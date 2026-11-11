Failed DSA Poacher: Just Another Case of Dems Exploiting 'Black Leadership'

Oh, the irony.

Angie Nixon overperformed the polls and expectations last week in Florida's U.S. Senate race, coming within three points of flipping the seat held by GOP incumbent Ashley Moody. Nixon ran explicitly on the platform of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), poaching the Democrat nomination from actual Democrat Alex Vindman. Unsurprisingly, Democrats may not have been terribly enthusiastic about spending money on someone from another party, and directed their efforts to support actual Democrats in other Senate races, including a last-minute infusion of $500,000 from the DSCC to support Scott Colom in Mississippi, on top of "seven-figure" contribution from the Dems' Senate Majority PAC.

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Nixon nearly pulled off the win anyway. This week, she is accusing Democrats of being "racist and exploitative" in failing to "invest" in her campaign, and in Colom's and others as well (via Twitchy):

💥NEW: Angie Nixon *GOES OFF* on Dem Party after Midterm loss💥 "It is so WRONG and DISRESPECTFUL for people to not invest in black leadership! ... I think people want our LABOR! They DON'T want our leadership! ... there’s RACISM within the Democratic Party." There you have it from a Democrat Senate candidate: The Democrat Party is racist and exploitative. Black Americans are so loyal to the Democrat Party — but what do they get in return? — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 11, 2026

Irony level 1: Nixon may claim status in both parties, but she ran as a DSA radical in the general election. Nixon supported the DSA agenda, including the elimination of the Senate while she ran for a seat in it. Nixon poached that nomination from the DSCC's preferred candidate to promote a different party's platform. Why would she feel entitled to establishment support while being publicly antagonistic to the party's establishment?

They sure don't make revolutionaries the way they used to, eh? Or perhaps they were always this entitled, and we never noticed.

Irony level 2: Nixon now lives in a state that just elected its first black governor. Byron Donalds also got a far narrower win over former Republican David Jolly than expected before Election Day. Of course, Donalds is a Republican who was supported by a Republican president and the GOP party establishment. If Nixon wants a party that supports "black leadership," maybe she should stop being in the DSA and Democrat Party.

Irony level 3: Democrats have been taking black voters for granted for at least five decades. She just got around to noticing it now? There's no better example of this in this cycle than in Michigan, where the party got behind Abdul ElSayed despite significant resistance in the black communities in and around Detroit ... and where the party's white nominee for governor defeated the Republicans' black nominee.

Irony level 4: Perhaps Nixon mentioned this in another part of the interview, but the party stood by while Debbie Wasserman Schultz poached her way into the only majority-minority district on Florida's new map. Don't forget that Nixon's rise started with her bullhorn stunt on the floor of the state legislature in an attempt to obstruct that redistricting.

Irony level 5: If she has a beef with the Democrat Party establishment, why reach all the way over to Mississippi? Especially when the party establishment did "invest" in Colom? Is Colom crying about it to anyone?

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The bottom line: Nixon may very well be right about the Democrat Party. So why did she seek out its nomination in the first place? Next time, Nixon should put her money where her mouth is and run as a DSA nominee independently from the Democrats. At least that would be honest, and we can then judge just how popular that DSA platform truly is.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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