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BREAKING: NYC Mayor Mamdani announces he is disbanding the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, which handles protest response and counterterrorism operations. https://t.co/KUjXgXnj4n — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 16, 2026

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Ed: This is even more insidious than it seems. The civilian response team will work directly under Mamdani, which means the supposed First Amendment Support Team has lots of incentive to shut down dissenters and promote political allies. It has the potential of becoming America's first Marxist political commissars with real authority to enforce ideological speech codes.

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Noah Rothman at NRO: The mayor and New York City Councilman Chi Ossé shared a knowing chuckle as they noted that, at times, “trained officers” may be called in to respond to “civil disobedience.” After all, they both know what “civil disobedience” looks like from the perspective of its participants. “There will be no long guns, tear gas, kettling, or pepper spray used as crowd control tactics during First Amendment activities,” Ossé added.

In other words, not only will the NYPD not actively disperse hostile crowds through the use of non-lethal ordnance, but police won’t even establish perimeters around large groups of demonstrators — “kettling,” as Ossé called it — to restrict a crowd’s movement throughout the city, allowing violent agitators within the mob to retreat into the urban landscape unpoliced.

It should go without saying that the New York City mayors who preside over rampant disorder tend to regret their lethargy. The 2020 riots discredited not just Bill de Blasio’s mayoralty but his political project. His successor, Eric Adams, made law and order central to his successful pitch to the city’s voters, and the new administration quickly dispensed with de Blasio’s permissive attitude toward disruptive demonstrators. Much the same could be said of Rudy Giuliani, who owed his 1993 election to David Dinkins’s languid reaction to the 1991 Crown Heights riots.

But the public’s negative reaction to torpid municipal police departments is a lagging indicator. First, they have to experience the horrors of a city that surrenders its streets to lawless mobs.

Ed: I'm not so sure that we can call this "surrendering." I'd call this policy a strategy to exploit the lawless mobs to impose outcomes that the Marxists and Islamists in NYC's city hall can't achieve democratically. The difference between Noah's examples and Mamdani is that this isn't incompetence – it's design.

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Super important read and watch. In NYC Mamdani has dismantled the SRG, the SRG helped with counterterrorism enforcement and protest response. Now NYC will have a “community dialogue and de-escalation division”. The only problem is these protesters don’t want dialogue or de-escalation, they want violence. Just watch this video. The SRG was the only thing keeping NYC protest from turning into riots. Now prepare for NYC protest to turn into Paris like riots. This is extremely dangerous what he has done. He has just turned over the city to violent activist and ANTIFA. — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) November 16, 2026

The only problem is these protesters don’t want dialogue or de-escalation, they want violence. Just watch this video. The SRG was the only thing keeping NYC protest from turning into riots. Now prepare for NYC protest to turn into Paris like riots. This is extremely dangerous what he has done. He has just turned over the city to violent activist and ANTIFA.

Ed: That's what Mamdani wants. He wants to use Antifa brownshirts as ideological enforcers. Dissenters will have their protests shut down, or failing that, Mamdani's brownshirts will attack them as "counterprotesters."

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Ira Stoll at the Free Beacon: New York area police unions and politicians are denouncing Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s decision to disband the New York Police Department’s Strategic Response Group, a police unit that had both counterterrorism and protest-response functions.

The Democratic Socialists of America, Mamdani’s political home, hailed it as a first step toward abolishing the police entirely. ...

The mayor’s announcement came the Monday morning following a convention of the New York City chapter of DSA, at which the group passed a resolution urging Mamdani to disband the Strategic Response Group as part of what the DSA described as "a multi-year campaign to end racist and classist policing, and invest in community alternatives." The national DSA platform adopted in 2026 includes a demand for "fully abolishing the police," along with "public ownership"—by which they mean government seizure from the existing shareholders—"of the largest corporations and essential industries."

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The New York City DSA chapter, which functions as the base for Mamdani and for a cadre of extreme-left Mamdani-aligned politicians including Ossé and newly elected members of Congress Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, hailed the mayor’s announcement as "a historic step toward a different approach to public safety."

Ed: This is more of a Disband the Police than a Defund the Police policy. This is what Democrats demanded in 2020, by the way – the use of civilian resources rather than law enforcement to deal with most domestic disturbances and property crimes. In Minneapolis, the city leadership suggested that there was no such thing as a property crime at all. This has been a long time coming, and now New York City will descend into the same kind of socialist hell that Rudy Giuliani finally ended with muscular and consistent law enforcement and prosecution.

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Statement from DEA President Scott Munro on Mayor Mamdani disbanding SRG. https://t.co/L7pNnDDPJX — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) November 16, 2026

Ed: Exactly, but ... this is what New York City voters chose in last year's election. They will get what they chose, good and hard as H.L. Mencken observed, for the next three years. Hopefully voters everywhere else will learn from the example.

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🚨 JUST IN: After adopting the Saddam Hussein look, Ugandan Mayor Mamdani is ABOLISHING the anti-riot control NYPD unit SRG, and New Yorkers are in for a WORLD of riots and destruction "New Yorkers might REALLY not like this — BUT THEY VOTED FOR IT." 🎯 RETIRED NYPD INSPECTOR PAUL MAURO: "The reason the protesters hate SRG so much is that it WORKED!" This is horrible news. Get out of NYC while you still can! It's pretty clear that Mamdani wants to carry out his vision of destroying the police. Mamdani wants RULE BY THE MOB. Commissioner Jessica Tisch said back in March that the plan was "not to disband" it. So much for that. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 16, 2026

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RETIRED NYPD INSPECTOR PAUL MAURO: "The reason the protesters hate SRG so much is that it WORKED!" This is horrible news. Get out of NYC while you still can! It's pretty clear that Mamdani wants to carry out his vision of destroying the police. Mamdani wants RULE BY THE MOB. Commissioner Jessica Tisch said back in March that the plan was "not to disband" it. So much for that.

