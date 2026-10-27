Newsom: the Future Is Socialist

Gavin Newsom admitted in an undercover video that the Democrat Party's future is to become a much better-funded version of the Democratic Socialists of America.

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It's hard to know how to react to this; on the one hand, this is the greasy, slick, utterly amoral Gavin Newsom who would and has sold out his constituents to get a shot at the presidency, so telling a young person what they want to hear to get their vote is very on-brand; on the other hand, what Newsom is saying here has the ring of truth, and the one thing you can be certain of is that Newsom is very good at calibrating his message to the moment.

UNDERCOVER: GAVIN NEWSOM SAYS THE DSA IS "GOING TO BE DOMINANT" AND "MAINSTREAM" IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY! "The DSA, the energy and the desire and demand for bold change, not incremental change, is very much going to be dominant. I mean, that's going to be a mainstream Democratic movement. Absolutely. No question about that." That's California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a likely 2028 presidential candidate, speaking to an undercover journalist while campaigning in New Hampshire. Asked by a "younger voter" who said "we don't want Kamala Harris, we want more democratic socialist policies": "No one is arguing to manage the status quo and fail more efficiently." "You can't play in the margins anymore. The system's broken. It's completely unbalanced, and we can't manage the decline. We have to completely reimagine." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2026

UNDERCOVER: GAVIN NEWSOM SAYS THE DSA IS "GOING TO BE DOMINANT" AND "MAINSTREAM" IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY! "The DSA, the energy and the desire and demand for bold change, not incremental change, is very much going to be dominant. I mean, that's going to be a mainstream Democratic movement. Absolutely. No question about that." That's California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a likely 2028 presidential candidate, speaking to an undercover journalist while campaigning in New Hampshire. Asked by a "younger voter" who said "we don't want Kamala Harris, we want more democratic socialist policies": "No one is arguing to manage the status quo and fail more efficiently." "You can't play in the margins anymore. The system's broken. It's completely unbalanced, and we can't manage the decline. We have to completely reimagine."

The trend is not our friend here. The socialists really are dominating the conversation, and their radicalism doesn't appear to be an obstacle with core Democrat voters, who are telling pollsters that they like socialism just fine.

Democrats are, after all, promising all manner of anti-American policies to their voters, and pandering to the most radical desires of their left flank. Ro Khanna is running for president as Bernie Sanders in a bespoke suit, and Newsom is clearly calibrating his message in that direction as well. Kamala Harris is catering to Mamdani, and David Axelrod has his toady, Morris Katz, recruiting radical socialists nationwide.

...The statement explains why every leading Democrat for the 2028 presidential nomination has thrown the Supreme Court to the mob, supporting court packing. Constitutional values are now dismissed as mere "incrementalism" or "nostalgia." https://t.co/CxvzJn4jeR — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 27, 2026

The entire Democrat caucus in Congress is presenting lists of Republicans and businesses they intend to jail, bankrupt, or nationalize once they seize power again, and sitting Democrat governors have talked about mobilizing the National Guard to fight federal agents. They propose massive changes to our system of government, packing the Supreme Court, adding states to ensure permanent Democrat majorities, and justify it all as necessary to "preserve democracy."

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Brutal study ranks the worst governors in America - and it's terrible news for Gavin Newsom https://t.co/ayg5PrUALX https://t.co/qzMixbqpM5 — New York Post (@nypost) October 26, 2026

The excuse is the necessity of "Trump-proofing" our "democracy," which is another way of saying "defranchise anybody we dislike." It's the American version of the EU's "cancel elections," banning candidates from ballots, and clamping down on speech.

It's the Long March Through the Institutions, it's next conquest: taking over the oldest political party in the world. And through them, the government of the United States of America.

The irony is thick for the DSA's actual leaders. They set out a plan to infiltrate the Democrat Party, implemented it successfully, and most of the people who conceived this plan are going to get left behind. The ideology wins, but most DSA leaders are too scruffy and unpolished to win elections, so slicksters like Ro Khanna and Gavin Newsom try to become their front men.

More likely, though, AOC will be the standard-bearer, which is why Axelrod and the Obama Bros seem to be pushing her.

Newsom hopes to build a fusionist party in which the Organized Crime Democrats and the Bolsheviks can merge under his leadership. His hope is that the establishment Democrats will be too spooked by AOC's obvious economic illiteracy that they will gravitate toward him, a faux socialist.

The thing is, if the Democrats do win the presidency and successfully implement "reforms," the Organized Crime Democrats will see their power slip away quickly; they hope that throwing the DSA bones will buy them room to continue pillaging the treasury, but I doubt the DSA will be satisfied with a few bones. They want the entire meal. And Newsom is right here about which way the wind is blowing. The future of the Democrats is socialist.

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You can see it in the polls. Somewhere between 50 percent and 60 percent tell pollsters they have a positive opinion of socialism and the DSA, and Democrat governors are pandering to the DSA. Establishment Democrats are desperate to find alternatives, but aside from Buttigieg, they don't show up in the presidential polls yet. Buttigieg himself is something of a wolf in sheep's clothing; his father translated Gramsci and introduced him to the English-speaking world.

Gramsci designed the "Long March Through the Institutions" political strategy. If the Democrats choose a fusionist candidate, Buttigieg is the better choice; he speaks the establishment's language while "getting" the socialist agenda. He grew up understanding that the way to get revolutionary politics in a capitalist country is through becoming the establishment.

Most people are viewing this video as a "gotcha" moment for Newsom. Not I. I see it as an admission from a skilled political maneuverer that Democrat candidates, if they want to survive, had better get on board with the DSA or get left behind.

One last thing: you may have noticed that mainstream media hasn't picked up on this story yet, and for good reason. Democrats need Independents to come out for them right now, and Independents don't share the Democrats' friendliness toward socialism. They don't want to defund the police, open the borders, or nationalize everything.

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The result is dual messaging: one for the "normies" and one for radicals. David Burge was right, as usual.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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