Code Pinkos Deck the Halls With Clouds of Folly

It's been a bit of a vacation from the freaks in pink and their scabrous leader, Medea Benjamin. The last time I wrote about her and her rosy-hued entourage of shrieking, menopausal mental patients - back in March - they were on their way to the island paradise of Cuba to tell the oppressed how lucky they were for having lived experiences as Cubans.

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After using precious fuel on organized bus trips to safely view the trapped inhabitants of the communist dictatorship, much as one would at Great Adventure's Safari Park...

Leftists gather in tour buses to go look at the poor people during their vacation in Cuba https://t.co/bxFC7fM3rw — Tim (@trouble_man90) March 21, 2026

...the giddy loons broke into one of their insufferable displays of clueless socialist sisterhood.

BREAKING: Code Pink chants “This is what democracy looks like!” in the streets of Cuba, an authoritarian country that explicitly bans all political parties outside of the Communist Party of Cuba. https://t.co/CpaDyhJfZK — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 22, 2026

I'm so tickled for them that they have the wherewithal to gad about the planet on these goofy, destructive crusades. But when the co-founder is married to a Shanghai communist billionaire, while Benjamin herself is a bat-guano crazy trust-fund baby ($45-50 million at last estimate), they can afford the tickets and the T-shirts themselves.

When their antics serve the evil intentions of groups all over the world, plenty of other organizations are willing to pick up the freight for them.

It also gets these women some pretty interesting access that neither you nor I would have belonging to, say, something like the Kiwanis.

You used to regularly see the pink cloud floating through the halls of Congress, but there's been a bit of a respite as Republicans really don't buckle under their shrewish squawking.

I mean, watch Marco's expression a couple of months ago.

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It's hilarious, and this is their video, the dolts.

Again, though - how do they get in the hall to do this stuff continually?

Asra Nomani somehow managed to tag along with the group the other day when they were planning, and then marched over to Congress, and she did a great report. The background music is annoying as hell, but watching these women freak when they realize it's a Fox crew is fun. And Nomani gives some really great background info on all of them and their ties to darker, globalist forces.

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Nomani's post explaining what she found is pretty disturbing, all things considered, particularly with Democrats coming back into power and being vulnerable to Code Pink's tactics.

I'll excerpt some of it here.

They came for something called a “Taxpayer Uprising”—three days of demonstrations demanding “No more money for war.” They are part of the network funded by communist tycoon Neville Roy Singham, living in Shanghai, supporting the the Chinese Communist Party and they are activists from CodePink, BreakThrough News, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the People’s Forum and more: Rania Kalek, Medea Benjamin, Jodie Evans, Olivia DiNucci and others. Watch what happens when I turn my camera on them. Watch them lose it. Rania Khalek, a host at the Singham-funded BreakThrough News, screamed in protest at being recorded. Rania’s angry outburst was filmed by a Party for Socialism and Liberation and posted to BreakThrough News’ Instagram account, turning her confrontation into content for followers to celebrate—a tactic experts describe as “agitation propaganda,” designed to stir emotions and mobilize supporters. One follower applauded her behavior as incredible “psychic militancy.” Their organizing page lists 54 organizational signatories and 16 featured activists, commentators and other personalities. They have about $30 million in combined annual revenue. The coalition includes the Communist Party USA, Friends of Socialist China, the People’s Forum and the Council on American-Islamic Relations. One tactic they deploy is called “bird-dogging”: deliberately seeking out public officials and pressing them with questions to get a response or commitment, often on camera. A CodePink activist assigned to bird-dog lawmakers objected when the camera turned on her. Olivia DiNucci, CodePink’s Washington coordinator, has confronted Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent and Palantir co-founder Alex Karp. She didn’t welcome my camera, either.

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It's all performative theater meant to catch that one-second reaction.

There is a very important point Nomani raises about their activities and hostility to being questioned themselves:

...These groups want to influence how Washington spends your money. Many—including CodePink and the Singham-funded groups—also benefit from tax-exempt status. Their anger when they get asked questions matters because they demand public accountability while resisting scrutiny themselves.

As for the sweet young thing screaming at Nomani about genocide...well. What's, as they said, a 'Russian state media employee now Chinese propagandist' doing in the halls of Congress?

Also a testament to how free of a country we are that a literal foreign agent can roam around the halls of Congress to verbally accost people. — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) November 12, 2026

Rania Khalek is American, born and raised in Virginia, go figure.

Such nice women in this little coven.

Medea Benjamin has a thing for John Fetterman - I mean, seriously, at this point, who doesn't - and she tries ever so hard to punch above her weight with the big guy.

He swats her off like a gnat.

IT'S THE PRO-HAMAS WING OF THE PARTY! GO HAMAS! GO HAMAS!

BAHAHAHAHA FETTERMAN JUST WENT NUCLEAR ON PRO-PALESTINIAN ACTIVIST! “WHY DO YOU LOVE HAMAS SO MUCH?” I never thought I’d be cheering on a Democrat, but here we are! 😂 Senator John Fetterman absolutely UNLOADED on Codepink activist Medea Benjamin after she confronted him over Israel. Credit where it’s due. Fetterman isn’t backing down! — Kristin Sokoloff (@ksoklower48) November 10, 2026

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It's all pressure. Constant harassment and visibility to keep the pressure on, and somehow get to traipse around places to do so that are off-limits to the rest of us.

"Their operation illustrates cognitive warfare against American: the systematic use of money, media, protests, political pressure and propaganda to shape what Americans believe and feel" — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 13, 2026

The only answer is to keep the pressure on them.

Watch as I confront Chinese-Paid Activist Medea Benjamin. Co-founder of Code Pink, Medea is closely tied to Neville Roy Singham who regularly attends CCP propaganda forums Neville is married to Medea’s co-founder, Jodi Evans https://t.co/2NGOQ9dWjs — David Khait (@David_Khait) November 10, 2026

Data Republican's extensive background work on Code Pink and Benjamin is here.

They're working for the worst people on earth to shape policy here.

The first move should be to close the hallway doors and lock them.

They're not special.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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