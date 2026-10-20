More Lawfare on the Way

The Democrats are all about making examples of Republicans to deter others from getting involved.

As I wrote earlier today, Elissa Slotkin made the plan as clear as a sunny day: if you stick your head up, the Democrats are ready to chop it off, run it and the rest of your body through the woodchipper, and feed the remains to rabid dogs.

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The threats aren't just aimed at young people, and it's not just people who work for Donald Trump. Democrats are trying to take down Donald Trump's allies in the business world, and no target is more tempting than Elon Musk.

If they can take down the richest man in the world, they can take down anyone.

NEW — Elon Musk is facing a gauntlet of Democratic oversight next term. Multiple committees — including Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Science — are looking at investigating Musk if they have the gavels. From DOGE to Ukraine, the uberwealthy GOP donor could be an irresistible target. “The sheer number of conflicts of interest are astounding,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren said. w/ @ChrisMarquette_ @adamwren https://t.co/RJVbmoYS5m — Riley Rogerson (@riley_rogerson) October 20, 2026

NEW — Elon Musk is facing a gauntlet of Democratic oversight next term. Multiple committees — including Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Science — are looking at investigating Musk if they have the gavels. From DOGE to Ukraine, the uberwealthy GOP donor could be an irresistible target. “The sheer number of conflicts of interest are astounding,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren said.

As Democrats jump up and down screaming "fascism" when the Trump administration continues an investigation into Ilhan Omar's likely crimes, they are ramping up the lawfare they have aimed at Trump and his allies from even before he took office in 2017. Remember General Flynn? Remember the offers to wear wires in meetings with Trump? The hoaxes? The attacks on the law licenses of Trump's lawyers? The politicians campaigning to put Trump in jail for unspecified crimes?

As Democrats get closer to recapturing one or both of the chambers in Congress, they are drawing up lists of people to destroy through sham hearings, and Musk is right at the top of the list.

Democrats are eyeing many targets as they make plans to probe corruption in and around President Donald Trump’s administration should they win control of the House next month. Few loom larger than Elon Musk. The world’s richest man and nine-figure Republican donor has emerged as a man of intense interest to several potential committee chairs — not to mention scores of rank-and-file Democratic lawmakers — who see multiple fronts for investigations. Those include Musk’s whirlwind stint as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, his companies’ multibillion-dollar contracts with the federal government and — most recently — his possible role in throttling crucial internet access to the Ukrainian military as the White House seeks to pressure President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into cutting a peace deal with Russia.

Again, this continues the Biden administration's attacks on Musk, to the point of suddenly kicking Starlink out of the broadband initiative. Starlink would have connected millions of rural Americans quickly, at the cost of a few hundred dollars per person. Instead, Biden kicked Starlink out of the program, and not one connection was EVER made. The alternatives cost thousands to tens of thousands of dollars per connection.

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Surprise, surprise. Musk comes out as a Republican, and the entire federal government mobilizes against him.

Multiple committees are now gaming out how they will take on Musk next term if Democrats win back gavels, with senior members and aides considering how he fits into the various panels’ jurisdiction. Any number of committees in both chambers could stake a claim to probing a piece of Musk’s dealings with the federal government. “We definitely have a lot of questions about Elon Musk’s role in DOGE and it is something we plan to investigate,” said Sara Guerrero, a spokesperson for top Oversight Committee Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia of California.

It's not hard to concoct reasons to investigate anybody, and Musk's sprawling business empire provides a target-rich environment. In fact, if the hearings were about real policy questions, plenty would provide fodder for legitimate oversight. Congress need not be a lapdog for anybody. I have no reason to believe Musk is doing anything corrupt, and I doubt it, but investigating things isn't inherently bad.

But that's not what is being promised. Instead, Musk will get the CIA Democrats treatment. He stuck his head up, and now it gets chopped off, and the woodchipper gets whirring.

Of course, Musk isn't helpless, though he could get tied up in hearings before Congress and get distracted, which is bad for everyone.

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It would serve congressmen right if Musk decided to take aim at one or two of them, and not the ones in safe seats. Perhaps even slip a few million in PAC money to primary opponents who could make their lives difficult.

Two can play that game.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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