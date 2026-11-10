Tuesday's Final Word

Way on the other side of the browser, deep in the tabs of Blogospheria ...

This is the truth. This is not about Hegseth. It's about cowing the men and women in uniform into not following lawful orders because they might wind up in Leavenworth. This is an extension of the Seditious Six ploy. This is about co-opting the one American institution that has remained true to the Constitution: the U.S. military. Hegseth stands between us and tyranny, which is why they hate him so and seek to destroy him. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 10, 2026

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This is about co-opting the one American institution that has remained true to the Constitution: the U.S. military. Hegseth stands between us and tyranny, which is why they hate him so and seek to destroy him.

Ed: I'm not sure anyone is pretending this is about Hegseth. Massie, Schumer, and every other Democrat have made clear that they are targeting Hegseth as a way to target Trump. As I wrote earlier, House Republicans did the same thing with Alejandro Mayorkas, only they had a better case for dereliction of duty than Democrats do with Hegseth. Senate Republicans wisely chose to let it go rather than go for performative impotence in a trial, but I suspect Chuck Schumer isn't bright enough to avoid that trap.

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Ed: Dershowitz has a better case here than he did with Trump. At least Democrats targeted the right person in those two impeachments.

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Thomas Massie forced a vote on eight articles of impeachment against Secretary Hegseth. Dr. Brian Cox (@BrianCox_RLTW) went through all of them and argues the legal case is even worse than he expected. We walked through the War Powers Resolution, the Minab school strike, the cartel boat strikes, the Mark Kelly video, and the Maduro raid. 0:00 Cold open 0:57 Introducing Brian Cox 1:53 Initial reactions to Massie's articles 3:11 Why the War Powers Resolution is unconstitutional 6:41 Article I: introducing forces into hostilities 9:06 Article II: the concurrent resolution and Chadha 12:29 Article III: the 60-day clock and "consistent with" 15:58 Article IV: the Minab school strike 26:35 Article V: the boat strikes and the armed-conflict determination 30:38 Article VI: Mark Kelly and the "refuse illegal orders" video 38:23 Article VII: the Maduro raid 42:50 Article VIII: the Yemen campaign 43:23 A strong executive and the Articles of Confederation 44:44 What happens if this becomes the impeachment standard — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 10, 2026

We walked through the War Powers Resolution, the Minab school strike, the cartel boat strikes, the Mark Kelly video, and the Maduro raid.

Ed: I linked to Dr. Cox's lengthy rebuttal in my post this morning. This is a more detailed presentation, and likely a preview of Dershowitz' defense if it comes to that. Bookmark it for future reference.

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NY Post: The House voted on Tuesday night to send the articles of impeachment to committee, which effectively killed the matter. It can languish in committee and would die a legislative death when this session of Congress ends in early January.

Still, it’s a temporary reprieve. Democrats take control of the House in January and have said impeaching Hegseth is a top priority.

Ed: There is zero chance that either Jeffries or Schumer wise up. Schumer especially, because he won’t survive in his leadership position if he stops impeachment. Read on.

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Jorge Bonilla at NewsBusters: With Congress returning from their election recess, the Elitist Media Evening News have honed in on a key legislative item for this lame duck session: the impeachment of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. This, as they make interesting omissions and stuff their newscasts with a dizzying array of national non-stories. ...

Correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns helps Massie advance the leftist talking point of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro being kidnapped, along with the other reasons for the punitive impeachment of Hegseth. The item includes a soundbite from Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, who says “Hegseth was not the right choice,” and a soundbite from an incoming Democrat freshman saying it’s not a matter of if but when.

CBS’s was the most concise of the reports, focusing solely on Hegseth. ABC did a more extensive report featuring soundbites from President Donald Trump, House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries, in addition to the obligatory Don Bacon quote. The report closed out with a recap of Trump’s immigration quote from his 60 Minutes interview, his clarification that policy has not changed, and a contrast with Stephen Miller taking over as White House Chief of Staff.

NBC ran basically the same report, except that Gabe Gutierrez closed out with President Biden curtailing his book tour due to health reasons. This, the investigation of Jensen Huang over Chinese honeypot allegations were the top D.C. stories that ran on the evening news. But there was one major omission that would not have been an omission under other(R) circumstances.

