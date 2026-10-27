FBI Raids Beverly Hills Mansion Connected to Eric Swalwell

The last time we checked in on Eric Swalwell was less than two weeks ago. That's when a story popped up saying that the Los Angeles County DA was considering bringing charges against him for (allegedly) raping former model Lonna Drewes. There's still no decision in that case.

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Meanwhile, there is still a federal investigation going on. This morning the FBI showed up early at the home of one of Swalwell's former donors, Stephen Cloobeck.

Federal agents executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at a Beverly Hills estate believed to belong to billionaire political donor Stephen Cloobeck... Cloobeck is a billionaire hospitality mogul and founder of Diamond Resorts International. Long a heavyweight political donor, Cloobeck heavily financed and endorsed Swalwell’s run for California governor after ending his own brief bid.

BREAKING: Federal authorities raid a Beverly Hills mansion in connection with an investigation involving former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, Fox News has learned. The search comes after the FBI searched Swalwell's Washington, D.C., home in August and seized his electronic devices at San Francisco International Airport. Swalwell resigned from Congress and dropped his California gubernatorial bid following multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including accusations from a former staffer. The latest raid follows another development involving newly declassified FBI records about Swalwell's relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative. Download the FOX News app to follow this developing story: https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 27, 2026

After Swalwell was accused of sexually assaulting Lonna Drewes and other women back in April of this year, Cloobeck said he was "shocked" and "beyond disappointed." The two had been friends for many years. Cloobeck announced in the same interview that he was leaving the Democrat Party and becoming a libertarian Republican as a result of what happened with Swalwell. But Cloobeck has faced his own legal problems this year.

In May, authorities arrested Cloobeck in West Hollywood and charged him with attempting to dissuade and threaten victims from testifying against his former fiancée, Adva Lavie, who was accused of running a high-profile dating-app burglary scheme targeting wealthy Southern California residents.

Adva Lavie is an Only Fans model who allegedly preyed on rich men.

Adva Lavie, 29, also known as Mia Ventura, Shoshanna or Shana; has been described in countless local media reports as a Los Angeles-based “model and social media influencer.” The “modeling” experience was not runway modeling — it was OnlyFans, Instagram and Tik-Tok, among others. In addition, Adva was the July 2023 Penthouse Pet of the Month, and cover girl for the Playboy New Zealand digital/print edition in April 2024. Her other career was being a professional scam artist and brazen thief — selecting some of her biggest targets from dating and “sugar daddy” sites. Being drop-dead gorgeous meant she had no trouble finding rich older men to scam, but she also stole from anyone else whenever the opportunity arose. Apparently, enough of Adva’s victims had filed complaints with the police from 2023 to 2025, that In May 2025, using a search warrant; police raided her apartment on Holt Avenue in Los Angeles. During the search, officers recovered over $200,000 in cash, gold bars, and coins locked in safes; alongside stolen items of clothing and a firearm.

Lavie has since been charged with seven felonies and is awaiting trial. As for Cloobeck, I don't know about you but I'm starting to get the feeling he isn't the best judge of character.

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It's not clear exactly what the FBI was searching for this morning. All we know is that they weren't looking to make any arrests.

On Tuesday, FBI agents were in Beverly Hills executing a search warrant on North Roxbury Drive in connection with the probe. “We are executing a search warrant. Court documents are sealed. No arrests are planned,” said FBI spokesperson Lourdes Arocho. In August, agents seized his electronic devices and raided Swalwell’s Washington home over the weekend, even briefly holding the former lawmaker at San Francisco International Airport, a person familiar with the inquiry told The Times... His home was also searched during the summer, the source added, based on a warrant in connection with a civil rights investigation concerning the sexual assault allegations. Investigators sought to seize Swalwell’s white iPhone and MacBook Pro, according to court records.

Reading between the lines a bit it sounds like the FBI is working pretty hard to collect all of Swalwell's electronic devices. They searched his home and detained him at the airport, both times looking for phones. Is there another phone somewhere at his former supporter Cloobeck's house? Did Cloobeck offer it up as a way to get some kind of consideration with his own legal problems? I'm speculating but clearly they are looking for something related to Swalwell at Cloobeck's house.

This investigation is separate from the one Los Angeles DA Nathan Hochman is still considering. That case isn't dependent on what the FBI found today. We'll have to wait to see what comes next for Eric Swalwell.

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Finally, Jonathan Turley notes that when the FBI raided Mar-a-lago, Swalwell was right there to say how no one felt surprised.

Swalwell's home was just raided. What can one say that has not been said before . . . by Swalwell: "what's really concerning and I think sad when you take a beat and step back is that when we saw that ... residence was searched, no one said 'Oh my God, that's the last thing I ever thought would happen.' Instead, most Americans speculated over which crimes the ... residence was being searched for, which just kind of level sets you for what he has brought to America." https://t.co/MprALxzINN — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 27, 2026

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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