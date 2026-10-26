Alternate Reality According to Barack Obama

You would think by now, whenever former President Barack Obama speaks into a microphone, few people would bother to listen.



16 years ago, the mantra promised by the 44th president was if you liked your doctor, you could keep your doctor. If you liked your plan, you could keep your plan. Nevertheless, we spent trillions on a new healthcare system in America to deliver on his twin campaign promises of expanded access and affordability.



On October 8, over a decade-and-a-half later, Obama released a video endorsement of Troy Jackson for Senate in Maine. Jackson's single message is simple. No, you can't keep your doctor or your plan. You're going onto government-run healthcare if he and other DSA-backed Democrat candidates nationwide get elected.



And last Saturday in Detroit, standing next to Abdul El-Sayed, the most radical candidate for a Constitutional office in the country's history, Obama asked this rhetorical question.

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Former President Obama says the issues U.S. Sen. candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) advocates for are not radical: "What is radical about that? Wanting everyone to have healthcare? How is that radical?" https://t.co/sea1tWywDT — CSPAN (@cspan) October 24, 2026

And here I thought access to healthcare was solved by Obamacare in 2010. And anyone looking at the cost projections for Open Enrollment season beginning next week knows Obama failed on the affordability promise, too. That's why it's laughable that Democrats are using the same pitch, but without the option that you don't have to participate if you're not a huge fan of socialized medicine.



It's not a serious argument, but one that resonates with people who were not old enough, do not remember, or were not in the country when the Democrats made this their primary objective the last time. (I would have thought Obama spending 300 percent over budget to build his presidential library in Chicago, J.K. Rowling's mythical Azkaban prison without the scenic ocean views, would be disqualifying enough when the subject of affordability arises.)



But it was this whopper at his other weekend rally in Ohio for old and tired Sherrod Brown that had me shaking my head.

OBAMA: Iran didn't have nuclear weapons because I had put a deal in place and I didn't have to fire a missile to do it. I just had to engage in diplomacy. https://t.co/gpbVnmNIpi — Acyn (@Acyn) October 24, 2026

Obama's infamous pallets of cash were flown into Tehran in early 2016 after the JCPOA went into effect a month prior. If you allow the rest of the year for the IRGC to spend the money, this is what Iran's stats showed.



In 2016, their GDP was $479 billion. They saw strong growth from the previous year in the 7-8 percent range. 11-14 percent of their economy went straight to the IRGC, Basij, and Artesh forces, with the IRGC getting the lion's share. How did they spend the money? Missiles, launchers, and forward-staging personnel and weaponry to train up proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria.



In 2016, their military forces were paid, and they were estimated to number between 500,000 and 650,000. Today, that force is a little smaller, with virtually all of their military aircraft and naval assets destroyed. The number of forces today, unlike 2016, now includes conscripts to replace those killed or deserted, among them boys as young as 12-year-old to supplement at checkpoints. And very few of them are getting paid. Those that do get a paycheck are getting eaten alive by inflation.



On March 1, Iran was capable enough in the ballistic missile department, an area specifically not covered by Obama's JCPOA but nonetheless awash with American-provided cash, to send approximately 500 missiles in the general direction of Israel. Since then, their peak in a day was 30 in early June. After that, they got 20 off in a day a couple times. This last week, they launched one at a ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. It missed...from less than 20 miles away at a big boat doing a little less than 13 knots, or 15 mph. A missile from a mobile launcher that close is like shooting ducks in a barrel. If it malfunctioned, that should tell you about the rest of Iran's capabilities. If it was intercepted, that should tell you something about America's capabilities. What we do know for certain is within minutes of launch, the launcher, and those IRGC personnel who made it happen, disintegrated.

NOW: An anti-ship cruise missile launcher in Sirik was struck by an “unknown missile” after firing ASCMs towards the Strait of Hormuz. This follows reports of explosions in Sirik, described by locals as so strong that the ground shook violently. Contributed by: @BeamTracker_ https://t.co/AQOkXWG46y — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 25, 2026

In 2016, $60 billion was coming into Iran from oil exports alone. Today? That number has been reduced to, *checks notes*, zero.

