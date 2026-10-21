El-Sayed to ABC: Let Me Explain Why Israel Is No Ally

Great. Now let me explain why Abdul El-Sayed should not be in the US Senate.

Actually, I may draft someone else for that task. Stay tuned!

First, though, let us hear how the one liberal democracy in the Middle East, the state that shares its intelligence services and technology with the U.S., the one state in the entire region that actually allows for religious freedom and women's rights, has nothing in common with America.

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Do tell:

Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed shared his views on U.S.-Israel relations, saying he does not consider Israel an American ally: “I think it’s time for us to realize that Israel is not actually our friend.” Watch the full conversation tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC News Live Prime’s “All Access with Linsey Davis” streaming on @disneyplus and @hulu. — ABC News (@ABC) October 19, 2026

"So you don't consider Israel to be an American ally?" Davis asked during the lengthy sit-down for her All Access show. "An ally that takes your money to push you into wars you shouldn't be fighting is not an ally. It's like, I mean, do you have kids?" El-Sayed replied. "I do," Davis answered. "And if your kid has a friend who keeps bumming off their money, and then talks about them behind their back, and then gets them into fights with other friends, what would you tell your kid to do with that friend? You'd probably tell them, maybe it's not actually a friend. I think it's time for us to realize that Israel is not actually our friend," El-Sayed concluded.

Well, as analogies go ... that's certainly one of them. Let me posit another analogy: Let's say that you have a psycho in the neighborhood that spends 47 years threatening to kill you and at times attempting to do so. All your other 'friends' in the neighborhood think you should do business with the psycho, but one neighbor actually keeps watch and protects you. Who's your friend in that analogy?

Or, allow me another analogy. Let's say you live in the same neighborhood, under the same conditions, where a separate group of squatters plots attacks on your pal and funds gangs to seize its home and kill them. When your friend – the one keeping close watch on the psycho – gets attacked by the squatters and the plotters and defends himself, the other neighbors start complaining to you about how your friend is 'attacking' others just by defending their home against the squatters. Do you side with your friend, or do you side with the people terrorizing them?

And do you elect a gang sympathizer to your Senate?

Rather than answer these arguments by analogy, allow me to quote former Congressman Joe Walsh, who is famously no fan of the GOP and Donald Trump. He succinctly hits the point:

He says Israel is NOT our ally. NOT our ally. Look, hate Netanyahu all you want, oppose the current Israeli government all you want, but if you don’t believe Israel is our ally, you don’t belong in the U.S. Senate. No Jew in Michigan who supports the state of Israel should vote for him. He just plain hates Israel. Fuck him. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 20, 2026

No Jew in Michigan who supports the state of Israel should vote for him. He just plain hates Israel. Fuck him.

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No voter who values liberal democracy should vote for this Muslim Brotherhood-sympathizing radical.

No voter who values America over Islamist terrorism should vote for the man getting funds and support from ISNA-linked entities.

No voter who wants to prevent the riots in France from erupting in places like Dearborn and Minneapolis should vote for someone excusing Hamas and Hezbollah.

No one who supports terrorists like those groups and claims that Israel commits 'genocide' for defending itself should ever be elected dogcatcher, let alone a Senator. As Joe Walsh says ... well, you know.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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