Will he or won't he? It may take a while to get an answer. That may end up being an answer in itself.

J.D. Vance had the presumption of being the heir to the MAGA movement until this month, when the country turned sharply against Donald Trump in the midterms. His status as heir presumptive took a bigger hit from Trump himself a week later, when the president booted Vance from negotiations in the Iran War and assigned him to solely investigate fraud in blue states. Vance himself had hinted that concerns over spending time with his young children might take a higher priority than next steps in his political career.

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Nevertheless, Vance still leads in polling for the 2028 GOP presidential primary, although his lead (37.1 percent) has narrowed lately over both Marco Rubio (26.9 percent) and Ron DeSantis (9.8 percent) in RCP's aggregation. Rubio actually led by 13 points in the most recent Atlas Intel poll, taken just before the midterms. Vance's decision could either clear the field or blow it wide open.

So what does he plan to do? Vance told Laura Ingraham last night that he ... will take his time in making the decision:

Vance says he hasn’t made a decision about 2028: ‘Will figure it out sometime next year’ https://t.co/mppDlwDAQL — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 17, 2026

This is, of course, the standard answer that candidates offer when asked before they want their plans to be known. Vance is not the naïf that he pretends to be here. He knows full well from the previous cycle what kind of organization he will need, and more importantly, when he will need it. This is not 1986 or 1998. Presidential cycles start much earlier these days, and candidates have to prepare themselves to launch at or near the beginning of the year. The competition will organize very soon, and those competitors will get first dibs on the talent and donor pool.

That may be especially true after the past two weeks. Had Republicans held serve in the midterms, Vance might have been unstoppable as the natural successor to Trump in the GOP. The massive defeat will send a clear signal that Republicans had better offer a change of direction in the next cycle, at least in terms of leadership. Trump's decision to boot Vance from the Iran portfolio sent a signal of no confidence from the current leader, and that signal may be even more important to primary voters, not to mention the organizers and donors.

Vance knows that now, and spent some time cleaning up his post-election remarks:

Ingraham: Is there any daylight between you and the president on the Iran war? Vance: There is no daylight. I think there is no daylight between the president or any other senior member of the administration. https://t.co/5hZ9HDnh38 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2026

You'll notice that Vance didn't include Israel in that explanation. Vance included it in his post-election tweet, blaming "our relationship with Israel" in part for the massive midterm losses. Perhaps he learned a lesson, although Laura Ingraham didn't press him on that point either.

Whether Vance wants to admit it or not, the primary season will open shortly. Does Vance intend to compete for the nomination? The Washington Post's sources (yes, yes, I know) expect him to throw his hat into the ring, and contrary to Vance's response, Reuters reports that he's already organizing for it:

"We'll figure it out sometime next year," he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview that aired Monday evening. "I'm not an expert in this but my understanding with a presidential campaign is there's a lot of infrastructure that you have to set up, fundraising, all that stuff and so you can't declare a month before the Iowa caucus that you're going to run for president," he said. "So, you know, I haven't made a decision." Vance has yet to openly declare any ambition to succeed President Donald Trump when his current term ends, but speculation that the vice president has his sights set on the White House has been mounting for some time. In the wake of the GOP's crushing defeat in the U.S. midterm election on Nov. 3, anonymous sources involved in campaigns told Reuters Vance was among the high-profile Republicans who had begun early preparations for a 2028 run. Candidates typically announce their intentions to run in the election in the spring of 2027, with parties holding nominating conventions to formally select their presidential candidates between July and September.

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Candidates had typically announced in the spring of the year prior to the primaries ... in the era before dial-up internet. That changed more than two decades ago at best, when John Kerry and Al Gore announced the launch of their presidential exploratory committees in December 2002. The following January, the following candidates announced their own intentions to compete:

John Edwards (Jan 2)

Dick Gephardt (Jan 4)

Al Sharpton (Jan 5)

Joe Lieberman (Jan 13)

Even that doesn't tell the full story. Howard Dean actually formed his exploratory committee at the end of May 2002, five months ahead of those midterms.

For the 2008 campaign, the timeline shifted into November 2006 for both parties, although Sen. Chris Dodd had already announced his intention to compete for the nomination in May of that year. Just days after the 2006 blue-wave midterms finished, the floodgates opened:

Tom Vilsack (Nov 9, official launch Nov 30)

John McCain (Nov 10)

Tommy Thompson (Nov 15)

Evan Bayh (Dec 1, withdrew Dec 16)

Sam Brownback (Dec 4)

Dennis Kucinich (Dec 11)

John Edwards (Dec 17, official launch Dec 28)

Jim Gilmore (Dec 19)

In January, Barack Obama announced his "exploratory committee," as did Mitt Romney, Joe Biden, Ron Paul, Hillary Clinton, Sharpton again, and so on.

Early announcements have been the rule, not the exception. If Vance wants to wait until the spring to decide, the decision will likely have been made for him. Perhaps that's what he wants.

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