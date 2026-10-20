Gloom, Despair and Agony - Bulwark Discovers Some Dem Turncoats Financed by Republican Money

Gosh. You really hate to see it when the little guys, who have such high ideals and see a big, blue Democrat world shimmering on a hilltop through rosy glasses, find a lump of coal at the bottom of the hill.

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The tiny crestfallen faces. The swollen red eyes trying mightily to hold back tears. The quivering lips.

The flushed faces.

Oh, man - if they weren't such turds themselves, you'd want to give them a big, old hug and tell them everything was going to be alright.

Buck up, lil' buddies!

But this is too much for even the most starry-eyed believer in all good things to swallow.

That the innocent neophytes at the Bulwark are shocked at how the game of 'politics' is played.

NEW: It turns out, Democrats for Mike Rogers was financed by Republican donors. The group also paid a ex-Dem council member 30k. She went on Fox News to tout Rogers/trash El-Sayed and never disclosed the payment. VIA @JoePerticone https://t.co/vsZ46Hi7Qe — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 20, 2026

Seriously. This is supposed to be news or something.

Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me you built a Democratic PAC out of Republicans?

Sssh. Don't anybody te..d'oh!

They told them, darn it.

The “Democrats for Mike Rogers” PAC, which recently rebranded as “Together for Michigan” (TFM), has a straightforward pitch: It represents the interests of, well, Democrats who support Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers. The group launched to much fanfare after Abdul El-Sayed won the Democratic primary, playing up the idea that he would be undone in the general election because his candidacy would fracture the Democratic coalition. But the PAC’s latest Federal Election Commission filings indicate that, notwithstanding its original name or its primary political theme, the operation is predominantly Republican-backed. The group’s two biggest donations came from GLCF, Inc. (Great Lakes Conservatives Fund) and American Unity PAC, which donated $50,000 and $25,000 to the PAC, respectively. GLCF is a super PAC dedicated to supporting conservatives, and it has already spent a lot of money to run pro-Rogers ads this cycle. American Unity PAC’s stated mission is “focused exclusively on protecting and promoting Republican candidates for U.S. Congress who support freedom for all Americans, including people of faith and the LGBT community.” TFM’s roster of individual, non-organizational donors is rather short—and the filing it made with the FEC likely does not cover the donations and expenditures it made when it was operating previously as Democrats for Mike Rogers. But of the four people TFM did list as having donated, several have a history of Republican support.

This sort of nefarious and underhanded thing is only 'news' to the Bulwark crew.

Everyone else knows about it. They are not being kind.

And honestly, I'm not really sure who this dewy-eyed ingenue-awakens story is supposed to be geared towards.

Would Republicans be upset that Republicans help pay for a PAC comprised of Democrats working to defeat Abdul El-Sayed? I can't see any noses out of joint over that.

Do they think Democrats can ride outrage at GOP perfidy when these people were, indeed, card-carrying Democrats? Unlike the supposed 'GOP leaders' Texas Democrats trotted out who endorsed Texas Opie, who held no current position in the Texas GOP, while most of them had well-established reputations for being party turncoats for years.

Nah - I don't get the point of this other than to either have something to run or to make sure those Democrats involved never...um...'work in this state again,' if you get my drift.

One chick's all on board the Dem revenge bus.

It was so blatantly obvious. And that former chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, Lon, needs to be completely iced out by all Democratic elected officials, staffers, operatives. Lon’s wife was really high up in the Obama administration. Her name is Juliana Smoot. She also helped Biden raise money — mary angela perna (@maryangelaperna) October 20, 2026

...Her name is Juliana Smoot. She also helped Biden raise money

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Yeah, that'd be real smart. Target the money raisers because they won't help elect the raging antisemite your party nominated.

Because Democrats are so flush with cash.

That's critical thinking skills right there.

Just like the sleuths at the Bulwark used to ferret out why some of the soundbites sounded familiar.

Good grief.

In any event, the fiends financing Dems for Rogers have all been exposed, and I don't believe a single one of them is ashamed in the least.

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Imagine that.

I mean, that would be news.

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