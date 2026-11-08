Sunday Smiles

Well, that didn't go well.

Into every life, some rain will fall, right? Longfellow warned us about days like Tuesday:

Be still, sad heart! and cease repining;

Behind the clouds is the sun still shining;

Thy fate is the common fate of all,

Into each life some rain must fall,

Some days must be dark and dreary

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All true, but it still sucks. It sucks to lose, of course, even when the stakes are low. And it sucks more when the stakes are high, as they were this election cycle.

But still, just because we lost this battle doesn't mean we have lost the war. Most people who read Hot Air are old enough to remember the 70s or even the mid-to-late 60s (which were fresh history for me when I became politically aware, but still history), and by almost any objective measure, things were much, much worse. There were bombings, assassinations, a much worse economy, a war that left tens of thousands of Americans dead, and a very sour mood and pessimism ruled the land.

The pre-Reagan landscape was objectively horrible.

On the other hand, the so-called "silent majority" was far better educated, the propaganda machine was far less sophisticated, our cultural elites were far less radical, our public schools were not riddled with commies, and the "Long March Through the Institutions" was closer to its beginning than its end.

So we start out in both a stronger and weaker position than we did back then.

History doesn't repeat; it rhymes. The rhyme is obvious, but the strategy to win it must be different. Over the next few months and years, we need to formulate a new battle plan that gets us back in the fight.

It's doable, but it will be hard. But the Democrats don't have a trifecta; what they have is the gavels in Washington. Their main agenda will consist of two tracks: punish Republicans, mainly outside government, and set up votes that will help them in 2028. They can't pass legislation without Trump, but they can set the terrain for 2028.

You can take heart in this fact: when Republican POLICIES were on the ballot, especially on voter ID and transgender policies, votes chose our issues. That is a very real victory. Now we need to rebuild the Republican brand so our candidates win too.





























































































































































































BEST OF THE BABYLON BEE:





Wildly Popular New Hair Salon For Introverts Guarantees No Small Talk From Your Stylist https://t.co/OxQOWmPA9O — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 8, 2026

Man Immediately Granted Sainthood After Returning Shopping Cart To Corral https://t.co/VPUsVthg94 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 7, 2026

California Reminds Voters There Are Just 30 Days Left To Vote In Last Tuesday’s Election https://t.co/LgrFe2QQEg — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 7, 2026

Start Your Engines: Liberal Women Announce They're Ready To Have Sex Again Now That Abortion Will Be Legal https://t.co/o8dQCRcJ7m — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 7, 2026

Promises Kept: Democrats Deliver On Affordability By Making Stocks Way Cheaper https://t.co/hZglZhyexT — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 7, 2026

Nation Torn Apart By Routine Election Starting To Wonder If Government May Be Too Powerful https://t.co/hyMcKB0oOx — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 7, 2026

Opinion: We Tried Republican, Then We Tried Democrat, Then We Tried Republican, Then We Tried Democrat, Then We Tried Republican. Is It Time We Try Democrat? https://t.co/EuR5SiETuW — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 7, 2026

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Email Does Not Find Man Well https://t.co/FQXl3QtEoB — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 7, 2026

Man's Depression Once Again Cured By Watching Sam's Speech From 'The Two Towers' https://t.co/e1JX7vPFUm — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 7, 2026

Man Getting Lonely As Text Messages From Politicians Have Stopped https://t.co/epVcD65GQ4 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 7, 2026

Republicans Unsure Why Voters Are Mad At Them As They Literally Haven't Done Anything These Past Two Years https://t.co/q4svxnlLQi — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 7, 2026

California No Longer Prosecuting Murderers Who Kill Fewer Than 950 People https://t.co/L5HrUsvnXM — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 7, 2026

Desperate Republican Party Turns To Its Last Hope By Firing Up The Jeb! Signal https://t.co/2SINsyXthz — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 7, 2026

Karen Bass Says It Was Unfair For Voters To Judge Her Performance Based On That One Time The Entire City Burned Down https://t.co/ZyJwIoK4Sy — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2026

Lame Duck Trump Figures He May As Well Start Speaking His Mind https://t.co/3CFivIezNw — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2026

Newsom Clears Murderers Out Of Death Row To Make Room For People Caught With Plastic Straws https://t.co/QNTFiSabHd — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2026

Republicans Wishing There Had Been Some Kind Of Act They Could Have Passed To Save America https://t.co/dSeYH5awVJ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2026

