You really link me, that's all I need to know, maybe I'm an open tab because I know you're mine ...

President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping shared a cheek-to-cheek hug in a rare airport welcome in Shenzhen. Both leaders are set to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin later in the week for an unprecedented summit. https://t.co/sileAS8yZi https://t.co/WqpzNfuPtl — Bloomberg (@business) November 18, 2026

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Ed: Trump got a lot of criticism for breaking protocol on Xi's visit to the US by greeting China's ruler in person on the airport tarmac. It's interesting to see Xi return the favor, complete with the awkward hug. While I think that earlier criticism was well-founded, I do note that the same people who accused Trump of kowtowing to Xi at that time don't have much to say about Xi matching the gesture today.

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Axios: Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted President Trump in a surprise appearance on the tarmac in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Xi paid Trump a special honor by greeting him on the tarmac, reciprocating a gesture by Trump during Xi's state visit to Washington in September. ...

Context: Xi's surprise appearance was an unusual diplomatic gesture, per multiple reports. The Chinese president did not personally greet Trump when he visited Beijing in May.

Similarly, when Putin visited Shenzhen earlier today, he was greeted by Xi's chief of staff Cai Qi.

Ed: Awwwwwkward. China's diplomats are acutely aware of protocol; their leadership does not "wing it." So that was not an oversight – it was a message. And it wasn't the only one...

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NOW - Putin goes over and greets Trump upon his arrival to APEC gala dinner. https://t.co/3qjpyONIBC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 18, 2026

You need to see this. Right after the group photo, Xi Jinping sharply turns to Trump — while Putin is left standing off to the side, as if he doesn’t even exist. The Kremlin dictator was placed to the left of China’s First Lady. Even though they could have put him next to Trump. In Chinese diplomacy, these “little things” mean more than any speeches. Protocol, seating arrangements, who gets attention first — these are the real signals. Whether it was intentional this time or just a coincidence remains an open question. But even a child can see who’s the main focus here. And one more thing: Xi personally met Trump at the foot of the plane’s stairs. In his entire presidency, he has never done this for a foreign leader at an airport before. That’s the whole picture. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 18, 2026

In Chinese diplomacy, these “little things” mean more than any speeches. Protocol, seating arrangements, who gets attention first — these are the real signals. Whether it was intentional this time or just a coincidence remains an open question. But even a child can see who’s the main focus here. And one more thing: Xi personally met Trump at the foot of the plane’s stairs. In his entire presidency, he has never done this for a foreign leader at an airport before. That’s the whole picture.

Ed: Take a close look at these sequences. In the first, Xi shares the stage with Trump first (and Xi's wife); Putin comes in afterward and then gets sent off to the other side of Mrs. Xi. In the second, Xi literally turns his back on Putin. That's not even subtle for any country, let alone the protocol-conscious Chinese government. Xi must really want to send a message to Moscow. Maybe Xi's tired of the war in Ukraine as well as the one with Iran.

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WSJ: Democrat Mary Peltola unseated Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska to become the first Alaska Native elected to the U.S. Senate, expanding the majority her party won in the midterm elections, the Associated Press said.

With 99% of the vote counted, Peltola had 50.1% to Sullivan’s 45.8%, the Associated Press said Tuesday as it called the race, two weeks after Election Day.

Peltola’s victory will bring Democrats’ Senate majority to 56 seats when they take control of Congress next year. It is the ninth Senate seat Democrats flipped from Republicans in the midterms.

Ed: If those percentages hold up, then ranked-choice voting is moot and so is the challenge based on the Two Dans Sullivan fraud. That doesn't negate the fraud itself or its potential criminal liabilities, but if Peltola gets more than 50% of the vote, there's no basis to argue that any potential fraud had an impact on the outcome. The next Senate will be 56-44, and the next couple of cycles will be tough for the GOP.