Treasury launched Operation Economic Outcast to tighten the noose and block every potential source of revenue that funds the IRGC and murderous Iranian regime. Less than two months later, we have decimated every layer of Iran’s oil lifeline. Its shadow tanker fleet stands depleted. Its main oil terminal sits empty. And its offshore reserves are now exhausted. Meanwhile, ordinary Iranians continue to endure a deepening economic crisis because the regime squanders its resources on violence and terrorism abroad instead of the prosperity of its people at home. As President Trump takes action that his predecessors long deferred, the United States is no longer managing the Iranian threat. We are ending it. — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) October 23, 2026

In 2016, when President Obama proudly proclaimed a peace in our time document which he bribed the regime to sign, they were not worried about how they would survive the rest of Obama's term. Today? The head of their central bank has good news. He thinks they have enough cash reserves to survive the blockade through the rest of Donald Trump's term in two years.

Iran has enough foreign currency reserves to cover imports through the end of US President Donald Trump’s term and beyond, central bank chief Abdolnaser Hemmati said. Iran’s reserves were in good shape and authorities had made plans to maintain foreign currency supplies, Hemmati said. He added that oil revenues made up a small share of the budget and the government could cover deficits through other sources, including asset sales and fuel exports. He also said inflation had eased in the three months to September after some damaged infrastructure and industrial facilities returned to production, while central bank measures helped curb inflation expectations. https://t.co/TnqOdddAzt — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) October 23, 2026

But as with everything said publicly by someone in the regime, is it true? Miad Maleki of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies looks at the claim, and the math is not mathing.

Iran's central bank governor says reserves will last through Trump's term. But do the math. The Central Bank itself estimates $20 billion of import foreign exchange for the next 6 months. President Trump has 27 months left. That is roughly $90 billion, with no crude exported since August and the pre-war estimate of reserves near $23 billion mostly in China and not usable due to the blockade.



The rest is frozen in Qatar, Iraq and China. So where does the money come from? Printing rial covers salaries. It does not buy gasoline.

You know what else doesn't buy gasoline? Iranians.

A long line of vehicles waited to refuel at a gas station in Mashhad, northeast Iran, on Thursday evening, a video sent to Iran International showed. https://t.co/ppkAw2eMIi — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) October 23, 2026

ویدیوی ارسالی به ایران‌اینترنشنال نشان می‌دهد شامگاه چهارشنبه ۲۹ مهر، صف‌های طولانی خودروها پیش از جایگاه‌های سوخت بندرعباس شکل گرفته و مردم برای دریافت بنزین منتظر ماندند. https://t.co/wKQE32mQQu — ايران اينترنشنال (@IranIntl) October 22, 2026

That's literally north to south in Iran. The first clip is from Mashhad in the northeast, and Bandar Abbas is along the southern coast near Hormuz. I could include several more, including lines for diesel. And I could also throw in Iranian truckers protesting against diesel shortages by blocking traffic and turning off their rigs.



And it's not just fuel. If you're a vendor, almost whatever you sell is now being prioritized by their prospective customers as to whether it's an absolutely vital necessity. Transactions we take for granted at home are not taking place at all in Iranian markets. And that goes down to fruit markets.

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میدون بار کرج در آستانه تعطیلی. - تاریخ آپلود ویدئو ١٢ ساعت پیش. https://t.co/7pIYal7jiz — Sam Kia 🇮🇷 (@Sam1Kia) October 21, 2026

When fruit is viewed as an unaffordable luxury item in Iran, it's kind of hard to take Barack Obama's claim that Iran is stronger now than ever before seriously.



Less than two months ago, Iran announced it had discovered 7.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The problem, of course, is they have exactly zero industrial capacity to go get it or process it for domestic use even if they could. That's how badly their infrastructure has collapsed due to the war and the blockade. The result in Obama's more powerful than ever Iran? They're begging the population about to head into colder winter months to self-ration natural gas to avert a crisis of supply.





🔥 IRAN ASKS PUBLIC TO CUT GAS USE 10% 📍 Tehran, Iran • Oct 25, 2026 Speaker Ghalibaf offers savers cash; officials warn of a winter gap of up to 250M m³/day after war damage. Repairs beat rationing. Source: AFP, Iran International https://t.co/x1gqIRtQNr 📺🔥 https://t.co/HfIhkD5oG1 — ThePeoplesAdOne (@ThePeoplesAdOne) October 25, 2026

Regarding their vaunted proxy network all over the Middle East, Iran has lost Hamas, Hezbollah, most of the Iraqi Shia militia groups it sponsored, and their Syrian network of terrorists. All that remain are the Houthis in Yemen, who continue to fight for control over the country and the ability to choke off Saudi Arabia's secondary oil export route through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.



