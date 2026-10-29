Ilhan Omar's 'Conspiracy Theory' Just Became a New York Times Investigation of Sham Marriage.

Ilhan Omar is one of the most corrupt members of Congress in history, and that is saying something. While the United States is no banana republic, politics is about money and power, and when money and power are involved, corruption inevitably follows.

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Omar has carried the stink of corruption since she erupted on the political scene, and she is best described as a political boss whose power derives at least partly from her prominence as a Somali clan leader who learned her trade under her genocidal political father, who escaped Somalia after the political regime he was part of lost in a civil war.

The events portrayed in Black Hawk Down are partly the result of the collapse of the regime that her father was a high-ranking official in, and she even criticized the U.S. military for its conduct in that battle, because it killed a lot of Somalis. When choosing between her clansmen in Somalia and US soldiers being slaughtered by them, she chose her clansmen.

In other words, she is a bad actor, which is why it's no surprise that she is associated with the gang violence and all the fraud that took place in Minnesota.

One of the many scandals she has survived in her now-long political career is the immigration fraud accusations that have dogged her for years: her alleged marriage to her obviously very gay brother in order to get him a Green Card. Unlike many "asylees" who pretend to be gay in order to get permanent resident status in Western countries, Omar's brother could be a host on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy or RuPaul's Drag Race.

They didn't even live together when he was here, and Omar filed taxes with another man, Ahmed Hirsi, as her partner. The marriage was so obviously fraudulent that the Obama administration opened an investigation into it. Ed wrote about this earlier today.

BREAKING via NYT: In 2016, the Obama administration investigated Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and found “some evidence that Ms. Omar had entered into a sham marriage with a man suspected of being her brother”, but the case and potential felony charges stalled because of a 5 year statute of limitations. https://t.co/7GSQB4qNim — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 29, 2026

Omar called the accusations a "conspiracy theory" pushed by racists, but the Obama Justice Department sure didn't think so. The investigators thought the accusations were quite credible.

The federal investigation of Representative Ilhan Omar is focused in part on whether she entered into a sham marriage in 2009 to help a man suspected of being her brother obtain a green card, according to current and former officials familiar with the matter. The F.B.I. and Department of Homeland Security investigated the marriage in summer 2016, during the Obama administration, and found some evidence that it was fraudulent, current and former officials said. Speculation that Ms. Omar committed marriage fraud with a brother has shadowed the Minnesota Democrat’s political career for more than a decade and President Trump repeated the accusation last week. She has long called it a right-wing conspiracy theory that federal officials debunked during her first race for elected office in 2016. But that case stalled chiefly because prosecutors concluded that the potential crime, a felony, fell outside a five-year statute of limitations, according to the current and former officials, most of whose law enforcement careers spanned several presidential administrations.

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"Some evidence" does a lot of work in that sentence, but coming from federal officials in the Justice Department, it's hardly an unusual way to describe an accusation you haven't proven in court. I give them a pass for not saying "She did it." Frankly, I am not a fan of the Jack Smith school of trying people in the press, no matter who the target is. Let the explicitly partisan opponents do it because that is THEIR job.

NYT reports today that the Obama DOJ first started investigating Ilhan Omar (alias) marriage to her brother ten years ago. “Federal agents in Minnesota opened an investigation, according to several people familiar with the matter. They found evidence suggesting that Mr. Elmi and Ms. Omar were siblings, according to the six former and current officials familiar with the case. But, because prosecutors did not pursue the matter, the agents had limited investigative tools, the officials said.” After rumors of the sham marriage—it was well known in Minneapolis’ Somali community back then—threatened to derail her run for state representative, the Obama appointed U.S. Attorney for Minnesota stepped in to save her with this extraordinary letter to her attorney. She was elected to Congress in 2018. Andrew Luger was later rewarded with the same appointment from Joe Biden. He then worked closely with—guess who?—Lisa Monaco. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 29, 2026