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Big vote for Hakeem Jeffries has Blue Dogs crowing and arguing far-left will have little power in House Dem caucus. Henry Cuellar, who won his district that Trump carried by 10, told me the 251-11 vote “tells you that's a small number of votes that are marginalized…This small little group cannot tell the caucus where we need to be at.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 18, 2026

Ed: I wrote about this earlier today, and Cuellar is correct. There are no "blue dogs" in Democrat caucuses, though, and really very few moderates outside of Cuellar, John Fetterman, and maybe Roy Cooper. "Blue dogs" were southern and midwestern Democrats who reflected the social conservatism and economic populism of those regions. These caucuses are mainly divided between progressives and outright socialists, and the latter just got a taste of how much leverage they will have in the House over the next two years.

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Associated Press: The United States and Venezuela have signed a deal to reestablish military ties, from training to intelligence sharing, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday on a visit with the South American nation’s interim leaders.

Hegseth said that following the January capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the U.S. military, the country “has gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner.”

He also praised the “close cooperation” with interim President Delcy Rodriguez that allowed officials “to stabilize Venezuela and rid it of narco-terrorists once and for all.”

Ed: Not sure that "compliant" and "partner" go together in the same sentence. I also don't care about whether Venezuela is a partner to the US. It's no longer a partner to China, Russia, or Iran, and is no longer a Hezbollah accomplice in terror and drug running. That's good enough for me.

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One of the most important things the Trump administration has done is handle the cartels as a military issue, not a law enforcement problem — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 18, 2026

Ed: Absolutely. We now handle terrorism on a military basis too, as it should have been all along. Hegseth is making sure that everyone knows that Caracas is now "compliant" on that approach, and you'd better believe they'll stay that way for at least the next two years.

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Pew Research Center: Muslims are expected to outnumber Christians by 2035, according to new projections from Pew Research Center. Both religious groups are growing in size, but Muslims are growing faster. By 2070, if recent trends continue, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under 3 billion Christians worldwide.

The world’s total population is projected to increase by 29% between 2020 and 2070. Muslims and Christians are the only religious groups analyzed here that are expected to keep pace, with Christians growing by 30% and Muslims by 80%.

As a result, the size of many religious groups will change relative to the world’s overall population. Muslims will make up a larger percentage of the global population in 2070 (36%) than they did in 2020 (26%). Christians, meanwhile, will hold fairly steady at 29%.

Ed: Decades of zero-population-growth social pressure and widespread abortion have had their intended effect on Western fertility. Make of this what you will, but not all of that growth in Muslim populations will take place in Muslim-majority countries.

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Canada lost its “measles free” status last year. The U.K. lost it in January. Did RFK Jr. cause that? Or could it be the mass importation of the unvaccinated third-world migrants who might be to blame? Which of those is more likely, Congresswoman? You’re allegedly a doctor. I am a scientist. You should start thinking like one instead of a conspiracy theorist yourself. — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) November 18, 2026

You’re allegedly a doctor. I am a scientist. You should start thinking like one instead of a conspiracy theorist yourself.

Ed: I've seen a lot of fulminating over the loss of the measles-free status, but very little acknowledgement of its actual cause. Vaccine skeptics may have had a marginally influential impact on the native US population, but the illegal immigration of millions of people from low-vaccination countries in the 2021-24 period did a lot more damage to the herd immunity those vaccines built into the U.S. population. RFK Jr. didn't take office until early last year, so it's absurd to put the blame on his stewardship of HHS.

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Politico: The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that he takes full responsibility for Friday’s nationwide ground stop — and that people should “lay off” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

“I take full responsibility for it,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said at an event featuring aviation officials and lawmakers. “I wish people would lay off the secretary. He’s got a lot of work to do, but I’m the guy they hired to get this done. So blame me if we need to blame somebody. Blame me.”

Following the halt of the nation’s air traffic Friday, which led to widespread cancellations and delays, Duffy said he would not apologize for the mishap, which Trump administration officials have blamed on a failed router during routine maintenance.

Bedford described the router outage as “a knee scrape, and I’m sorry.”

Ed: A bureaucrat/politician taking full responsibility for a failure? Who does this guy think he is, anyway? All kidding aside, I'm not sure I can recall the last time that happened. Maybe it was Harry Truman declaring the buck stops with him. We might have to go all the way back to William Mulholland declaring his full responsibility for the St. Francis Dam disaster that killed hundreds of people in 1928. The film "Chinatown" had a fictionalized reference to both the dam and Mulholland in its plot. Bedford sounds Mulholland-esque today; “If there [was] any error in human judgment, I was the human. I won’t try to fasten it on anyone else.”

