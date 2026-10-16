So Will the Women of the NHS Get an Apology, Too?

For a decade, the National Health Service of Great Britain has engaged in the harmful and farcical practice of pretending that mentally ill and just-disgusting men can be treated in exactly the same fashion as women, sharing their spaces, violating their privacy, and ogling them in their more vulnerable moments.

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Well, they've admitted an "oopsie" and, for the most part, partly reversed themselves. The NHS is still resisting, but the government has dictated that it can no longer subject female patients to the indignity of sharing wards with men pretending to be women.

“After a decade of policies based on self-ID and the influence of trans activist campaigners, many NHS trusts have embedded a culture of gender ideology.... NHS England must now follow up with a clear directive to reverse trans ideology within trusts.” @MForstater in @Telegraph https://t.co/6dxmW9StOb — Sex Matters (@SexMattersOrg) October 15, 2026

It's been a year and a half since the UK Courts determined that biology is a real thing, but the NHS has been dragging its feet in complying with the decision, and we all know why: the trans cult has dominated the elite institutions for over a decade.

Trans women will finally be banned from female wards in hospitals under new NHS guidance. Hospitals have been told that wards, lavatories and changing rooms should be segregated by biological sex, not gender identity. The NHS has published the guidance 18 months after the Supreme Court ruling in April 2025 that sex must be grounded in biology and not self-identification under the Equality Act 2010. In a victory for gender-critical campaigners, NHS England has told hospitals and GP surgeries they must comply with the ruling. This means they must ensure single-sex spaces are not used by those of the opposite biological sex, even if they identify as a different gender. It states: “Single-sex services, such as hospital accommodation, should be provided on the basis of biological sex.” It adds that “trans people … should be accommodated in line with their sex as registered at birth” or offered single rooms. It replaces long-standing NHS guidance that states that transgender people should be able to use whichever facilities they prefer.

Man, that was apparently hard to draft. I know bureaucracies are slow, but 18 months is quite a while to come up with the sentence “Single-sex services, such as hospital accommodation, should be provided on the basis of biological sex.”

Let me introduce them to ChatGPT or Claude, although my favorite AI right now is Muse. Generally speaking, I wouldn't tell anybody to use AI to write, but I will make an exception for bureaucrats who seem incapable of doing so in a timely fashion. It's not like they could suffer the brain rot that many people do when they hand over their thinking to a computer, since the disease set in when they walked through the door.

Bethany Hutchison, one of the nurses, said the Government needed to ensure NHS trusts implemented the guidance. She said: “Biological sex is not an optional belief. It is a material reality and, following the Supreme Court’s judgment, it is the basis upon which sex must be understood in equality law. We therefore welcome this clear and necessary guidance from NHS England.“The test now is whether NHS trusts will actually follow it. Too many NHS institutions have been ideologically captured on these issues, leaving front-line women to defend rights and protections that their employers should have upheld from the outset.” The NHS guidance will be seen as a victory for the Darlington nurses, who were forced to share a changing room with a trans colleague Mrs Hutchison added: “The Darlington nurses should never have had to take their own employer to court to secure privacy, dignity and lawful single-sex facilities. Enforcement cannot continue to depend on the courage and personal sacrifice of individual nurses.”

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It must suck to work for an institution that routinely fights common sense and has no faith that it will follow the law. When your first thought is, "I hope they actually do what they say they will," it's not a great sign.

My first thought when I read this is what I often think when a gross injustice gets righted: so what about all those people the institution harmed? Where is their justice?

Sure, it's great that things will get better going forward, assuming they do. But a decade's worth of harming people has not been wiped away.

It's like all those people who want to put the COVID damage in the rear-view mirror. They drive me nuts. You don't get to ruin lives and just shrug. At least not in a just world.

But apparently you do, and you get to keep your jobs, your bennies, the applause of your peers for resisting reality, and never even have to apologize.

It's infuriating. When heads should roll, the response is a shrug and an explanation that they were trying to be "good people."

Screw that. I want tar and feathers.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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