Ed: The whole point of the Hegseth impeachment is to distract from the fact that Democrats still can't really do much for the next two years except obstruct and harass the Trump administration. That puts Schumer in a tough spot, because the radicals that handed Democrats power expect deliverables. Impeachments are easy, but when they see removals are impossible, guess who the Left will come for next – assuming he stays in leadership that long?

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Dem Sen. Raphael Warnock non-commital on Schumer: “I think we're at an inflection point in our country. The voters are demanding that we stand up and fight for them and so any member of my caucus that feels like they should lead in this moment, I look forward to hearing their case,” he told me. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 10, 2026

Ed: The problem with getting seven new members in the caucus, especially in this cycle, is that they don't owe Schumer anything. He's not the only one with problems, either ...

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Politico: The massive Democratic House victory last week has transformed what might have otherwise been a fraught effort for the sitting minority leader to secure the speaker’s gavel, where a smaller majority could have empowered a tightknit block of hard-left holdouts. Now a broader group is intent on sending a message.

“The people want to see unity,” Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana said in an interview. “They don’t want to see fighting. They don’t want to see infighting. They want to see the level of togetherness to advance an agenda.”

The good feelings surrounding Democrats’ House gains have quieted the debate about the leadership of the caucus, however large it might be. As counting continues and operatives hold out hope for 260 seats — the largest majority for any party since 1993 — progressive activists continue to call for an alternative to Jeffries.

While no sitting or incoming lawmaker has announced outright opposition, several who ran on populist economic platforms are withholding endorsements.

Ed: Jeffries is in a much better position than Schumer. He hasn't been in power for over two decades with precious little to show for it, like Schumer is. Jeffries is also poised to make history as America's first black Speaker of the House, and Jeffries has already explicitly characterized those opposed to him as "lacking diversity," which is Jeffries' way of tapping the race card on the table before playing it outright. But if Jeffries doesn't deliver, his historic moment may not last long, either.

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Bernie Sanders REFUSES to back Chuck Schumer for Senator Majority Leader: "The time is now for change. I will not be supporting Chuck." https://t.co/eF716jahG2 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 10, 2026

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Ed: Sanders isn't the end-all-be-all of the Senate Dem caucus, but he's not without influence either. Schumer's in real trouble, and one name keeps coming up as an alternative ...

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CBS News: Sanders appeared alongside Michigan Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who said that "whoever wants to run this caucus should come forward with a plan on how they're going to govern differently, what they're going to do in the first 100 days to put money in people's pockets, and then in particular how they're going to communicate differently." ...

No contender has emerged to challenge Schumer's role atop the Senate Democratic caucus, but Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland has come the closest to throwing his hat in the ring. After initially saying he would not pursue the position, Van Hollen has said this week that he's exploring a potential run.

"What I've said from the very beginning is, we shouldn't have a coronation," he said on Monday. "I'm in listening mode and haven't shut the door."

At an event on Tuesday, Van Hollen said he is "in the process right now of calling my colleagues."

Ed: I'll bet he is. Get ready for a big fight in the next couple of days. Schumer's days may be over, and Kathy Hochul may get a chance at an appointment if Schumer follows the traditional route of resignation after getting booted from leadership. Are you ready for ... Senator Ocasio-Cortez? One Democrat clearly is not ...

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Sen. John Fetterman says he’ll vote for Chuck Schumer to remain Senate Democratic leader: “I absolutely stand with Schumer. I’m going to vote for Schumer.” “I can’t imagine why you would vote for someone like Van Hollen with no record of doing anything.” https://t.co/anjEWVVbCq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 10, 2026

Ed: I like Sen. Fetterman, but ... what track record of accomplishment does Schumer have? And speaking of empty suits ...

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The Washington Sun: Kamala Harris has a decision to make — and the clock is ticking on when those close to her say she should make up her mind.

Advisers and friends in Harris’ orbit have told the former vice president that she should decide by the end of this year whether to make another run at the White House, according to three sources familiar with the conversation, arguing that drawing it out much beyond that would be unfair to the nearly two-dozen candidates expected to run. The sources said that while Harris heard their arguments, she hasn’t agreed to any decision deadline. ...

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“I think it’s going to be a wide-open field. Kamala is in a tier by herself as we speak. The question is: Can she break through the ceiling? Does she want to break through the ceiling? Does she have the team to break through the ceiling? And those are all unanswered questions,” Bakari Sellers, a former Harris surrogate, told The Washington Sun.

