Last week we had the unexpected "Ground Stop" of all flights. Authorities don't believe that was any kind of cyberattack. Instead, it appears it was the result of either bad gear or bad decisions made during an attempt to upgrade some communications equipment.

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Maintenance was being carried out to switch from copper wire to fibre by a contractor called L3Harris, a technology provider company, Duffy said. The US has "an incredibly old telecommunications system", he added. "It was such an old wire that it was being discontinued," he said. The transport secretary explained that a router that was being worked on had started flooding other air traffic control systems and created communication issues with planes which led the government to shut down the airspace for safety reasons. Bryan Bedford, who heads the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), told the same news conference: "We see zero evidence of anything nefarious, and zero evidence of anything AI related."

Flights were a mess all weekend because of that but seemed to be returning to normal today. And then this afternoon United Airlines announced a "system outage" that temporarily grounded all flights.

United Airlines reported a “widespread system outage” on Monday, grounding planes and stranding passengers even as the nation’s aviation system was recovering from the ground stoppage that paralyzed air traffic late last week. The airline said in statement that it was “troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights.” There was “no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights,” it said, referring to its regional network. In a separate statement on social media, United said that “our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible.”

Fortunately, the problem at United only lasted about an hour.

"We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures," the airline said Monday evening. "While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights." Earlier, United said it was "troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights." A memo from the union representing United Airlines pilots indicated the issue was with the airline's weight and balance calculation system, noting: "The Company cannot provide outbound flights with final weights." A United spokesperson said there's no indication the outage was related to a cybersecurity issue.

Again, no evidence of AI gone wild or some kind of cyberattack. This appears to be just another flaw in the system getting worked out. But there have been a lot of these happening very recently. Earlier today there was a problem at several major banks.

Customers at Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank and other major financial institutions reported service outages on Monday, according to Downdetector.com. Other banks seeing a spike in customer complaints about difficulty accessing their accounts included Capital One, Truist and Wells Fargo, while users also reported problems with the digital payments app Zelle, according to the outage tracker.

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Not a cyberattack:

JPMorganChase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems – there is no evidence this is cyber-related. It is taking longer than usual to service some customers. Where we were party to a transaction involving other banks, those banks may have been impacted, but this is not a systemic issue. Customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We’re working diligently to resolve this by the end of the day today. — Chase (@Chase) November 16, 2026

And of course you probably heard about the Microsoft Exchange outage last week. That one got fixed on Saturday.

Microsoft said early Saturday it had restored its services after a worldwide outage which involved services like Outlook and Teams impacted users, companies and government operations around the world... The disruption, which lasted over 24 hours, affected a wide range of Microsoft 365 offerings that interact with its Exchange Online and email services. Services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot were reported by users to be down. Microsoft said the outage was linked to a technical issue, not malicious or cyber activity, and apologised for the incident.

Just another coincidence. They do happen but this does seem like a lot happening in one week. I'm not even assuming the problem is some nefarious nation state. Maybe this is connected to people handing over big jobs to friendly AI agents who don't quite know what they're doing? Maybe this is the future once we have a few years of high school and college grads who cheated their way through everything and don't actually know much beyond how to query AI?

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It would be interesting to know the exact circumstances for each failure, but I'm not sure we're going to get that kind of info. Too many bad actors out there looking for ideas.

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