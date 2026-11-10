Former Obama Ambassador Now Senate Staffer Is the Reason We Are Still Paying the Taliban Monthly?

Okay.

I've done some posts on how the Taliban, contrary to all the breezy assurances of the Biden administration and so-called 'experts, are still humming along using our abandoned equipment.

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In fact, CBS News was there in September for the five-year anniversary of that ignominious and disgraceful withdrawal and noticed just how pret-tee all those supposed-to-be-derelict American vehicles and weapons systems looked.

A 'botched' withdrawal.

Joe Rogan: The Afghanistan withdrawal was one of the stupidest f*ckin decisions I think I've ever seen. Gary Sinise: “Think about our Afghanistan veterans. 20 years in Afghanistan and we give it back to the Taliban along with 80 billion dollars of hardware, American military equipment. And you've got a lot of Afghanistan veterans who lost a lot of buddies, saw a lot of bad stuff, went through difficult things, saying, ‘Wow, why did we do all that? What was it for?’” Rogan: “...to just leave all that stuff there and just abandon, do it all in one sweep where people are climbing on top of airplanes and falling from the sky. A lot of these people are people that cooperated with our troops while they were over there. Translators, people who helped them, people who worked with our troops, and then they just abandoned those people there. And a lot of them were killed and probably tortured by the Taliban.” Sinise: “It was a botched withdrawal.” Rogan: “It doesn't even make sense. Leaving behind all those tanks and helicopters. At the very least, blow them up. What the f*ck are we doing? Where you have these parades now where the Taliban does parades with our equipment, billions of dollars of tanks, flying overhead with Black Hawks. It's crazy to watch.” Sinise: “Imagine being one of those service members who used to drive in that equipment.” — jay plemons (@jayplemons) November 10, 2026

The Taliban have been living large since they took over, contrary to all assumptions.

Here’s a video of the Taliban having a parade showing off equipment left behind by the Biden Admin during their catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Which resulted in 13 Americans being killed. Lloyd Austin wasn’t impeached. No one was fired. Literally no accountability. https://t.co/GioO0Rub0e — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 9, 2026

Whatever stone-age strictures they've imposed on the girls and women of their country, they, much like the mullahs and political hierarchy in Iran's repressive and barbaric Islamofascist society, have different rules for themselves and their families.

🚨In case you were wondering: the Taliban leaders send their daughters to fancy schools in Qatar and Pakistan. “Just for the record do your two daughters go to school? Head of Taliban Office in Qatar - Of course they do. This sums it all up. For their own daughters nothing is forbidden while for poor girls living in Afghanistan everything is forbidden.💔 — WDI.Afghanistan (@WDIAfghanistan1) November 8, 2026

And it's easy to fix and repair - or even buy new - when your enemy has been paying you $45 MILLION A WEEK since their demoralizing bug-out.

$45 MILLION A WEEK

Congressman Tim Burchett figures the United States has handed over something close to $5 billion - that's with a 'B' - since Biden crapped all over our military and our national security, skittering out of Kabul.

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$40,000,000 a week goes to the Taliban. Tim Burchett has a bill to stop it. The Senate is blocking it. https://t.co/zBEgMwPErd — Legend (@realLegendAfg) November 9, 2026

Burchett has had a bill for two years that would have cut off the spigot heading to those murderous goat herders. This year's version finally made it to the Senate, and nothing - NOTHING - has been done about it.

John *spits* Thune has been sitting on this, too, with the usual, 'Oh, we don't have sixty votes...' How can you not whip up the votes to stop this blood money going to our enemies?

Burchett believes he's found one big fly in the ointment, which doesn't excuse Thune in the least. But it does give you an idea of how incestuous the Senate is.

If we have a person that was denied a security clearance and he’s the one blocking a vote on if we should continue to send the Taliban 40 million a week, this should be front page news everywhere!!!!! The absolute 100% pure insanity of us sending the Taliban ANY money is gross insanity. Let’s face it, when you paid your taxes, did you ever imagine your money would go to support a terrorist group? — David Paulides🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@canammissing) November 10, 2026

..."We got a fellow over in the Senate who is a staffer, but he was a former, I believe, ambassador to Afghanistan, and his name is what?" "Tom West. And apparently, our good friend, Tulsi Gabbard and the Trump administration denied him his security clearance because of his alleged cozy relationship with the Taliban. And so, I suspect that's what's going on in the Senate. That's why they are, they're stopping the bill."...

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You know, too, that somehow non-governmental organizations are involved with this - they have to be.

The pressure NGOs put on Democratic politicians is tremendous.

And we are nearly out of time for so many important things because of these impotent, arrogant fools.

Only 54 days remain before The No Tax Dollars For Terrorists Act expires in the Senate. This bill would stop U.S. cash shipments to the Taliban. It has been stalled in the Senate for two years. Tell your Senators to bring it to the floor for a vote. I am grateful for your support. — Legend (@realLegendAfg) November 10, 2026

...I am grateful for your support.

Five billion dollars so far.

Forty to forty-five million dollars a week.

And the money stream just keeps flowing.

Why aren't Democrats campaigning on stopping it? Think of the things all that money could do for the children!

But they won't because their NGOs, their ground troops, are profiting from it.

It's so unconscionable, it's breathtaking.

It's sickening.

All the blood and precious American treasure sacrificed in that wretched hole over the decades - including our nephew, murdered on Bagram by a suicide bomber, ten years ago this Thursday - makes this filthy lucre to their killers all the more wrenching, maddening, and an unforgivable betrayal of their sacrifices.

Pass Burchett's bill while you still can. Democrats won't have the courage to restart it. Can you imagine the framing?

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For God's sake, Thune and Co. - it's not like this is even a courageous decision because it's not.

It's just 'right.' Do the right thing for once.

For once.

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