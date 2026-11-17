Earlier I wrote about the NSA outage which followed a brief outage at United Airlines yesterday. And there's at least one more today, this one impacting Apple.

Apple said on Tuesday that it was addressing problems with its systems after an internal update disrupted some of its services. “Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning,” the company said in a statement. “We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible.” By early evening, all systems were working normally, according to Apple... On social media, people reported problems with Apple Pay, which functions like a credit or debit card on a phone, and iCloud, the service that keeps data like photos and apps available across a user’s various Apple devices. The observations on social media were echoed on the website Downdetector, which tracks problems with widely used technology platforms.

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Yashar Ali points out that Apple has these kinds of outages pretty often.

Someone on another platform asked how often Apple has issues, suggesting that such problems were highly unusual. They are not. Between 2022 and 2026, Apple has had outages and issues at least 76 times, affecting several different services. Some of these outages and issues were much more severe than the one taking place right now. 2022: 17 2023: 19 2024: 13 2025: 11 2026: 16 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 17, 2026

I don't think anyone doubts that any one of these outages could have happened without any nefarious intent. I think what is grabbing attention is the sheer number of problems we've had in just the past six days.

Charles Schwab's website also went down today briefly.

Charles Schwab’s website suffered a temporary loading glitch this morning—and customers were quick to notice, given the news of other tech disruptions this week. Reports of problems with the brokerage’s site started climbing around 9:50 a.m., according to the website Downdetector. They dropped off about a half hour later.

All of this is leading lots of people assume this must be some kind of AI attack that we're just not catching onto yet.

🚨Cyber Security Expert David Kennedy gives the single most coherent explanation for why so many companies have seen whole system outages in recent days. AI is transforming swarms of average hackers into elite hackers at the push of a button. https://t.co/O23GUlTTRo — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 17, 2026

Anything is possible these days but many of these individual instances have been traced to system updates that went wrong.

JPMorgan Chase said in a statement that its outage on Monday “was related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems,” and may have affected other banks because they were part of transactions. A “widespread system outage” at United Airlines that grounded United flights on Monday was resolved after about an hour, but it unnerved some travelers after a nationwide F.A.A. ground stop on Friday. The F.A.A. issued the stop after a series of failures that began with a routine router upgrade at a radio facility in El Dorado, Ark., officials said. And Microsoft services went out on Thursday, affecting some of its most popular products, including the workplace messaging and video calling app Teams. Microsoft said that the outage was resolved on Saturday and had been caused by a “technical issue” and not a cyberattack or an artificial intelligence agent.

Assuming those companies aren't lying, what would explain the sudden influx of so many outages? The answer may have to do with AI, just not in the way some people are assuming.

Institutions around the world are racing to update software in order to solidify systems, given that AI models are capable of finding and exploiting vulnerabilities with shocking speed. That race has accelerated a lot of coding work, a process that can lead to more downtime, outages and unexpected hiccups, experts say. AI has also dramatically accelerated the rate at which engineers write and improve software, leading to new bottlenecks for reviewing the safety and reliability of new code. To the extent reviewers or the systems they work with are overwhelmed, mistakes are possible.

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It's probably not time to panic yet. AI is showing us just how buggy and full of holes our software is. There will be some hackers who seek to take advantage of that, but it will also result in a lot of swiftly coded patches that are applied without robust testing. I'm expecting this sort of thing to be the new normal for a while.

Meanwhile, the real bad guys are still out there. The FBI issued a warning last week.

This FBI Cyber advisory on ARTEX was released last Friday, 11/13. It is not a new announcement, and the FBI has not issued any additional warning since. The guidance in the advisory remains current. We released this advisory last week because as we head to the end of the year, it’s important for Americans to protect themselves against criminals and state actors using SI to run familiar techniques at machine speed. We’ve seen cyber actors use ARTEX to conduct campaigns targeting organizations globally across multiple sectors. Organizations can close those security gaps and take away their advantage. Take mitigation steps and report activity: https://t.co/AMH9MOgvdJ. We have and will continue to put out messaging as we have done for these last 21 months. https://t.co/IOPuJt9nDJ — FBI (@FBI) November 17, 2026

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