Ed: No, maybe, no, and none of these are "unanswered questions." Harris provided the answers in 2019 and then emphatically in 2024. Democrats just refuse to acknowledge the obvious. Well, some Democrats, anyway, along with their sycophants in the Protection Racket Media.

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JUST IN: Inflation in October came in hotter than expected. A 0.4% increase (vs 0.3% expected). This implies about a ~4% inflation rate for the past year. There was a big jump in grocery prices. Eating out, electricity, transportation (esp. airfares), rent and medical services (esp. hospitals) all seeing sizable monthly price increases. Core CPI (which excludes food and energy) rose 0.3%. That was also hotter than expected. NOTE: The gov't didn't publish the y/y rate for October because they weren't able to collect data in Oct. '25 due to the gov't shutdown. — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) November 10, 2026

... There was a big jump in grocery prices. Eating out, electricity, transportation (esp. airfares), rent and medical services (esp. hospitals) all seeing sizable monthly price increases. Core CPI (which excludes food and energy) rose 0.3%. That was also hotter than expected. NOTE: The gov't didn't publish the y/y rate for October because they weren't able to collect data in Oct. '25 due to the gov't shutdown.

Ed: Inflation did come in a little hotter than expected, but not as hot as it has been. A few people responded by noting that gas prices are already coming down as investors bet on an end to the Hormuz crisis coming soon (for some reason, experience has not taught them much), but the real driver here is diesel, and that's not coming down much yet.

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NY Times: In his first week in office, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. told reporters that his immediate predecessor, Donald J. Trump, had left him a “very generous letter” in the Oval Office. Since then, Mr. Biden has refused to discuss the contents.

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But in his new book, “Promise Me, America,” Mr. Biden reprints the letter in full, according to an excerpt obtained by The New York Times. The Times also reviewed a photocopy of the original letter, which was dated Jan. 20, 2021, and left in an envelope addressed “To ‘46’” — a reference to Mr. Biden’s status as the 46th president.

The letter, written on White House stationery with Mr. Trump’s signature black Sharpie, is a remarkable document for how discordant it is with Mr. Trump’s public comments about Mr. Biden and the 2020 presidential election. Mr. Trump did not criticize Mr. Biden or challenge the results of the election. Instead, he wrote almost poetically about his experience working in the White House and how he believed that Mr. Biden “will be true to yourself and the American people.”

“Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats,” Mr. Trump wrote. “Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people.”

Ed: Interesting. It didn't do much to settle the rancor between the two men, and neither did Joe Biden's lawfare in the four years that followed, either. At least Trump tried.

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Stop blaming mysterious forces for what isn’t mysterious. We Republicans didn’t earn the votes of our own voters. There’s your answer. I wish it was something else. I wish there was a magical solution that absolved us from blame, but there isn’t. WE LOST THIS ELECTION. The Democrats didn’t even win it. Now we need to reject this primitive urge to blame mysterious, uncontrollable forces for the bad things that have happened to us and start taking responsibility and fixing what we broke. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 10, 2026

WE LOST THIS ELECTION. The Democrats didn’t even win it. Now we need to reject this primitive urge to blame mysterious, uncontrollable forces for the bad things that have happened to us and start taking responsibility and fixing what we broke.

Ed: Democrats won it by showing up like Donald Trump was on the ballot. Other than that ... Kurt is 100% right.

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🚨 NEW: Fox’s Tyrus delivers a POWERFUL response to leftist podcasters laughing at Charlie Kirk ‘joke’: “One of the greatest compliments to your life’s work is that your enemies are still fighting you after you’re gone… Every time they do that, they’ve just inspired another person to go, ‘Who was that man?’” He adds: “His memory will go on even further by the ones that he made uncomfortable still squirming over him. So his family should take that with a grain of sugar instead of salt,” adds @PlanetTyrus — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 10, 2026

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… Every time they do that, they’ve just inspired another person to go, ‘Who was that man?’” He adds: “His memory will go on even further by the ones that he made uncomfortable still squirming over him. So his family should take that with a grain of sugar instead of salt,” adds @PlanetTyrus

Ed: Well put.

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Last night's lyric: "Summer" by War.

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