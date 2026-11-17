I wasn't browsing, but somehow you clicked me, I tried to link to your tab light ...

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Ed: I mainly agree with CD's take here, but in the end, acting chops matter less than physicality in this role. It's been around for 60-plus years, Pattinson will be the seventh actor to portray him, and the audiences do not want more innovation. They want a familiar context for action thrillers, and Pattinson has already proven he can deliver. I would have preferred Henry Cavill, but as The Hollywood Reporter notes, Pattinson comes closer to the original concept ...

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The Hollywood Reporter: Well, it took nearly 70 years, and there were plenty of detours along the way, but Ian Fleming finally got the James Bond of his dreams — at least when it comes to jawline and nose shape. ...

Connery and Lazenby had dark hair but brown eyes. Craig had blue eyes but fair hair (controversial coloring that inspired more than a few cheeky headlines when he was cast: “No Mr. Blonde, They Expect You To Dye”). Moore had blue eyes but his hair was shades too light. Brosnan came closest, with black hair and blue eyes. But it turns out Fleming had other criteria aside from basic coloring and measurements.

In fact, the author commissioned a portrait of Bond in the 1950s, years before the movies were launched, when a British newspaper purchased the rights to serialize the novels as a cartoon strip. To help the paper’s illustrator nail down the look, Fleming hired an unknown artist to sketch 007’s face according to his highly specific instructions (“I think we should avoid giving Bond an American-shaped head and a duck’s haircut,” he wrote in one note).

The result was a long angular face with heavy brows, a narrow nose, sharp cheekbones, thin lips and a firm, squared-off chin that looks uncannily like… Robert Pattinson.

Ed: These days, I'm just satisfied that they chose a male. However, Pattinson does look pretty similar to Fleming's concept, although you can see Dalton and Brosnan there as well. I doubt, again, that Bond fans will worry too much about this and just wait to see if Pattinson can deliver on the formula. It helps to have someone whose appearance doesn't pull you too far from the suspension of disbelief, though.

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If Sydney Sweeney doesn't end up being the next Bond Girl, Hollywood officially has no taste. #007 https://t.co/sTpMhca4rh — Heather Hunter (@heatherhunterdc) November 17, 2026

Ed: Endorsed. One thing the Bond franchise has is a track record of mostly good choices for "Bond girls," both allies and villains. That may matter just as much as Pattinson.

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Axios: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) plans to force his members to take a tallied vote this week on whether to nominate him as speaker of the House, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The plan represents a shift in tactics — his allies had previously hoped to nominate him by acclamation — that would help reveal whether he has the votes to become speaker on Jan. 3.

If he loses more than 40 votes, he may be in trouble. If not, he likely sails through even if some of his members ultimately oppose him on the House floor.

Jeffries and his allies are confident he has more than enough support to get the 218 votes needed to become speaker even as some of his freshman members express skepticism or even outright opposition to him.

Ed: What does this tell us? Jeffries has the votes, and ... now he wants to make a list. The message is clear: any House Dem that votes against him in a roll-call vote will find their next two years to be as unpleasant and useless as Jeffries can make it. This is a smart power play from Jeffries – as long as he actually has the votes.

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NEW: White House sources signal JD Vance will likely run in 2028—but former Press Secretary @karolineleavitt says he is genuinely torn over the toll on his young family: "The vice president really does make an effort to be a very present father. That's obviously very difficult as the vice president of the United States; it would be even more difficult, if not impossible, when running a presidential campaign. So, I believe him when he says he's still grappling with the decision." — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) November 17, 2026

Ed: I wrote about Vance's 2028 prospects here. If I had to guess, Vance will choose to sit out this cycle and credit the need to spend time with his very young children, and that's a completely legit reason. Another reason is that the midterms put Vance on the defensive. He tried to position himself for the campaign after the blue wave and ended up looking disloyal to his mentor. He can't run as a candidate of a different direction while serving as VP. Better to take the next four years off and come back in 2032 if Dems win the White House, or run for governor in Ohio. Vance might decide to run for his old seat in the Senate in 2028 too, but that's a step back that doesn't advance his later ambitions.

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WSJ: Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, operated on two tracks pointed at the same goal of vaulting China’s artificial-intelligence capabilities ahead of the U.S.

Her job: cultivating a relationship—one that turned romantic—with Nvidia’s then-CEO Jensen Huang and securing a pipeline of the company’s advanced-computing chips that Washington has sought to keep from China. His job: building a sprawling network of government-backed data centers across China, a review of Chinese public records shows.

The scale of Kang’s data-center business was striking. From 2021 to 2024, the proposed investments tied to Kang’s network topped $9 billion, all built with government backing. Chinese government officials hailed Kang’s projects as part of China’s national push to ramp up computing power across the country. ...

But the records illustrate that the couple operated on both sides of the U.S.-China technology divide: Chinese state money was invested in Kang’s domestic ventures as his wife’s overseas company gained access to the chips Washington was trying to keep out of China.

Ed: No one has yet proven that Alice Huang is an intel asset for China, legally. However, this hardly seems like a plausible coincidence.

