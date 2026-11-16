In a recent post on Hot Air, I argued that too many conservatives still don’t fully appreciate the tactics of the left. The American Stasi won’t just plant fake news, stop racial animosity, and do oppo research; they will extort, witness tamper, and make up fake charges. They will, in short, act like criminals. I delve into this in my book The Devil’s Triangle: Mark Judge vs the New American Stasi.

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As I noted on Hot Air, since the left has regained power, conservatives need to brace themselves for these tactics to reappear. They also need to watch for the reappearance of Deep State actors who, if not criminals themselves, facilitate the behavior I talk about in my book. Too many of these dementors fly under the radar.

One of them is named David Laufman. Laufman is a poster child for the Deep State. Laufman was, as the Washington Post put it, “a Justice Department official who helped oversee the controversial probes of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and Russian interference in the 2016…David Laufman [is] an experienced federal prosecutor who in 2014 became chief of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section.” Laufman retired in February 2028, citing personal reasons.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry described Laufman this way: “An Obama donor, Laufman helped oversee the Russiagate probe, as well as the Clinton email case, which also involved classified information. A Senate investigator said that Laufman was the ‘mastermind’ behind the strategy to dust off and ‘weaponize’ the rarely enforced statutory relic — the Foreign Agents Registration Act — against Trump campaign officials, a novel legal move that the investigator noted is similar to the department’s current attempts to enforce the Presidential Records Act against Trump — which is a civil, not a criminal, statute — by invoking the Espionage Act of 1917. Laufman signed off on the wiretapping of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, which the Department of Justice inspector general determined was conducted under false pretenses involving doctored email, suppression of exculpatory evidence, and other malfeasance. Suddenly resurfacing as a media surrogate for the Justice Department defending the Mar-a-Lago raid, Laufman has been a key source for stories by the Washington Post, CNN, and other outlets.”

“Suddenly resurfacing.” With the Democrats now in charge of Congress and ready to launch all kinds of probes and lawfare against President Trump, get ready for Laufman to possibly resurface again.

It’s also instructive here to recount my own personal experience with Laufman. As I noted in my Hot Air post, I have been criticized for writing so frequently about my experience in the Brett Kavanaugh nomination in 2018, yet the point I have pushed is that it is crucial for conservatives to know the leftists, American Stasi, the players, and how they operate. Knowledge is power. Laufman’s role in the Kavanaugh circus, in which Kavanaugh was falsely accused of sexual assault in high school while I looked on, is bizarre, incomplete, and worth knowing about.

It involves a woman named Monica McLean. McLean. A former FBI agent, McLean was Christine Blasey Ford’s best friend in grade school. McLean was by Blasey Ford’s side at the Kavanaugh hearing. McLean was attached to Ford for the hearings. She was also anonymous until an ex-boyfriend of Ford’s went public and claimed that Ford had helped McLean prepare for her FBI polygraph test. In the declaration, the man who says he dated Ford in the mid-90s wrote that he “witnessed Dr. Ford help Monica McLean prepare for a polygraph examination.” McLean was outraged: “I have never had anyone assist me with the preparation of any polygraph. Ever. Not my entry polygraph, not my 5-year reinvestigation polygraphs. Never. I am extremely angry he would make this up,” she told CNN.

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McLean was also accused of witness tampering when a woman named Leland Keyser, who Ford said was at the party where she was assaulted, denied the entire story. McLean strongly denied the charge. From the Wall Street Journal: “The FBI, which sent a report Thursday about its additional background probe on Kavanaugh, later provided the White House and Senate with additional material that included text messages from McLean to Keyser, a person familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.” McLean’s lawyer issued a statement: “Any notion or claim that Ms. McLean pressured Leland Keyser to alter Ms. Keyser’s account of what she recalled concerning the alleged incident between Dr. Ford and Brett Kavanaugh is absolutely false.”

That lawyer defending Monica McClean? David Laufman. He had come out of retirement to get into the middle of the Kavanaugh circus.

