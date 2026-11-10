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Former Obama Ambassador Now Senate Staffer Is the Reason We Are Still Paying the Taliban Monthly?

Beege Welborn Follow @WelbornBeege
Nov 10, 2026 8:20 PM
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Former Obama Ambassador Now Senate Staffer Is the Reason We Are Still Paying the Taliban Monthly?
Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

Okay.

I've done some posts on how the Taliban, contrary to all the breezy assurances of the Biden administration and so-called 'experts, are still humming along using our abandoned equipment.

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In fact, CBS News was there in September for the five-year anniversary of that ignominious and disgraceful withdrawal and noticed just how pret-tee all those supposed-to-be-derelict American vehicles and weapons systems looked.

A 'botched' withdrawal.

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The Taliban have been living large since they took over, contrary to all assumptions.

Whatever stone-age strictures they've imposed on the girls and women of their country, they, much like the mullahs and political hierarchy in Iran's repressive and barbaric Islamofascist society, have different rules for themselves and their families.

And it's easy to fix and repair - or even buy new - when your enemy has been paying you $45 MILLION A WEEK since their demoralizing bug-out.

$45 MILLION A WEEK

Congressman Tim Burchett figures the United States has handed over something close to $5 billion - that's with a 'B' - since Biden crapped all over our military and our national security, skittering out of Kabul.

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Burchett has had a bill for two years that would have cut off the spigot heading to those murderous goat herders. This year's version finally made it to the Senate, and nothing - NOTHING - has been done about it.

John *spits* Thune has been sitting on this, too, with the usual, 'Oh, we don't have sixty votes...' How can you not whip up the votes to stop this blood money going to our enemies?

Burchett believes he's found one big fly in the ointment, which doesn't excuse Thune in the least. But it does give you an idea of how incestuous the Senate is.

..."We got a fellow over in the Senate who is a staffer, but he was a former, I believe, ambassador to Afghanistan, and his name is what?" 

"Tom West. And apparently, our good friend, Tulsi Gabbard and the Trump administration denied him his security clearance because of his alleged cozy relationship with the Taliban. And so, I suspect that's what's going on in the Senate. That's why they are, they're stopping the bill."...

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You know, too, that somehow non-governmental organizations are involved with this - they have to be.

The pressure NGOs put on Democratic politicians is tremendous.

And we are nearly out of time for so many important things because of these impotent, arrogant fools.

...I am grateful for your support.

Five billion dollars so far.

Forty to forty-five million dollars a week.

And the money stream just keeps flowing.

Why aren't Democrats campaigning on stopping it? Think of the things all that money could do for the children!

But they won't because their NGOs, their ground troops, are profiting from it.

It's so unconscionable, it's breathtaking.

It's sickening.

All the blood and precious American treasure sacrificed in that wretched hole over the decades - including our nephew, murdered on Bagram by a suicide bomber, ten years ago this Thursday - makes this filthy lucre to their killers all the more wrenching, maddening, and an unforgivable betrayal of their sacrifices.

Pass Burchett's bill while you still can. Democrats won't have the courage to restart it. Can you imagine the framing?

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For God's sake, Thune and Co. - it's not like this is even a courageous decision because it's not. 

It's just 'right.' Do the right thing for once.

For once.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics AFGHANISTAN | CONGRESS | MILITARY | NATIONAL SECURITY | JOE BIDEN | SENATE

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