The Houthis had been getting pummeled for weeks, gradually losing the attrition war. And to be honest, they're still losing commanders, fighters, and equipment every day. But this past week, they dusted off their stockpile of Iranian missiles, and scored one direct hit that hurt.

73 people killed in one strike. Had the missiles been Israeli, this would be trending. They were Houthi. 73 Yemenis died in Shabwa so the Axis of Resistance can keep its leverage over Bab al-Mandab and make everyone else pay for it. https://t.co/oNXmdVWNLs — Fatima Alasrar (@YemeniFatima) October 21, 2026

The Houthis have launched dozens of missiles in the past week, most of them supplied by the IRGC. Keep in mind, these are all courtesy of Barack Obama's JCPOA being silent on ballistic missile development. Most were intercepted, like 10 headed into Saudi Arabia.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير 10 صواريخ باليستية أطلقتها الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه المنطقة الجنوبية. https://t.co/JPsQODwbSw — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 25, 2026

Other missiles fired by the Houthis were duds.

Local residents filmed the moment a Houthi missile was launched and subsequently fell on Al-Rabaa village in Ans District, Dhamar Governorate, Yemen. https://t.co/OPD7ZCAyHA — Basha باشا (@BashaReport) October 25, 2026

The key battleground in Yemen remains the mountain city of Taiz, their third-largest city.

Multiple airstrikes on Houthi targets in many fronts of #Taiz this afternoon. #Yemen https://t.co/zrxPObCJA2 — Ali Al-Sakani | علي السكني (@Alsakaniali) October 23, 2026

A Houthi command center and two tanks at the abandoned Sofitel Hotel, east of #Taiz, were targeted in airstrikes, the army spokesperson said. #Yemen https://t.co/n39q6xajNK — Ali Al-Sakani | علي السكني (@Alsakaniali) October 23, 2026

Houthi casualties in Taiz are mounting.

Abdulrahman al-Gholi, aka Abu Shihab, chief of staff of the Houthi Al-Qasim Brigade, was killed in Taiz. The brigade is part of Houthi support and backup formations led by Qasim al-Humran. Another Houthi field com Radwan al-Shahrani was also killed with his entire group in #Taiz. Weeks earlier, he appeared in a video announcing control of Mawza district of Taiz. #Yemen — Ali Al-Sakani | علي السكني (@Alsakaniali) October 25, 2026

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The Houthis claimed this week that they have a limitless army. They don't.

Confirming earlier @BashaReport reporting, the Houthis are facing manpower shortages in Taiz and are now deploying police to the front lines. Footage shows Houthi police units being targeted by @axistaiz drones. https://t.co/7HLR5CDlza — Basha باشا (@BashaReport) October 25, 2026

That's why they're resorting to conscripting kids...

This is part of the Houthis’ recruitment of Yemeni children: taking them from their villages, loading them into pickups, indoctrinating them, then sending them to the frontlines. Many children fighting for the Houthis have been captured recently on the Bab al-Mandab. #Yemen https://t.co/gezN3dVogN — Ali Al-Sakani | علي السكني (@Alsakaniali) October 22, 2026

...who tragically are turning into cannon fodder.

16-year-old Hamdan al-Azaibi, from Al-Qaflah district in Amran, was killed yesterday while fighting for the Houthis on the #Taiz frontline. Another victim of the group’s relentless campaign to recruit Yemeni children and send them into combat. #Yemen https://t.co/ZO3TNcPYLZ — Ali Al-Sakani | علي السكني (@Alsakaniali) October 25, 2026

All over Yemen, Houthis are finding themselves at the wrong end of drones and/or anti-tank missiles.

Airstrike hit and destroyed a Houthi military vehicle on Al-Madharabh front just minutes before pro-govt Southern Giants Brigades could engage it. #Yemen https://t.co/8P8Kbr1fpi — Ali Al-Sakani | علي السكني (@Alsakaniali) October 20, 2026

A Houthi artillery operator came under drone attack by the Third Military Region south of #Marib, per army media. https://t.co/ddgMmgyk9d — Ali Al-Sakani | علي السكني (@Alsakaniali) October 20, 2026

Yemen's Southern Brigade forces destroyed two Houthi military vehicles with passengers on the Al-Mudhareba front in Lahj and a bulldozer belonging to the group on the Kahboob front in Bab al-Mandab. https://t.co/lzb94QNYHp — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 25, 2026

Yes, the Houthis have escalated to using missile launchers. But that also paints them as a target the second they light them up.