Shortly after Kavanaugh was nominated, McLean cut off all ties with Ford. The people I have spoken to over the last few years who all knew Ford and McLean all expressed shock that McLean would no longer speak to Ford. In her “memoir” One Way Back, Blasey Ford refers to McLean as “Tory” and briefly notes that Tory will not return her messages:

My friendship with Tory was on a deeper level and had continued throughout the decades since high school. She and I had gone through so much together - apartments, boyfriends, graduate schools - and nothing had rattled our bond. Suddenly she stopped responding to my calls and texts. It’s surreal to have a person drop out of your life so quickly. An outside force had come and pummeled us like a tsunami, and instead of clinging to me for safety, she had been forced to let go of me to save herself.

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This doesn’t make any sense — unless perhaps Monica McLean witnessed criminal activity and backed away. McLean is a former FBI agent. She was a 24-year employee of the Department of Justice and FBI from 1992 to 2016. According to public records, McClean worked in both Los Angeles, CA, and New York, NY. In a 2000 Los Angeles FBI declaration, McLean describes herself as a Special Agent of the FBI, Associate Division Counsel, in the Los Angeles Division Legal Unit. Sometime between 2000 and 2003, McLean transferred to the Southern District of New York (SDNY), FBI New York Field Office. According to her now-erased LinkedIn profile, McLean retired from the FBI in 2016. She listed Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as her home address.

During her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2018. Ford stated that she was with “beach friends” at Rehoboth Beach when she prepared her letter to Dianne Feinstein accusing Kavanaugh of assault. One of those friends was David Laufman. When Monica McLean’s name came out, the conservative media took notice. “Interesting, isn't it,” Benny Johnson tweeted, “that nobody knew of Monica McLean until Ford's ex-boyfriend mentioned her in his letter, and now it turns out she has been deeply involved in all of this the whole time. And it's just a coincidence that one of Ford's lawyers just so happens to be fired former FBI official Andrew McCabe's lawyer. So many fun coincidences!”

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Sean Davis tweeted:

The lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford's "beach friend"– the one who worked for the FBI in the office of former Schumer staffer Preet Bharara–just so happens to be the FBI official who oversaw the Clinton e-mail and Trump Russia probes. What a coincidence!

The conservative blogger Pastor Ward Clinton summed things up:

Sure looks like Blasey Ford spent four days visiting her life-long friend and former roommate, Monica McLean. The same Monica McLean who, until 2016, had been an FBI special agent, and in that capacity, a former New York field office spokesperson, and DOJ/FBI Public Information Officer under Preet Bharara, who is no fan of President Trump. Gee, I wonder if Ms. McLean was involved in this process? Does the appearance of FBI insider and Deputy FBI Director to Andrew McCabe, Michael Bromwich, begin to make more sense? Do the loud and overwhelming requests by political allies for FBI intervention, take on a different meaning or make more sense, now? Standing back and taking a look at the bigger, BIG PICTURE….. could it be that Mrs. McLean and her team of ideological compatriots within the DOJ and FBI, who have massive axes to grind against the current Trump administration, are behind this entire endeavor?

Clinton went on:

Considering all of the embattled, angry, institutional officials (former and current); and considering the recently fired DOJ and FBI officials; and considering the officials currently under investigation; and considering the declassification requests which will likely lead to the exposure of even more corruption…. Could it be that these elements wanted to do something, anything to get back at the executive branch; and possibly change the tide? If so, and I think the likelihood is pretty good, doesn’t everything known just easily reconcile if you think of Ms. Blasey-Ford as a tool for those ideologues? If Ms Monica Lee McLean and her allies wanted to strike, she couldn’t be the visible face of the confrontation because she was retired FBI. It would be too obvious. She would need a patsy; a friend who could deploy the hit on her/their behalf. It would need to be someone she could shape, easily manage and guide etc. Someone who could be trusted, and at the same time would be trusting of them. It is quite likely Ms. McLean selected/recruited her life-long best friend, Ms. Blasey-Ford.

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Was David Laufman a part of that recruitment? With the Democrats ready to launch endless subpoenas and have hearings from now until the return of Jesus, keep an eye out for David Laufman. The “beach friends” may be having a reunion.





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