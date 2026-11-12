'They Still Do That?!' The Left Has Moved on From Climate Change

Greta Thunberg is, as a person, about as interesting as any other Gen Z influencer, which means not very.

But her name keeps popping up here and in many other places where, frankly, you wouldn't expect anyone to care.

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It's not Thunberg; it's what she symbolizes, and more particularly what she symbolizes because the transnational elite decided to turn her into the avatar of "The Young" who we selfish older folks are condemning to a life of misery and accelerated death.

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They turned Greta, an autistic schoolgirl who refused to go to school, into a symbol of a global cause. We were TOLD to care about her. Some people got swept up in the story of the girl who went to the UN to shout at the technocrats and world leaders (HOW DARE YOU!), and some of us paid attention because we were interested in the people behind the propaganda campaign and the campaign itself.

Know your enemy. If the UN invites a teen to yell at them, it's important to pay attention, not because the girl or the yelling is interesting or informative, but because you need to see the Op.

Well, that Op is done, and we are living with a new one. And have been since October 7, when the Omnicause inserted itself into a new costume, complete with keffiyeh and attacks on Jews.

To see how absurd it is to take any of the propaganda seriously, look at the symbol the United Nations and the world's media told us to care about: Greta Thunberg. She is literally laughing in our faces at our stupidity. Our, in this case, being the people who "empathized" with this poor victim of our lust for comfort and prosperity.

Greta Thunberg is told about the latest Fridays for Future demo happening in Berlin – the climate protest she helped found. She bursts out in laughter. "Really? They're still doing that?" Jokes on you climatetards. Left has moved on. https://t.co/5ii9b2X7Oy — eugyppius (@eugyppius1) November 11, 2026

"They still DO that?!" Those four words encapsulate the absurdity of the entire Omnicause propaganda campaign, or rather the absurdity of the people who take any of it seriously. It's the same sort of question I would ask of somebody who still trusts Pravda: "You still DO that?!"

Absurd. How dumb are you? Are you really that credulous to believe that anybody at the forefront of the "climate" movement cared about CLIMATE? It was always about the Omnicause, and the Omnicause is about capturing power to control the distribution of resources.

To call the Omnicause the global communist movement is partly right, but only partly. It is an amalgam of several complementary ideologies and a coalition of overlapping groups, each claiming a share of the world's productive resources. And it's a shaky coalition, at least in the long run, because some groups are primarily ideological, while others focus on getting a bigger slice of the pie.

There are technocrats who aren't precisely communists, but aren't exactly NOT communists. Ideologically, they are more fascist, in that they want a unified state and economy that they control, and the deal they want to make with everybody in the First World is "You will own nothing and be happy." They are allied with the "Global South" coalition, which is dominated by corrupt Third World dictators who want some of that sweet climate compensation aid that they have been promised, and as much foreign aid as possible to squander and squirrel away.

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Neither of these groups is primarily ideological. They both are in it for money and power.

And then there is the Red/Green alliance, which is ascendant, and they don't care about climate at all. They are allied to bring the system down, and the technocrats are just waking up to the fact that they are in bed with their eventual murderers unless something changes, if it even can. Right now, they are playing a Neville Chamberlain appeasement game that will fail miserably.

Greta is so revealing precisely because she was the Joan of Arc of the Omnicause and switched to the winning side in the coalition. She was the technocrats' cat's paw, but now she is laughing at them because climate is so passe.

They're still doing that?! What a joke. The Vanguard of the Omnicause has moved on, and the stragglers who believed in climate change are fools. Greta helped recruit them, but the issue is never the issue; the issue is the revolution. It's time for her followers to get with the new program.

Greta's laughter is just a symptom of the crack-up within the coalition that the technocrats helped build. They thought that they could be the senior partner in the Red/Green alliance, thinking they could be bought off like the Global South dictators. A trillion here, a trillion there, and the s**thole countries can be kept in line.

But the Red/Greens want it all, and are laughing at the rest of them. They are on the ascendant, and all those youth they thought they had recruited are wearing the keffiyehs, chanting for Hamas, and wanting to kill the people in power.

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You can see the Andy Burnhams, the Ursula von der Leyens, the Friedrich Merzes struggling to stay in power as their countries begin to collapse. The technocrats are losing control, and the Great Reset is never coming about. Climate change and the happy accident of COVID were supposed to be their tools, but Hamas turned out to be their master, or at least Hamas' minions.

Ironically, if the Red/Green Alliance really DOES win, the Reds will have to learn the same lesson. The Islamists don't screw around.

Ask the Iranian students who made the same mistake.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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