Coalition footage shows the targeting of a Houthi launcher used to fire a ballistic missile at Riyadh today, according to the Saudi-led Coalition spokesman. #Yemen https://t.co/jqxfAK7jTG — Ali Al-Sakani | علي السكني (@Alsakaniali) October 20, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed has been asked for months by Mike Rogers and others to condemn terrorism in all forms in the Middle East, be it Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, or the IRGC which sponsors most of it. El-Sayed can only condemn Israel for genocide and other war crimes, neither of which is a reality, and the U.S. for imperialism and unwarranted intervention. He has never condemned any Iranian proxy group.



The difference between the Yemeni coalition, including Saudi Arabian air assets along with government-aligned tribal fighters like the Giant Brigades and the Houthis? The coalition uses whatever it can -- airplanes, smart bombs, dumb bombs, drones, or anti-tank missiles to kill Houthis and recapture control of the country.

Fresh footage by Yemeni army shows government FPV drones striking Houthi fighters, vehicles and positions on the #Marib and Al-Jawf fronts. #Yemen https://t.co/skZ4XI22mZ — Ali Al-Sakani | علي السكني (@Alsakaniali) October 22, 2026

#Yemen’s military spokesperson released new footage showing airstrikes targeting Houthi sites and gatherings on Hanish Island and along the Bab al-Mandab, Jabal al-Omari and Kahboub fronts. He said recent strikes had hit Houthi missile depots and launchers, while Yemeni and coalition airstrikes in Saada had targeted missile specialists and field commanders. These operations had depleted the group’s missile stocks and reduced its launch capabilities and technical proficiency, he added. The spokesperson also said a Houthi ballistic missile malfunctioned and struck a family home in Nihm district, killing everyone inside and damaging a neighboring house. — Ali Al-Sakani | علي السكني (@Alsakaniali) October 23, 2026

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Army media released footage of drone strikes by the Third and Sixth Military Regions targeting Houthi fighters, barracks, equipment and defensive positions on the #Marib and Al-Jawf fronts. #Yemen https://t.co/aB2glqYy8r — Ali Al-Sakani | علي السكني (@Alsakaniali) October 25, 2026

The Houthis? Well, they target ambulances removing non-combatant women from houses in Taiz they bombed.

An ambulance evacuating a wounded woman was hit by a Houthi drone yesterday in Jabal Sabr, south of #Taiz, killing driver Hussam al-Numani and injuring a doctor. The woman, initially wounded by Houthi fire outside her home in Al-Shaqab, suffered further injuries in the attack. #Yemen — Ali Al-Sakani | علي السكني (@Alsakaniali) October 21, 2026

As of last night, eight different strikes by Yemeni coalition forces struck Houthi targets in Taiz alone, and in Sana'a, the capital city where the Houthi have been entrenched since 2014, the bombing has renewed.

Multiple airstrikes on Houthi bases in Sana'a this morning. #Yemen https://t.co/kplkqf6W8s — Ali Al-Sakani | علي السكني (@Alsakaniali) October 26, 2026

Before the war started, the al-Madab Strait saw between 20-25 tankers move through it daily. Traffic is roughly half of that, between 8-12 transits a day. That is more than offset by some oil going north through the Suez and increased volume through Hormuz. And combined with all other oil traffic in Hormuz, more oil is flowing daily than before the war.



The supply of crude isn't an issue in that part of the world. Speculators do not like all the racket and rockets popping off in the neighborhood, and that unease is resulting in a risk premium built into the price. Refined gasoline and diesel limitations remain the primary cause for high prices at the pump.



What's in store? A week from tomorrow, we'll know who's right about the midterms — pollsters or Republicans like Speaker Mike Johnson and President Donald Trump. Regardless of the wave, whether it be navy blue and tsunami-esque or baby blue and barely a ripple on the sand, three certainties are shaping up.



1) The Teddy Roosevelt is coming. It'll join the George Washington and George H.W. Bush carrier groups in the region in a couple weeks, depending on how hard it's sailing. And with it are another 10,000 American forces to go along with an awful lot of aerial firepower. Assets are flowing into the region and forward staging once again. We know it, the Middle East knows it, the regime knows it, and the oil speculators know it. The blockade has done everything it was designed to do and more. Left alone, the regime would still wither on the vine eventually. No regime can withstand the screws put to it like Donald Trump and Sec. Bessent have with Operation Economic Fury and Operation Economic Outcast.