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The post-election buyer’s remorse just hit this NYC woman hard, and now she’s acting shocked. The day after the elections she was thrilled. She mocked “Orange Man Bad” with that smug line: “Never show your hand especially when you don’t have good intentions.” She loved throwing that at Trump. She never applied it to Hochul. Hochul didn’t hide a damn thing. She showed her hand every single time. She and the MTA took Trump to court to stop him from giving New York drivers any relief from congestion pricing. She kept signing off on higher fares and more fees while the MTA delivered the same broken service. She was openly, repeatedly digging into New Yorkers’ pockets. Everyone could see it. This NYC resident saw it and still voted for her. Now Hochul is talking about raising congestion pricing even higher and the MTA is lining up another fare hike, and suddenly she’s whining that “when New York is done digging in New Yorkers’ pockets we ain’t gonna have nothing left.” It isn’t “New York.” It’s Hochul and the Democrats this NYC woman voted for. They were never subtle about it. They kept reaching deeper because their spending never stops. She knew the record, ignored it, and is now acting betrayed. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 17, 2026

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Ed: Not only is this amusing as an example of buyer's remorse, but it's also very bad political analysis. Trump didn't "show his hand" too early; this is his second term, and he made very clear what he intended to do. And now the same woman is complaining that Hochul and Democrats didn't campaign honestly. Will she learn anything? I doubt it.

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Andrew Stiles at The Free Beacon: The controversy escalated this week after internet sleuths unearthed a photo of El-Sayed smiling alongside Kelly Neumann, a Michigan-based personal injury attorney and Democratic fundraiser whose grandfather served in Adolf Hitler's war machine.

Last Wednesday was Veterans Day, which marked the second anniversary of Neumann's infamous Facebook post honoring her grandfather's military service "on the German side" in both World Wars before he fled to Brazil after the Allied victory. She eventually deleted the post and apologized. Then she threatened to take legal action against the Washington Free Beacon for reporting on it. ...

A prolific social media poster, Neumann shared several photos of herself with El-Sayed at an October fundraising event. The photos warrant closer scrutiny, as they appear to seriously damage El-Sayed's credibility as a senator-elect.

El-Sayed has long claimed (without evidence) to be 5-foot-9, which is technically average for American men but historically unimpressive for a politician. The Free Beacon and others have amassed ample evidence suggesting his stated height is, at best, wildly exaggerated. He appears only marginally taller than Neumann in the photos she shared on Instagram and Facebook.

Ed: Worth noting, both on the question of El-Sayed's height as well as his associations. El-Sayed's connections to the Muslim Brotherhood didn't prevent him from winning an election in Michigan; any connections to "the German side" of World War II probably won't dent his support in Dearbornistan, either.

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Ice cold from Nancy Pelosi (via Biden's new book "Promise Me, America") https://t.co/2aRNTV3jJi — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 17, 2026

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Ed: This pretty much confirms reporting that finally emerged in the Now It Can Be Told phase of the massive Biden-senility cover-up. I'm surprised Biden included it in his memoir, but then again, we can't be sure that Biden had anything to do with this project.

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Shipwreckedcrew: On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued Proclamation 10888 declaring an “invasion” to have taken place through the U.S.-Mexico border, and invoking Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) to suspend the entry of noncitizens. Thereafter, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued guidance that barred covered migrants from applying for asylum or seeking withholding of removal — even if they reached official Ports of Entry. The guidance allowed for rapid removals without the normal procedural protections that would otherwise apply given the authorities authorized by Sec. 212(f).

RAICES and 13 individuals plaintiffs who would have sought asylum filed a class-action lawsuit in the District Court for the District of Columbia.

I have not written about this piece of lawfare up to this point because it has flown a bit under the radar compared to other more high profile immigration cases. The reason for that is the suspension of asylum doesn’t involve rounding up illegal aliens and sending them out of the U.S. The suspension of asylum has served to keep migrants from crossing into the U.S., and then relying upon a pending asylum application as a basis to remain in the U.S. while years go by before the application can be acted upon. That was the process put in place by the Biden Administration in handling the millions of illegal aliens that it allowed to cross into the country. Immigrant rights groups freely offered advice on how to make asylum applications and then rely on the fact that such an application was pending to forestall removal back to the alien’s home country.

Ed: Worth reading in full. As with most such cases, it's very complicated, and Ship does a good job in unwinding the technicalities. He thinks this is a "HUGE" case to watch, and I'd take his advice.

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JUST IN - US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton says recent tech outages do not appear to be linked to a coordinated cyberattack, adding that many institutions are patching or upgrading their systems — Fox Business https://t.co/qWGYmSjPFP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 17, 2026

Ed: This explanation makes sense, which is not the same as it being the literal truth. The level of coincidences makes this look very suspicious, but it is true that many companies have been rushing to plug holes uncovered by AI analyses.

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Long Beach Post News: The CEO of a local affordable housing charity was carrying $15,000 in cash and parts for his broken-down yacht when authorities arrested him at the airport in August, federal prosecutors say in new court filings.

They allege Rodney Rosenstein was trying to flee across the border and maintain his luxurious life after stealing tens of millions of dollars in a lucrative fraud scheme. ...

Just five days before his arrest, they say, Rosenstein was staying at his multimillion-dollar villa on a private peninsula in the resort town of Punta Mita, Mexico. According to prosecutors, the four-bedroom property with an adjoining casita flanks a golf course and overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

Nearby, Rosenstein allegedly kept his 53-foot yacht and a mistress who managed a call center he owned in Mexico. Another yacht, which prosecutors say Rosenstein bought in 2020 for $500,000, was moored somewhere in Colombia, awaiting repairs.

From his villa, Rosenstein worked as president and CEO of his charity, Helpful Housing, which owns about three dozen apartment complexes in Long Beach and Arizona. The buildings cater to people trying to get back on their feet. Many are formerly homeless, with their rent paid by government vouchers or nonprofit service organizations. When asked by pretrial officers, Rosenstein would not provide “even an estimate of income those properties generated.”

Ed: This case may be worth watching, too. Nick Shirley, please pick up the red emergency phone!

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To the bomb shelters!!! — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) November 17, 2026

Ed: Or ... to the gym!

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Last night's lyric: "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac.

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