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What @mpinsley wants will have severe consequences for Pennsylvania small businesses and our AG industry; first 99.6% of PA businesses are classified as small a $25 wage floor would crush the vast majority of the state's private sector & two AG is labor-intensive; fruit orchards, mushroom farming, vegetable production & dairy operations if all are faced with $25 hourly labor costs, many family farms would be forced to scale back acreage, switch to less labor-intensive crops, or sell off farmland permanently. And what would that accomplish? Not affordability; everything would be more expensive in particular our food. — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) November 18, 2026

... fruit orchards, mushroom farming, vegetable production & dairy operations if all are faced with $25 hourly labor costs, many family farms would be forced to scale back acreage, switch to less labor-intensive crops, or sell off farmland permanently. And what would that accomplish? Not affordability; everything would be more expensive in particular our food.

Ed: To me, this is another example of the same kind of hubris that doomed Mulholland, although obviously with much less lethal consequences. Central economic planning never works and does far more damage than market imbalances create on their own. We are probably heading back to a 1970s era of central economic management, so buckle up and get ready for 1970s levels of economic growth and wealth reduction.

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NY Post: Los Angeles’ scandal-plagued homeless agency is getting the boot from federal funding after years of explosive fraud allegations, financial mismanagement and mounting questions about where millions in taxpayer dollars went.

The Trump administration announced Monday that the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has agreed to surrender control of roughly $150 million in federal funding and permanently exit HUD-funded programs by the end of 2027.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, HUD will fund results, not corruption and gross incompetence,” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner blasted.

“Year after year, LAHSA funneled hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to organizations with no oversight,” Turner said

Ed: Is there any program within the welfare state that does NOT exist to enrich fraudsters?

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Sadly, none of them will even use PTO because everyone works remotely and most of them barely work during the day, — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 18, 2026

Ed: I suspect this will create more downtime than Bugmageddon, and more economic damage to workers than the impact of the current minimum wage on their income levels. If not, then Scher's argument applies.

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Daniel Foster at NRO: I take it as a given that the people at The Bulwark are ordinary Democratic partisan political operatives now, because they went into this thing as partisan political operatives, either in the literal sense of what they did for a living ex ante, or in the sense that they were journalists or pundits of various sorts who primarily understood their role as partisan political operatives under official cover, if you will, like “cultural attachés” at the embassy who everybody knows are actually spies.

I think that distinguishes the Bulwark — and not in a good way — from other publications and organizations on the right that have been broadly critical of Trump, but that have done so without shedding the principles and commitments they held before the escalator. We could get into which people and places have executed this move more elegantly, and which have executed it less elegantly, but this cohort is real. ...

I take everything I’ve said above as obvious, even banal. But there’s another issue I think is a more live one, and one I’ve long struggled with how to articulate. Basically “Never Trump” became cringe very quickly, and the effective opponents of Trump’s movement from the right were the ones who figured out ways to move beyond its baggage and its limitations. “Never Trump” is a dumb phrase for reasons that have been hashed out a thousand times — balls and strikes and all that. But it’s also a phrase that feels dumb to say, and if you’ve used it lots of times earnestly in print or on tape you should go back and read or watch yourself because I’ll bet you’ll think you sound dumb. That goes both for the folks who use it as an epithet and who wear it as a badge.

Ed: Be sure to read it all.

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I’d say the sad part is that you made a fool of yourself by saying something blatantly false, then doubled down by arguing it could hypothetically be true. But hey, don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story, right? — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 18, 2026

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Ed: McGrath got ratioed into oblivion for her original post, which she left up for at least 13 hours (by the time I saw it). The ratio on this tweet is even more brutal. Even her next tweet, in which she finally admits the error, is getting ratioed. Gaines has one of the best responses, but feel free to peruse the replies and the quote-tweets for plenty of amusing takes.

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Ed: And now, the tweet of the day, habibis.

OK- I’m pretty sure I just met my new best friend, Habibi 🤣 https://t.co/I8SlcQAcXU — The Honey Badger (@Nance726) November 18, 2026

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Last night's lyric: "Nobody Does It Better" by Carly Simon.

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