2) Once the election is over, President Trump has a limited window of time to finish the regime once and for all kinetically, if he so chooses. What can and should be a relatively easy operation once the order is given and dual use infrastructure gets taken out along with regime remnants, Iran could be mopped up before the 2028 presidential campaign starts in earnest in the summer of 2027. And when I say relatively easy, don't take my word for it. Take the families of former regime members' account. We know where they all are. So do the Israelis. Nothing has changed on that front since March.

The children of killed regime leaders are revealing that secret relocations, safe houses and bodyguards all failed because U.S.-Israeli intelligence tracked their fathers through every move.



Hossein Tangsiri, son of former IRGC Navy commander Alireza Tangsiri, says his father changed locations seven or eight times during the final night of his life.



He arrived at an eight-storey building in Bandar Abbas at approximately 1:30 a.m. At 4:13 a.m., an American F-35 struck the building while he was performing night prayers.



Tangsiri was expected to leave approximately half an hour after morning prayer. The strike therefore landed inside a narrow window between his arrival and planned departure.



Only two people reportedly survived the building’s collapse, including one of his bodyguards.



The regime presents these accounts as stories of martyrdom and divine destiny. In reality, its own families are documenting a catastrophic security failure.



One of the Islamic Republic’s most protected commanders repeatedly changed locations, travelled under heavy security and followed strict secrecy procedures. His movements were still tracked with enough precision to strike him before he could leave again.



This was not simply an aircraft finding a building.



It suggests near-real-time intelligence capable of following a protected commander between multiple locations. That could involve compromised communications, technical surveillance, human sources inside the protection network or a combination of all three.



The most damaging detail is the apparent awareness of his schedule. Whoever targeted Tangsiri did not merely know where he was. They appear to have known when he arrived and how long he would remain there.



Children of other senior security figures have described similarly secret and repeated relocations before their fathers were killed. The recurring pattern points to something much larger than isolated intelligence leaks.



It exposes systemic penetration at the highest levels of the Islamic Republic.



Safe houses were compromised. Security procedures were penetrated. Protected schedules were exposed. Bodyguards could not prevent precision strikes.



The Islamic Republic built an enormous surveillance state to monitor ordinary Iranians. Yet it could not conceal its own commanders from enemies tracking them inside Iran.



The regime wanted stories of martyrdom. Its slain officials’ children are instead revealing how deeply the system was penetrated. — The Iran Watcher (@TheIranWatcher) October 23, 2026

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3) Either the regime is going to crack up, or Iran's population is. If you thought Los Angeles or San Francisco has it bad with a mental health crisis among its burgeoning homeless population, imagine the toll this runaway inflation, uncertainty about the future, and repression from the regime is taking on the population.

Iran may be approaching a mental-health emergency as prolonged uncertainty over war, economic pressure and the future takes a growing toll on the public, the head of the country’s Psychology and Counseling Organization said on Sunday. Asked by ILNA how far Iranian society was from a mental-health emergency, Alireza Agha-Yousefi said: “I don’t think we are very far from it.” He pointed to marriage, divorce and birth rates as areas of concern and said authorities needed to act before psychological and social problems became more severe. https://t.co/kzk5uDtbcN — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) October 25, 2026

The election of Donald Trump to a second term caused a sizeable chunk of people in this country to lose their last marble. Intellect, education, or economic status does not necessarily inoculate Never Trumpers from taking the leap into irrationality. Trump may not want to resort to kinetic action again, but if the Iranians he's purportedly trying to protect come unglued due to the combined pressures arrayed against them over an extended period of time, perhaps the humane conclusion would be to finish the regime off and quickly and lethally as possible.

Remember, according to Abdul El-Sayed in last week's debate with Mike Rogers, Iran was handled. It was solved by throwing money at the IRGC, which threw weapons at Hamas they used to killed 1,200 Israelis.



And the guy who threw the money at Iran, Barack Obama, wants you to know that they're now stronger than ever.

Keep this in mind when you go vote early, if your state affords you the opportunity. I understand the hardship and annoyance high gas prices are. I live in California, and I just put 34 gallons into my truck at $5.95 per gallon. I get it. But I'll be damned if I vote to turn over controls of the government, even if only in the legislative branch, to people who can't recognize or condemn terrorism, and possess a worldview and understanding of history that is so warped, it would give the coming Iranian national mental health breakdown a run for its money.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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