NYT reports today that the Obama DOJ first started investigating Ilhan Omar (alias) marriage to her brother ten years ago. “Federal agents in Minnesota opened an investigation, according to several people familiar with the matter. They found evidence suggesting that Mr. Elmi and Ms. Omar were siblings, according to the six former and current officials familiar with the case. But, because prosecutors did not pursue the matter, the agents had limited investigative tools, the officials said.” After rumors of the sham marriage—it was well known in Minneapolis’ Somali community back then—threatened to derail her run for state representative, the Obama appointed U.S. Attorney for Minnesota stepped in to save her with this extraordinary letter to her attorney. She was elected to Congress in 2018. Andrew Luger was later rewarded with the same appointment from Joe Biden. He then worked closely with—guess who?—Lisa Monaco.

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What's striking is that this information is coming from the line investigators who are not political appointees, who you would expect to help their friends and damage their enemies, whatever they claim. In fact, that is exactly what the political appointees did, implying Omar was as clean as the driven snow, even though they knew the opposite.

It is unclear what evidence prosecutors, then or now, have showing that the person Ms. Omar married was her brother. Marrying anyone for the sole purpose of securing a green card is illegal under federal law. Marrying a sibling is illegal under state law, but it is not clear whether state authorities ever investigated the matter. It is also unclear whether federal prosecutors could find a path to charging Ms. Omar that skirts the statute of limitations that applies to marriage-based immigration fraud, a crime that would not threaten her citizenship. Regardless, they could cite the marriage in an indictment or civil action that describes a family immigration fraud conspiracy — a broader case that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has said could lead to Ms. Omar’s deportation.

The original marriage fraud would be embarrassing, of course, but Omar would be in no political danger for obvious reasons: Democrats will go to bat for illegal alien child molesters, so voting for a Congresswoman who was so loving to her brother that she broke the law would probably be a win.

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Hell, Lindsey Clancy is a hero for killing her own children with these people. A bit of fraud is nothing. Even billions of dollars in fraud haven't dented Omar's political standing.

And with the original statute of limitations having run out years ago, she'd be legally home free as well, except... maybe not. The Homeland Security investigation today is based on immigration fraud in her own citizenship acquisition, and this could be used as evidence that immigration fraud is a family business and a conspiracy that goes well beyond one example.

Up to now, officials have said investigators are examining whether Ms. Omar’s late father lied or omitted information in immigration forms before becoming an American citizen. Another subject of inquiry is whether Ms. Omar, who was a child when she immigrated to the United States, was too old to have qualified for citizenship through her father in 2000, The New York Times reported last week. Last week, the Justice Department referred to the congresswoman as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi in a court filing and suggested that the name she has long used is an alias. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump drew attention to the similarity of the name to that of the man she had married in 2009. He suggested that the two might be siblings. Ms. Omar, an ardent critic of the president, strongly rejected the claim through a spokeswoman. “Rep. Omar has repeatedly and unequivocally denied this baseless, disgusting conspiracy theory,” Jackie Rogers, the spokeswoman, said in a statement. “This is a desperate political smear designed to distract from Trump’s failed presidency and two years of Republican failure in Congress.” Mr. Elmi, who is listed on the University of Bristol’s website as a doctoral student writing a thesis about Kenya’s L.G.B.T. community, did not respond to several requests for comment by email, LinkedIn and through a friend.

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Omar's marriage fraud has been common knowledge in the clannish Somali community, but even clan rivals want nothing to do with exposing her unless they are assured they can take her down. Somali gangs are a real thing, with real victims, and crossing Omar likely feels unsafe and would most certainly cost them.

If you take a shot at the Queen, make sure to take her out. The alternative does not bear thinking of.

Obviously, a moral certainty that Omar committed fraud in this and other cases does not equate to "beyond a reasonable doubt" in court, and where any trial took place is as important as any other question. Minneapolis is Omar's town, and we only live in it. (For me, quite literally.)

At the very least, though, this Times investigation proves that the "conspiracy theory" is anything but. Obama investigators seem to think it was likely true.

Because, let's all admit it, we all know it is, even if we can't prove it.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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