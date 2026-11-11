Can a Time-Traveling Dog Save the American Revolution – For Real?

Young readers get an answer to that question in the delightful new historical fantasy novel, Myrtle Saves the Boston Tea Party, the first in a new series from children’s author Amelia Hamilton. The real question is how we can save the true story and values of the American Revolution and the American experiment. Can a time-traveling chocolate lab bring those values – and more – to a new generation of Americans?

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Amelia’s previous work aimed at very young readers, and more to those parents who read to them. Amelia has used her love American history and telling stories to write One Nation Under God: A Book for Little Patriots and 10 Steps to Freedom: A Growing Patriot’s Guide to the American Revolution. The new series aims at slightly older independent readers between eight and twelve years of age, offering the time-travel fantasy to bring these older children into the real stories of the Revolutionary War.

As I told Amelia in our interview yesterday, which is below in its full length, what strikes me most is how well this book is written. Parents and grandparents have experience with books for readers of this age that demonstrate a condescension in both language and structure. Myrtle Saves the Boston Tea Party reads more like literature, challenging readers to grow in their language skills as well as in their understanding of the birth of their country.

Too much of children’s reading material is dumbed down these days, both in structure and in content. If parents and grandparents want to see their children appreciate both literature and American history through a fun time-traveling device, Myrtle Saves the Boston Tea Party should make it to the top of their reading choices.

This comes at a crucial time for our country and culture too, as Amelia and I also discuss. We see growing disconnects between our children and our values, largely driven by an education system that is inclined to either ignore our origin story or to cast it in entirely negative terms. Myrtle Saves the Boston Tea Party does not advance a political or cultural didactic, as Amelia points out. It reflects historical events in this fictional framework, one in which dogs in history act as a sort of intelligence service for proper history, and allows children to come into that history on their own terms.

This brings us to the headline question. Can a fictional dog (based on Amelia’s own beloved Myrtle, who makes a couple of appearances in our interview) travel through time and bring a new generation of readers with her? Can we give the next generation of Americans a taste of our own history and achievements, a grounding in our values, and an appreciation for their own country? At a moment in our nation where it appears that the last couple of generations failed to heed those values and lessons, Myrtle may save more than just the Boston Tea Party.

Amelia plans a series of adventures for Myrtle and her time travels to the Revolution. Her new website, MyrtleSavesAmerica.com, has links to all of Amelia’s work past and present. Speaking of past and present, Amelia has a section to watch on the website titled, "Where will Myrtle leap next?” Children will definitely want an answer to that question after reading Myrtle’s first adventure – and so may parents and grandparents.

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Note: The main page photo of Myrtle is courtesy of Sweet Ellie Photography.





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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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