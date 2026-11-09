Not John Wayne's Rio Bravo Anymore

This was a hairy story out of Mexico that, for once, ended well. I'll just spoil it for you right off the bat, as far as that goes.

Rio Bravo, Mexico, is a pretty good-sized town just across the border from Alamo, Texas, and about 42 miles northwest of Matamoros, Mexico.

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Its mayor is a very well-regarded man by the name of Miguel Angel Almaraz. The mayor, who was finally elected to his current position in 2024, was traveling on a highway in a neighboring state with his family when their passage was blocked by multiple vehicles full of armed men.

...The 59-year-old PAN official, elected in 2024 with the support of the PAN-PRI-PRD coalition, was traveling with family members toward the Pueblo Mágico of Real de Catorce in San Luis Potosí when the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7. Armed men in multiple vehicles blocked the two trucks carrying the group on the highway (in the area known as Las Huertillas in Zacatecas territory). The assailants robbed the occupants and took the mayor and at least one other companion, abandoning the rest, including his wife and other relatives, on the roadside. The released travelers obtained a ride and reached the municipality of Cedral in San Luis Potosí, where they reported the crime to local authorities. San Luis Potosí’s Security Secretariat confirmed that the abduction took place in Zacatecas, not on Potosí soil, and activated a response in the border area while coordinating with Zacatecas authorities. The federal Security Cabinet, along with the Tamaulipas and other state prosecutors’ offices, launched a multi-state search...

First reports were that the mayor and his companion, who later turned out to be his secretary, were taken by the assailants to Zacatecas, and then released in town, where they caught a bus.

...After depriving him of his freedom, his captors took him to the city of Zacatecas, where they finally released him. From that moment on, the mayor continued his journey without his captors. According to the agency, the mayor boarded public transportation and headed north , until the authorities were able to locate him. In its statement, the institution explained: “From there, he boarded public transport on his own and traveled north, until he was located in the vicinity of Saltillo on Highway 54.” The location occurred in the vicinity of Saltillo, Coahuila, on Federal Highway 54 , according to information provided by the Potosí authorities.

The mayor's story is a little more dramatic. The two men escaped when they saw a chance to flee from a pasture where they were being held and then walked for miles until they reached a town called Coahuila.

🚨El alcalde de Río Bravo, Tamaulipas, Miguel Ángel Almaraz confirmó que escapó junto con su secretario, Julio César Valderas, y caminó hasta Coahuila. Esto se lo dijo al periodista Daniel Revilla de periódico “El Zócalo” https://t.co/HK9bWVQTbK — Irving (@IrvingPineda) November 9, 2026

The mayor of Río Bravo, Tamaulipas, Miguel Ángel Almaraz, confirmed that he escaped along with his secretary, Julio César Valderas, and walked to Coahuila. He told this to journalist Daniel Revilla of the newspaper “El Zócalo”

Almaraz is no stranger to rough situations. He spent six years in prison without being convicted after being accused of stealing fuel and running it into the States for black market sales, among other activities of note.

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...On the political front, Almaraz has expressed his intention to compete in the primaries of the conservative Partido de Acción Nacional (PAN) to become a candidate for Governor of Tamaulipas in the 2028 elections. His career is marked by a notorious court case: in 2009 he was arrested while leading the PRD (Partido de la Revolución Democrática), a left-wing force, accused of being part of a network dedicated to the theft of hydrocarbons in the Burgos Basin, fuel that was allegedly marketed in refineries in the United States. In addition to those charges, he was charged with organized crime and money laundering offenses. He remained six years in custody in the El Rincón prison, in the state of Nayarit, until he regained his freedom in January 2015. After his release from prison, he returned to the electoral arena and ran for Mayor of Río Bravo in 2021, although he was defeated by the Morena-PT coalition candidate (Partido de los Trabajadores), Héctor Joel Villegas González. In the 2024 elections, he did manage to secure the municipal presidency under the PAN sigils.