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Mamdani Assures New Yorkers There’s No Problem Too Large For Government To Make Worse https://t.co/OO5toCe2nx — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2026

Disillusioned With Democratic Process, More Americans Throwing Support Behind Aragorn, King Of Gondor https://t.co/6oApXLyQfg — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2026

Women Eagerly Buying Stocks Now That There's A Big Sale https://t.co/y51UiWgzaD — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2026

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Democrats Grateful They No Longer Have To Pretend To Be Normal https://t.co/0dFFqB9VK0 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 5, 2026

Russell Brand Convicted In UK Court On Charges Of Raping While Not Muslim https://t.co/2gPPtBb8dl — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 5, 2026

After Seeing Election Results, Trump Announces Retaliatory Tariffs On America https://t.co/DoHihDm5T7 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 5, 2026

Republicans Unsure Why Voters Are Mad At Them As They Literally Haven't Done Anything These Past Two Years https://t.co/OItPeifrl6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 5, 2026

Here Are 8 Silver Linings Of The Republicans Getting Blown Out https://t.co/S2ttyCsiFP — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 5, 2026

Millions Of Texans Seen Crossing Rio Grande Into Mexico https://t.co/kEFt9wrr7L — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 4, 2026

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Babylon Bee Guide: What To Do If Your Side Loses The Election https://t.co/0ZukBYFOcP — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 4, 2026

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Election Results Are In: Christ Still On His Throne https://t.co/dxRot2FBNe — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 4, 2026

Election Officials Unveil Special New Ballot Box For Libertarians https://t.co/9Wq9IJzf2s — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 4, 2026

We asked AI to show America without any Republicans. https://t.co/a6S72LFdYM — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 4, 2026





BEST OF THE REST:





STOP IT!!!😂😂😂 https://t.co/mLRdfO6PVK — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) November 7, 2026

No one would have believed him, if there hadn't been this video https://t.co/rdiwZFwapB — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 7, 2026

The funniest video I have seen in years! https://t.co/DG0P8oeiSA — Christopher Tchiap (@Braves2124) November 7, 2026

A family called their dogs to come inside the house when the tornado alarm sounded… And a capybara took the opportunity to slip in right behind them. https://t.co/J2nmcHWCqs — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 6, 2026

A squirrel farting in the bath is the start to the weekend you didn't know you needed. https://t.co/FZPH2ip397 — SlenderSherbet (@SlenderSherbet) November 7, 2026

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"I'm baby" https://t.co/yq8YFeFrn4 — Posts Of Cats (@PostsOfCats) November 7, 2026

Cedric's greed will eventually consume him. https://t.co/4FMz9vxrkI — chaotic memes (@memechaotic) November 7, 2026

This is incredible 😂 these people are fucking lunatics. Song and video by the fantastic @Israellycool https://t.co/AF6WWqDE2O — Kosher (@koshercockney) November 6, 2026

Ask a German Shepherd owner and a Belgian Malinois owner what a rainy Saturday looks like. The German Shepherd owner has a dog under a blanket, taking up all of the couch. The Belgian Malinois owner has a dog who already ran the yard twice, reorganized the garage, and is now standing at the back door waiting on the afternoon schedule. Both breeds are loyal to the bone. Only one of them thinks a day off is a typo. Both are great dogs. Just pick the one that matches your weekends! https://t.co/x958WVmCqO — German Shepherd Dad 🇺🇸 & 🔥 (@FlagAndFire) November 6, 2026

STOP IT!!!🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/yRmzDyeD2i — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) November 5, 2026

Доброе утро https://t.co/YlIz7jST4A — Света Замедянская (@lecha63) October 27, 2026

Cuteness overload.. 😊 https://t.co/W4nEkCXXSA — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 6, 2026

Dunder Mifflin preps for the Blue Tsunami 🌊 https://t.co/WkZNarmSpH — TBC (@TBC_on_X) November 6, 2026

Life is so much better with a cat 😺 https://t.co/LzgXZ1elvA — Better With Cat 🐾 (@BetterWithCat) November 5, 2026

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Lmao been waiting for this….absolute cinema….no notes! https://t.co/KhrE5Uxa68 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 5, 2026





AND FINALLY...





College Interviews In 2026 https://t.co/QG70funTNI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 5, 2026

Texas Is A Blue State Now: We Asked AI To Simulate The Future https://t.co/POCL7ow05T — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2026

Why The Democrats Won The Midterms https://t.co/ZfSPDDNCZh — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 7, 2026

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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