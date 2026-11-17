Yesterday afternoon there was a system outage at United Airlines. The outage didn't last very long, about an hour, but planes were briefly grounded. After it was over, reports said the problem involved a system that weighs departing flights.

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United said this was an internal problem, not a cyberattack. But as I pointed out, there seem to have been an unusual number of those lately. We had the ground stop last Friday of all flights. There was a problem at JP Morgan Chase which they described as a "software bug." And there was the Microsoft Exchange outage last week as well. In every case the companies said there was no evidence of a cyberattack.

Today, CNN reports on a new outage at the NSA. This one involves a system that handles classified information.

The highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down, according to six people familiar with the matter. The network, called NSA Net, allows employees to communicate classified information internally. At this point there is no evidence of a cyberattack, sources said. A current and a former US official said an outage at NSA Net would not impact the agency’s ability to communicate urgent intelligence to President Donald Trump while he is traveling in Asia on Air Force One.

This story was published about an hour ago (as I write this). It seems the problem is not fixed yet because the NSA is staggering entry to work.

News: The highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down, five people familiar with the matter tell @NatashaBertrand, @KatieBoLillis, @snlyngaas & me. The network, called NSA Net, allows employees to communicate classified information internally. At this point there is no evidence of a cyberattack, sources said. As the agency works to understand the scope of the problem, it has enacted staggered arrivals for personnel, the sources said. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) November 17, 2026

As the agency works to understand the scope of the problem, it has enacted staggered arrivals for personnel, the sources said.

Even so, the word is out that this is probably not a cyberattack. I'm not sure how they would know if they haven't even found the problem yet.

The highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down, according to six people familiar with the matter. At this point there is no evidence of a cyberattack, sources said. CNN has asked the National Security Agency for comment. https://t.co/bUJ5TEtBxY — CNN (@CNN) November 17, 2026

As I said yesterday, that may be true but something unusual seems to be happening. We've certainly had more major computer failures in a week than we usually hear about.

Maybe the issue is that we're hearing more about them. All of the reporters covering AI now, many of whom weren't paying attention a year ago, are probably waiting to cover news of a new cyberattack or AI agent run amok. So maybe these things happen all the time but now we're just getting more detailed coverage than we did in the past.

That or we're being lied to about these not being cyberattacks. Personally, I don't like that option because it's the gateway to all kinds of conspiracy theory junk. Frankly, I expect Candace Owens to start "investigating" this any day now if she hasn't already.

There's definitely a new pattern forming but maybe that's just the era we live in now. As I said yesterday, maybe we just have a lot more programmers using AI agents to do their work and this is creating problems. That wouldn't surprise me either.

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President Trump doesn't seem too concerned about it.

President Donald Trump appeared unconcerned about a series of recent technology and service disruptions across the U.S., saying “things like that happen” when asked about recent outages affecting Microsoft, the FAA, United Airlines and major banks. Trump also addressed reports that Deutsche Bank allegedly disclosed his tax records in 2017. Asked whether he was angry with the bank, he said the disclosure was illegal and that “they shouldn’t have done it,” adding that he had paid “a lot of tax.” — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 17, 2026

There's a real chance that, in this political environment, progressives decided there's an advantage in hinting/suggesting we're under attack and Trump doesn't care. Again, there's no evidence that's true at this point, but it might work as a fresh political attack and that might be enough for some of them. I hope we don't go there but I'm not certain we won't.

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