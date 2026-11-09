Looks Like Everyone's Having a Good Time Springing Immigration Surprises on Their Countries

Tell you what - President Trump sure made some news in that 60 Minutes interview last night, didn't he?

DAWG

Now, the thing is, with him, you never can tell if what's coming out of his mouth is a precursor to action or a troll to either cause lefty heads to explode or goad the base in order to judge how devoted they are to a particular policy by the eruption.

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Ed and David both had great pieces on the seismic shock that went through the Republican base - not just MAGA - after that answer hit the airwaves and social media feeds.

My bunch wasn't really engaging, and frankly, I'm just tired of this kind of crap.

@WelbornBeege I think he’s trolling. I think. — Serenely Tenacious (@SerenelyMyself) November 9, 2026

It smacks of the waffling in the Iran negotiations, and I would rather not go there on any other subject.

If President Trump softens on immigration enforcement, it will be a disaster: 60 Minutes: "So you think your deportation policy went too far? President Trump: "I think it was too tough." 60 Minutes: "It was too tough?" President Trump "I think it might be too tough, yeah." https://t.co/L44SDmrS1T — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) November 8, 2026

Pick a lane, for crying out loud.

If his intention is to gauge the reaction of the base, well, it's been pretty strong in the 'HELL to the no!' answer.

So we'll see what pans out. I thought we were done with this, and shame on him if we're not.

Syrupeans, on the other hand, are already in a pickle with that gem of a Prime Minister they've saddled themselves with.

I missed this while watching everything else going on in the country and world the past few days.

It's hard to keep track of all of Carney's broken or weasel-worded campaign promises that have turned into something completely different, or simply not happened.

You can tack this one onto the bottom of the list.

During the election,



Carney said he would reduce immigration.



He lied. pic.twitter.com/ARX2MhzU1e — Joseph Banks (@JosephB1823) November 6, 2026

The official welcome mat is down, and Canada's front doors have been flung open wide.

Mark Carney is going forward with plans to introduce a MILLION new permanent foreigners to his country...THIS YEAR.

He can't imagine why anyone's upset.

Carney says new immigration levels plan is 'sustainable' as it draws ire of Conservatives Canada will grant permanent and temporary residency to a combined total of more than a million people next year as part of the federal government's new immigration levels plan laid out in the 2026 budget. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the plan to give permanent residency to 657,250 people next year, saying Canada can't absorb that many new people — even though many of them are already living and working here. "We love immigration for people in numbers that we can absorb, where there are jobs, health care and housing but not when the numbers exceed our capacity to absorb people," he said in Brampton, Ont., on Friday. Budget 2026 announced that Canada would grant permanent residency to 380,000 people and temporary residency to 370,000 every year for the next three years.

WE'LL LEAVE THE LIGHTS ON

...While the new levels plan calls for the addition of 380,000 new permanent residents next year, when combined with two other one-time streams, that number reaches almost 660,000. That's in part because Budget 2026 also announced the federal government plans to grant permanent residency in 2027 to another 200,000 temporary residents already living and working in the country, on top of the regular intake streams. About half of that 200,000 will come in through the Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Program streams for workers and their family members. Federal officials said on Friday that provinces will be able to select workers from this group to meet regional and economic needs in their respective jurisdictions.

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Holy CRAP

Carney gets asked if making 200,000 temporary residents permanent residents by the end of the year in addition to the 380,000 permanent residents annually a sustainable immigration plan. Well of course it is. These people are hell bent on destroying Canadians future. https://t.co/z87uZvJyKM — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) November 6, 2026

You can really see it when it's graphed. Canada has a population that's a smidge over 40 million people, 22 percent of whom are already foreigners.

Home to approximately 8.3 million to 8.4 million foreign-born residents, which accounts for roughly 22% to 23% of Canada's total population

Yesterday, Mark Carney announced the highest level of permanent immigration in Canadian history to help his corporate buddies who profit off mass immigration. He tried to hide it. This is a city roughly the size of Winnipeg next year alone. Stop Carney's mass immigration. https://t.co/wYDbgvXXy9 — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) November 6, 2026

It's like they've already started replacing the native population, and their prime minister is making sure it happens. The numbers are frightening, or should be.

Mark Carney is trying to hide a record-smashing permanent immigration surge by sliding it into his big budget bill, on top of the hundreds of thousands of new temporary immigrants. Conservatives have been clear - immigration must go WAY down to give relief for our housing, jobs and hospitals: https://t.co/J0Q6G8bMhG — Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) November 6, 2026

I hope they write down memories and get people recorded as real Canadians are wiped out. Just so there's some record of what they were like for anthropologists when they come looking centuries from now.

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Or maybe only fifty years.

You know, when these people have been in charge for a while and 'remembering Canada' is not permitted.

Prime Minister Mark Carney just announced Canada will take in another 2,310,000 immigrants within the next 3 years. The Liberal Party plans to increase the population of Canada from 41 Million to 100 Million, and Toronto from 7 Million to 38 Million by 2100 via mass immigration. This is the official website: https://t.co/B3xL1apT38 — Critical Thinker (@PROTONLASER777) November 6, 2026

Gobsmacking betrayal.

This is a globalist fever dream come to life.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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