Ed: Marxists lie – film at 11. And yes, the Saddam look is strangely apt.

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San. Tim Sheehy (R-MO) at WSJ: War is unpopular. It always has been. So when Beltway mavens lecture us to that effect as if they have discovered some profound political truth, it’s a bit rich. War is expensive, unpredictable and, most important, deadly. It almost always takes longer than planners thought and is deadlier than experts estimated. Donald Trump isn’t the first president to suffer politically from an unpopular war. Ask George W. Bush about Iraq, LBJ about Vietnam, or Harry S. Truman about Korea. That final example is the most salient. In 1950 communist forces from North Korea invaded South Korea, triggering a war that exacted a devastating human and political toll. Only a few years after World War II, Truman, a World War I veteran and no stranger to the brutality of war, made the unpopular decision to send American forces to Korea to prevent the people of the peninsula from falling under the yoke of tyranny.

Americans didn’t want another war. They were tired of overseas combat and wanted to focus on domestic issues. Sound familiar? Truman paid a price in the 1950 midterms, as his opponents made significant gains in Congress and public support for the war deteriorated. But his backbone in prosecuting the war saved half the Korean Peninsula from totalitarianism. The decision’s effects rippled even further geographically and through history. America’s refusal to concede Asia to the Soviets solidified the U.S. position in the Cold War.

I never knew Truman, but I wager that if he could see the thriving democracy and economic powerhouse South Korea has become, compared with the brutal communist dictatorship to its north, he would gladly accept the political cost of doing the right thing.

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History often vindicates difficult decisions that were deeply unpopular in their time. Our fight against Iran will prove no different. This isn’t a fight for Israel or Saudi Arabia. It is a fight for Western civilization and the security of American families.

Ed: The problem with acting pre-emptively and with long-term interests in mind is that we never really confront the costs of doing nothing and/or settling for the low-cost, short-term approach. The FAA's ground stop is an example of that, but as I mention to Andrew Malcolm in our next podcast, we can look at it from the other side, too. Had France and Britain [fixed - Ed] declared war when Hitler violated the Treaty of Versailles and reoccupied the Rhineland in 1936 (I mistakenly say the Ruhr in 1935), they would have broken the Nazis, the military would have deposed Hitler, and 50 million lives might have been saved. The history books would likely have called it an example of warmongering on the part of Britain and France.

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Yes, AOC could be nationally viable under certain circumstances https://t.co/alh6qw2DMM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 16, 2026

Ed: We haven't elected a president from the House since James Garfield, and that was in the machine-politics era of the United States. The smarter play would be to run for Chuck Schumer's Senate seat and build up a larger constituency.

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CBS News: Prosecutors plan to retry Lindsay Clancy on first-degree murder charges, after her first Massachusetts murder trial ended in a mistrial. The judge set a jury trial date for March 29, 2027.

Clancy was back in Plymouth Superior Court Monday morning as prosecutors addressed how they plan to proceed with her case. The commonwealth argued for a later trial date in May, citing other cases on the docket, but Judge William Sullivan, who is retiring in June 2027, was firm in seeking a March date. ...

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz has the power to decide to retry Clancy on first-degree murder charges again, which would require another jury trial. Cruz could also have tried Clancy on a lesser charge, such as second-degree murder or manslaughter.

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Ed: Good luck with that jury pool. Kevin Riddington made it clear that he would publicly abuse any juror who voted to convict, although that blew up in his face after the lone holdout turned out to also be the only black juror on the panel. It's really not that remarkable for prosecutors to try a case again after a hung jury. It's worth noting, too, that Massachusetts shows more efficiency at trying Clancy twice than Utah has been in trying Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin once.

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Every time I see Mamdani with just the mustache I say "Who the hell is that?" until he is about three or four sentences in. He's like a socialist Scooby Doo villain. — Jim Antle (@jimantle) November 16, 2026

Ed: Only a lot more effective, unfortunately.

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John Hinderaker at Power Line: The same poll cited by Volokh found that a plurality of Democrats, 46% to 44%, want grocery stores to be owned and run by the government. I thought Zohran Mamdani was crazy when he talked about government-owned grocery stores in New York City, but it turns out he is just a mainstream Democrat.

Why would anyone want the government to run grocery stores? Have people not seen the endless photos of empty grocery stores in socialist countries? Apparently not. I suppose the idea is that government-owned grocery stores would give food away for “free.” The Democratic Party basically consists of people who want to force other people to pay their bills.

There are multiple factors behind the growing stupidity of the American people, but I blame our failed education system more than anything else. Our schools are almost unbelievably bad. Socialism has been tried over and over again–one could argue that of all ideologies, it is the one that has most often been implemented–and it has been the biggest disaster in the history of the human race. The Black Death would probably place second. And yet, our schools are so awful that many of their graduates, perhaps a majority of recent graduates, smugly tell us we should adopt that failed economic and political system.

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Ed: Our 'education' system has been tuned precisely to generate indoctrinated activists rather than educated citizens. What we are seeing is not an accident.

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Maybe Hunter could pick up the brush again and sell his artwork for millions. He's a legitimate artist, right? That's how media portrayed it when the Biden regency was in the White House. — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) November 16, 2026

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Mamdani Disbands NYPD Anti-Terrorism Unit: 'When Has New York Ever Had A Problem With Terrorism?' https://t.co/T1NsOfm4Ml — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 16, 2026

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Saturday night's lyric: "The Gambler" by Kenny Rogers.

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