the Senator Fetterman and Congressman Boyle to Governor Shapiro, Mayor Parker, and Council President Johnson, politicians have joined a chorus of bad-faith and dangerous conflation of antisemitism with anti-Zionism and invoking comparisons of the Kristallnacht that trivialize trauma and suppress political speech,” the group said in a statement.

This was a boycott that targeted Jewish businesses — not just “Zionist” businesses, either, despite the claims — held on the anniversary of one of the most antisemitic nights in history, and because they got called on it, the DSA is wetting their panties over it.

Get bent, losers.

Ed: Kudos to Philadelphia for standing up to the antisemites of the Left this weekend. I also concur with Tom's reaction.

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If only they had consulted me. 🦸❤️🤷‍♂️ — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) November 9, 2026

Ed: Well, well, well. The DC universe is dumping the Gunn, eh? If only they had consulted practically everyone outside the progressive-elite bubble of Hollywood.

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Saturday night's lyric: "Moonlight Feels Right" by Starbuck.

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