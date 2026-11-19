Too soon? Well ... it's not as early as people assume. As I wrote on Tuesday, presidential-candidacy announcements – at least for "exploratory committees" – routinely take place in the same month as the midterms that precede them. The field is usually known before New Year's Eve, with January being a straggler month for the last couple of decades.

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In other words, there is no rest for the wicked. Not in this century, anyway.

With that in mind, get ready for the pollsters and their amusing takes on the political environment for the 2028 cycle. That has already started, too, as four pollsters have published surveys for the open primaries coming in both parties. Emerson College has a new result today that shows a big shift in pre-midterm polling on the GOP primary race:

In the open-ended Republican Primary, 36% named Marco Rubio, 20% JD Vance, 7% Ron DeSantis, 7% current President Donald Trump, and 7% Thomas Massie. In the closed-ended question, 44% support Marco Rubio, 24% JD Vance, 9% Ron DeSantis, and 6% Donald Trump Jr. When asked about the two major political parties, a majority have an unfavorable view of the Republican Party (56%), while 35% have a favorable view of it. The Democratic Party is also underwater by three points, 47% unfavorable to 44% favorable. Democrats’ favorable rating increased nine points in the past year. Republicans’ favorable rating decreased nine points, and their unfavorable rating increased 12 points to majority unfavorable at 56%.

Prior to the midterms, Vance led the field by a significant amount. Since the midterms, RCP's aggregate average now has Rubio up by less than two points over Vance, although that may have a boost from a pre-Election Week poll from Atlas Intel that had Rubio up thirteen points. Rubio's ascent may have something to do with Vance's attempt to distance himself from Trump and Israel two weeks ago, which at least correlates to Vance being out in public much less than previously scheduled.

Still, the horse-race aspect is a little premature, even for a curtain-raiser. Rather than delve into the particulars, it's better to look at the pattern emerging in polling for both primaries. In all five polls in RCP's aggregate, support has coalesced around three candidates: Rubio, Vance, and DeSantis, all of whom have double-digit averages for support. Everyone else polled has numbers that fall below the margins of error for most polls. There may be new entrants that could disturb that coalescence, such as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but right now, 80 percent of Republicans polled on 2028 have chosen one of the three. (If Vance chooses to stay out, that would open up more possibilities, of course.)

What about Democrats? The most notable pattern here is that no one's moving up.

RCP's aggregation of four polls for their upcoming presidential primary over the past month shows a much broader distribution of support. Where Rubio and Vance average around 35 percent each in polling, not one Democrat polls any higher than 16.5 percent, Kamala Harris' aggregate average. Harris has barely led two of these polls and tied in another, but Jon Ossoff edged Harris in Emerson's survey without either of them moving much at all:

In the open-ended Democratic Primary, Jon Ossoff (17%) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (12%) top the list of candidates, followed by Gavin Newsom (8%), Pete Buttigieg (6%), Kamala Harris (6%), Andy Beshear (4%), and Mark Kelly (3%). In the closed-ended question, 17% support Ossoff, 16% Kamala Harris, 15% AOC, 14% Pete Buttigieg, 11% Gavin Newsom, 7% Andy Beshear, 4% Mark Kelly, and 3% Josh Shapiro and JB Pritzker, respectively.

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Jon Ossoff? How did Ossoff get ahead of Democrat governors like Newsom, Beshear, Shapiro, and Pritzker? For that matter, how did he get ahead of AOC? The answer is that he really hasn't. What we're seeing so far across these four polls is a two-tier field that has five candidates in a virtual tie with around 70 percent of Democrat voters, and 30 percent more inclined to the second tier.

What can we take away from these patterns? Republicans seem to have a clearer idea of what should follow this final Trump term than Democrats do. Harris certainly isn't clearing the field, which means she will have to compete for the nomination – and that would all but certainly doom her candidacy. Newsom isn't clearing the field either, nor is Ocasio-Cortez, even after the successes of Marxists and socialists in the midterms. Democrat voters still show their usual distaste for executive experience in these preferences. For more than a generation, they have been inclined to nominate candidates from the Senate (or VPs whose previous experience was in the Senate). Their most recent gubernatorial nominee was Bill Clinton.

Of course, these are early numbers, and we have only just begun to contemplate what comes next. These patterns are well worth watching, however, because if they hold up, Democrats may be looking at a replay of 2019 next year, while Republicans may have an easier time coalescing behind a nominee.

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