This time, however, a happy ending to a Mexican kidnapping came to be.

The authorities in the three Mexican states seemed kind of proud of themselves that they could coordinate a successful search and rescue operation in the highly treacherous, cartel-infested northern Mexican border areas.

...Security forces in Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, and Tamaulipas coordinated efforts with state and federal agencies to locate the official. After nearly 24 hours of searching, authorities confirmed that Almaraz Maldonado had been found alive and received a medical evaluation. The investigation continues to clarify the circumstances of the kidnapping and identify those responsible. The case once again highlights the security risks on the highways of north-central Mexico, where authorities maintain operations to combat the activities of organized crime groups.

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It turned into such a big deal; everyone wants a ride on the 'Take Credit for Finding Him' bus.

Especially since he's not in little pieces.

El presidente municipal de Río Bravo, Tamaulipas, Miguel Ángel Almaraz Maldonado, quien se encontraba desaparecido, fue localizado por el Gabinete de Seguridad del Gobierno de México @GabSeguridadMX en coordinación con autoridades de los gobiernos de Zacatecas, Coahuila, San Luis Potosí y Tamaulipas. Este resultado es producto del trabajo conjunto de @Defensamx1 @SEMAR_mx , @FGRMexico y @SSPCMexico , así como del intercambio de información y la coordinación operativa con las autoridades de las cuatro entidades. Agradecemos a los gobernadores de Zacatecas, David Monreal Ávila, @DavidMonrealA; de Coahuila, Manolo Jiménez Salinas, @manolojim; de San Luis Potosí, Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, @RGC_Mx; y de Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal Anaya, @Dr_AVillarreal, por su apoyo y colaboración en las acciones de búsqueda y localización y su colaboración permanente, con el gabinete de seguridad que dirige la Presidenta @Claudiashein — Omar H Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) November 8, 2026

Miguel Ángel Almaraz Maldonado, the municipal president of Río Bravo, Tamaulipas, who had been missing, was located by the Security Cabinet of the Government of Mexico @GabSeguridadMX in coordination with authorities from the governments of Zacatecas, Coahuila, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas. This outcome is the result of the joint work of @Defensamx1 @SEMAR_mx, @FGRMexico and @SSPCMexico , as well as information sharing and operational coordination with the authorities of the four states. We thank the governors of Zacatecas, David Monreal Ávila, @DavidMonrealA; Coahuila, Manolo Jiménez Salinas, @manolojim; San Luis Potosí, Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, @RGC_Mx; and Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal Anaya, @Dr_AVillarreal, for their support and collaboration in the search and location efforts and their ongoing cooperation with the security cabinet led by President @Claudiashein

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More than one person in the comments is wryly noting it's nice the mayor's absence got such a swarm out hunting for him, but would be even nicer if some of the tens of thousands of missing everyday Mexicans had someone in the government who cared enough to do the same.

Qué bueno que hayan localizado al presidente municipal. Se reconoce la rapidez de las autoridades, pero ¿cuántos ciudadanos, empresarios y familias mexicanas quisiéramos recibir esa misma atención cuando somos víctimas de la delincuencia organizada?



¿Cuántos mexicanos son… — Mauricio Alonso Tapia (@DeMegapro) November 8, 2026

It’s good that the municipal president has been located. The authorities’ swift response is commendable, but how many Mexican citizens, business owners, and families would like to receive that same attention when we fall victim to organized crime? How many Mexicans are kidnapped, extorted, or threatened without receiving a timely response? Many end up having to negotiate directly with criminals to save their own lives or those of their family members, and unfortunately, others never see their loved ones again. Mr. Secretary, security and a swift response should not depend on a person’s political office. All Mexicans deserve the same protection. A citizen’s life is worth exactly as much as a public official’s.

Let's not talk crazy talk here.

But it sure does give you a taste of what those Texas ranchers on the border had been dealing with.

I know they're dreading a return to those days.

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Aren't we all.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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