Wishcasting? Willful blindness? Narrative maintenance?

The Wall Street Journal reports, kinda, and we decide. Yesterday, the paper looked at the results of the midterm elections and the radical progressives that won nearly everywhere, and decided that ... moderates would take control of Congress. No, really:

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James Talarico stood before hundreds of Democrats who gathered here to plot a new course for their party and called for Congress to pass an agenda as bold as Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. “We have a mandate the size of Texas,” said Talarico, who won an upset victory in the state’s Senate race. He ticked off universal health coverage, a national ban on gerrymandering and other policy ambitions during his remarks Thursday. But he and other incoming lawmakers who campaigned on lofty proposals face a challenging reality. The Democrats’ new House and Senate majorities are built on centrist candidates who won House districts and states that only two years ago voted for President Trump. That will make moderates the most powerful force in the next Congress and a likely check on the party’s most left-wing impulses.

Really? Hmmmmm. Which moderates would those be, exactly? Talarico is not a moderate; he just moderated his message enough to ride a blue wave that also put hard-left legislator Gina Hinojosa in the governor's office. Which of these other incoming Senate freshmen were "centrist candidates" and "moderates"?

Troy Jackson (Maine)

Sherrod Brown (Ohio)

Annie Andrews (South Carolina)

Abdul El-Sayed (Michigan)

Peggy Flanagan (Minnesota)

Josh Turek (Iowa)

Adam Hamilton (Kansas)

Mary Peltola (leading in Alaska)

The only moderate who won a first term in the Senate is Roy Cooper in North Carolina, and even that's a little bit of a stretch. Scott Colom is rumored to be more moderate, but since he barely made the national radar screen in these midterms, it's not easy to see how he'd legislate, especially in a caucus so dominated by progressives that they've already begun a leadership fight to get rid of Chuck Schumer.

And don't even get me started on the House. Democrats got Adam Hamawy elected to Congress, a man who had connections to the people behind both attacks on the World Trade Center. Several DSA members successfully poached the Democrat primaries and won seats two weeks ago. The Squad expanded significantly, and now will be an even bigger headache to soon-to-be speaker Hakeem Jeffries, who also faced a brief challenge to leadership from the left wing.

What moderate path will these centrists impose on the new Democrat majorities?

These centrists are looking for immediate, if less transformative, policy wins to show the swing voters and Trump supporters who helped elect them that they are focused on cost-of-living issues. The unifying goals that emerged in conversations among new and veteran lawmakers this past week include a ban on stock trading by House and Senate members—a response to anger over perceived self-dealing in government—and reversing cuts to Medicaid and Affordable Care Act subsidies that Trump and the Republican-led Congress approved. A higher federal minimum wage and a bill to ease labor union organizing also arose as top priorities in discussions at the conference held in Denver, sponsored by a group called Majority Democrats, and which organizers said drew more than 3,500 people.

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Suuuuuuure. The new majorities might get around to those ideas, but only after they pass Medicare for All, which would replace ObamaCare and Medicaid, and have Donald Trump veto it. These candidates all supported fully socialized, single-payer medicine on the Canadian model, complete with the banning of health insurance. They aren't going to nibble at the edges; that's why they want Schumer out of the way, and would prefer Jeffries to get lost too, although they won't have the votes to force Jeffries out.

Are there a few true moderates left in the Democrat caucuses? Certainly. There weren't enough of them to matter over the last three election cycles, though, which is why Democrat leadership shifted significantly to the left on its entire platform. Schumer bragged about his "big tent" to allow the Marxists and revolutionaries to take control of the party's ideological direction. If the WSJ or anyone else thinks that the "moderates" will control the aftermath after the progressive wave the nation witnessed, please let me congratulate them on covering their first American election.

The reality is that the small moderate caucus will get media coverage like this as a means to paper over the radical overreach that has already begun with Chris Van Hollen's attempt to seize the leadership. It's not clear whether the WSJ wants to fool its readers or itself about what will happen in January, but any argument premised on James Talarico's supposed moderation and centrism is laughably absurd.

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