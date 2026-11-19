Yesterday, I wrote about how Minnesota went from being near the top of all the rankings not so long ago to now being in the bottom quintile in many of the most important economic variables, and its educational performance has been dropping like a rock.

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About the only things we are doing "well" these days are getting dollars stolen through fraudulent activity, and the lion's share of that goes straight into the Somali community. Oh, and getting Somalis elected. We are at the top of the rankings there, and it's no coincidence that the rise of Somali political power and rampant fraud are highly correlated.

That fraud has been a statewide and national scandal, and much of it has been running through the Medicaid program. So who did the DFL (our Democrats) choose to run the Human Services Committee?

Two Somali American senators will hold key leadership posts in the Minnesota Senate when the 2027 session begins in January. Senate Democrats on Tuesday elected Senator Omar Fateh of Minneapolis as an assistant majority leader, which puts him on the team that runs the caucus. Omar will also chair the Local Government and Housing Committee. Senator Zaynab Mohamed of Minneapolis will chair the Human Services Committee. It oversees many of the programs that serve Minnesota’s most vulnerable residents. Why does this matter? Committee chairs decide which bills get a hearing and which never move. Starting in January, Omar and Zaynab will help shape state policy on housing, city and county government, and the social safety net. The two will also have more power behind them. Earlier this month, voters grew the Democrats’ Senate majority from 34 seats to at least 39 of 67, and two races are still headed to recounts. Majority Leader Erin Murphy of St. Paul, who was re-elected to the post last week, said the new leaders spent months listening to Minnesotans and will bring that experience to the session. — The Somali Brief (@thesomalibrief) November 18, 2026

Two Somali American senators will hold key leadership posts in the Minnesota Senate when the 2027 session begins in January. Senate Democrats on Tuesday elected Senator Omar Fateh of Minneapolis as an assistant majority leader, which puts him on the team that runs the caucus. Omar will also chair the Local Government and Housing Committee. Senator Zaynab Mohamed of Minneapolis will chair the Human Services Committee. It oversees many of the programs that serve Minnesota’s most vulnerable residents. Why does this matter? Committee chairs decide which bills get a hearing and which never move. Starting in January, Omar and Zaynab will help shape state policy on housing, city and county government, and the social safety net. The two will also have more power behind them. Earlier this month, voters grew the Democrats’ Senate majority from 34 seats to at least 39 of 67, and two races are still headed to recounts. Majority Leader Erin Murphy of St. Paul, who was re-elected to the post last week, said the new leaders spent months listening to Minnesotans and will bring that experience to the session.

A Somali Senator who has only been in office for three years.

It's a plum position — countless Senators would give their right arm for the job because billions of dollars flow through the committee, and seniority usually plays a role in distributing plum positions. But when your brother-in-law, Omar Fateh, becomes the Assistant Majority Leader after only six years in office — years filled with controversy, including allegations of election fraud in his endorsement for Mayor of Minneapolis — your shot at a plum position is pretty much assured.

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It's all in the family, you know. At least they aren't married or, as far as we know, related by blood.





Minnesota is in the midst of a fraud scandal of literally unprecedented proportions, with half of all Medicaid money being stolen, mainly by Somalis. And the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate chose two Somalis deeply tied to that community to control not just the money flowing in that direction but the flow of a lot of the information as well, and the investigative powers of the Senate.

Better, if you can believe it, Zaynab Mohamed is the youngest Senator elected, and she came to the Senate after a stint working for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR. A Muslim Brotherhood-associated organization.

So how closely tied is Mohamed to the fraud? We can't say for sure, but she is certainly adjacent:

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Zaynab Mohamed (D) is a state senator in her first term representing a south Minneapolis district (SD 63). She is running for re-election next month. Perusing her 2026 campaign finance report, a name jumped out at me, Jamal Hashi. The name jumped out because a Jamal Hashi also was a past campaign donor to attorney general Keith Ellison and also provided his profession as “chef.” “So what?” you ask. This earlier Jamal Hashi was linked to, but never charged in, the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal. Hashi’s name came up during the courtroom trial of Feeding Our Future CEO Aimee Bock last year. He was so closely linked, however, that Ellison felt obligated in December 2025 to forward his December 2021 $2,500 campaign donation to the U.S. Department of Justice, along with other Feeding Our Future-linked donations.

The above $10,000 in Ellison donations were all received at the same December 20, 2021, fundraiser featuring exclusively donors linked to Feeding Our Future. Gandi Yusuf Mohamed (listed above) was convicted in the fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced early next year. Zaynab Mohamed accepted Jamal Hashi’s 2026 donation after Keith Ellison returned a Jamal Hashi donation.

But wait! There's more!

For her part, Zaynab Mohamed had received three earlier donations from a Jamal Hashi. Over the years, Sen. Mohamed has received a total of $2,000 under the name Jamal Hashi, chef. Jamal Hashi, chef, is also listed as making a $2,800 donation to U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and a $1,000 donation to a Washington State political candidate named Shukri Olow. Curious. Sen. Mohamed has an interesting backstory. She is the sister-in-law of current state Sen. Omar Fateh, who represents an adjacent district (SD 62) and who has his own connections with the Feeding Our Future fraud.

Zaynab is also the sister of Muse Mohamed, who was convicted at trial in 2022 of a federal perjury charge in connection with his handling of absentee ballots on behalf of Omar Fateh’s 2020 election campaign. That would also make Muse Mohamed, convicted perjurer, the brother-in-law of Sen. Omar Fateh.

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Of course, it's almost impossible for a Somali politician NOT to be linked to all the fraud, since everything is clan politics in the Somali community, and the dominant clan, up and down the line, all work together on the same things. Ilhan Omar is the political boss, and you get ahead by pleasing her and her cronies.

EXCLUSIVE: DHS says incoming DFL lawmaker Abdi Daisane's wife is in U.S. illegally; daycare cited 12 more times As Abdi Daisane prepares to take his seat in the Minnesota Legislature, DHS has confirmed that his wife illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2023. "Ayan Ahmed Aidid is a 30-year-old illegal alien from Somalia who illegally entered the United States on foot through the southern border on April 2, 2023," a DHS spokesperson told Alpha News. Meanwhile, Daisane's taxpayer-funded daycare racked up another dozen licensing violations just weeks before his election victory. — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) November 18, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: DHS says incoming DFL lawmaker Abdi Daisane's wife is in U.S. illegally; daycare cited 12 more times As Abdi Daisane prepares to take his seat in the Minnesota Legislature, DHS has confirmed that his wife illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2023. "Ayan Ahmed Aidid is a 30-year-old illegal alien from Somalia who illegally entered the United States on foot through the southern border on April 2, 2023," a DHS spokesperson told Alpha News. Meanwhile, Daisane's taxpayer-funded daycare racked up another dozen licensing violations just weeks before his election victory.

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It tells you quite a bit that these very young, very Somali legislators, who have the stink of all the billions of dollars in fraud wafting off of them, are put at the top of the power pyramid in the Senate, and in Mohamed's case, literally in charge of the committee through which much of the fraudulent money flows.

The Somalis aren't just a political machine; they are a dominant one now in the Democrat Party due to their ability to swing votes in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and the entire metro area. And their power is spreading out of state, despite being a very small fraction of the state population.

Of course, when you can tap into billions of dollars of state money and spread it around, it buys a lot of political influence.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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