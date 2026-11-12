Climate Hysteria Collapse: Germany Puts Coal Plants on Standby As Gas Supplies Run Low

Greta said it all with a laugh: "They're still doing that?!"

She was laughing at the millions of young people who bought the climate lies and are still out there protesting against climate change, of course. But she could have said the same thing about anyone still following the UN's climate change meetings, which is a diminishing number of people.

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Greta Thunberg is told about the latest Fridays for Future demo happening in Berlin – the climate protest she helped found. She bursts out in laughter. "Really? They're still doing that?" Jokes on you climatetards. Left has moved on. https://t.co/5ii9b2X7Oy — eugyppius (@eugyppius1) November 11, 2026

They're still doing that?! Not many of them, it turns out. The next COP climate summit is underway, but Andy Burnham is the only "world leader" of note to show up, and he did so only to give a six-minute speech before jetting off to Ireland, thousands of miles from Turkey, where the summit was held.

And even he admitted that, after emitting thousands of tons of CO2 to fly there, the "climate consensus" has collapsed. It's not just Greta who doesn't care; only the dead-enders do.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has been speaking to world leaders at the COP climate summit in Turkey. https://t.co/ddTwV7iim8 — Together Media (@TogetherMediaUK) November 12, 2026

Don't worry, though, he and the United Kingdom will lead the way to saving the world. Or something.

It's going to be pretty hard to do that, though, when Germany prepares to fire up the old coal power plants if its natural gas supplies dwindle too much. And it sure looks possible that they will, so coal is getting stockpiled, plants prepared, and it's all being done in secret. The plans aren't finalized, but the country that shut down its nuclear plants, tried to retire coal, and bet big on renewables is quietly preparing to reverse course where it can.

Those nuclear plants are gone, though. Tens of billions of dollars in infrastructure that could have produced clean electricity is forever gone. Prices are double the US rates, and coal is back on the table.

Germany's draft law would put more than 8 gigawatts of reserve coal and oil plants back on the regular power market through March 2028 to save natural gas. The standby costs land on customers' grid fees even if the plants never run. That's the bill for retiring baseload too early. Keep ours running. — BONEWITZ🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@bonewitz_SPBG) November 12, 2026

🇩🇪 Germany is getting ready to BRING BACK COAL to save gas. A draft law from Economy Minister Katherina Reiche would put more than 8 gigawatts of reserve coal and oil plants back on the regular power market, as the Middle East crisis chokes gas supplies. Electricity customers would pay to keep those plants ready through their grid fees, even if they never switch on. The government's own review found the price relief would show up for only a few hours a year. Germany shut down its nuclear plants to save the planet, and now it's firing up coal and sending customers the bill 🙄

The UK and Germany have been on the climate change bandwagon the longest and done the most damage to themselves in their pursuit of Net Zero, and it's funny to see how the tables have turned. Andy Burnham is complaining that the climate consensus has collapsed, and Germany is proving it by putting all its coal and oil generators on standby.

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It didn't have to be this way, but they chose this insane path. Nuclear supplied roughly a quarter of German electricity in 2011; the last three reactors (4,055 MW net combined) closed on April 15, 2023.

Russia supplied ~55 percent of Germany’s gas imports in 2021. Trump warned them that this was a foolish choice during his first term, and they laughed at him. Germany has been a net electricity importer since 2023 — in 2024, its largest supplier was France, largely nuclear. Nuclear and coal are back for Germany, just far more expensive.

Israel has replaced carbon dioxide as the existential threat to the world. Eight million Jews are now the focal point of the current moral panic, and the Omnicause is all about helping Iran export all the oil it can to help it rebuild its war machine to go after the Jews in Israel.

Poor Andy Burnham still hasn't gotten the message, just like those climate protesters Greta was laughing at in that clip. Climate is so passe!

Burnham flew into Antalya for COP31 late last night, will spend around three hours at the summit this morning, then heads to the European Political Community summit in Dublin this afternoon before returning to Britain tonight. His pointless speech at COP was delivered to a half-empty room, and he was the only G7 leader to bother going. — Adam Cherry (@_adamcherry_) November 12, 2026

Burnham flew into Antalya for COP31 late last night, will spend around three hours at the summit this morning, then heads to the European Political Community summit in Dublin this afternoon before returning to Britain tonight. His pointless speech at COP was delivered to a half-empty room, and he was the only G7 leader to bother going.

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The irony is thick, in many ways, not least of which is that the reversal shows that the deadline for the destruction of all life on Earth turned out to be the deadline for the death of the climate hysteria. Right date this time, just the wrong target.

John Kerry declares that US midterm election results showed that voters “made climate change and its exigencies a voting issue.” https://t.co/7i43mSbZ3H — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 11, 2026

John Kerry, ever the Smartest Guy in the Room™, thinks that the "affordability" election was really about duplicating the UK and German policies that have eviscerated those economies. He shared that wisdom with a room barely half-full, without the world leaders who should have been applauding.





They were too busy figuring out how to keep the lights on and save their political careers.

So it's left to the almost-beens and the has-beens to keep the rhetoric going, trying to amp up fear in people who pay less and less attention, and keep the grift going despite its declining political relevance.

🚨🌍 “The Climate Crisis is causing Cancer” WHO Director Tedros speaking ahead of COP 31 Cancer Rates are exploding everywhere since Covid - Experts & Scientists remain baffled as to why - but now they’re telling you it Climate Change & definitely still not the Covid Vaccines which even contained SV40 - a Cancer inhibitor — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) November 7, 2026

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No doubt some money will still flow to the grifters, but not the trillions they were hoping for just a few years back. What was supposed to be a feast will turn into relative table scraps. The grifters will have to be satisfied with becoming climate millionaires, not billionaires.

Unfortunately for them, there is less money in killing Jews than in renewable energy subsidies, so they have to keep warning about climate risks to a crowd that is hardly listening anymore.

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