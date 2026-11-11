'Muh Democracy': Democrats Work to Overturn Gender Ballot Issues

Democrats keep blathering about "protecting democracy," but any time the electorate is unambiguously opposed to their ideas, even to the point of passing ballot measures, the reaction is always the same: overturn the will of the people.

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Yesterday I wrote about the likelihood that Colorado legislators will gut the citizen-approved statutes that protect girls from boys participating in their sports and all kids from getting cut up by ghouls who like to chop off breasts and penises. The legislators will call the changes "tweaks," but the goal is to overturn the voters' intentions.

@MayorofSeattle Democrats in Washington state have no problem undermining democracy and civil rights when it suits their ends. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 11, 2026

Washington State passed similar measures by a margin that would be considered a landslide in a presidential or Senate election, but the powers that be are already hard at work to reverse the decision. And if history is any guide, they will succeed. All that talk about "defending democracy" is effective rhetoric, but it is also complete bulls**t.

Washington voters passed I-638 last week, 56% to 44%. On Monday, Seattle's school board voted unanimously to authorize legal action against it, and the mayor cheered. Same play as Colorado. The voters get a say. Democrats get the final one. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) November 11, 2026

I have mixed feelings about initiatives and referenda, but you can't argue that they are undemocratic, and Democrats keep saying they are all about "defending democracy," to great effect. For years now, the issue shows up in the polls as important, but for the most part, voters have no idea what, exactly, that means. It is a classic "feelz" issue, since everybody likes the idea in the abstract, and many voters buy the argument that Trump is against democracy.

The Seattle Times says there’s “no serious scientific evidence” transgender athletes have an advantage over women. @Outkick columnist Matt Calkins challenges that assertion with published research. The statement appeared in the newspaper’s coverage of Washington’s Initiative 638, a measure restricting girls’ K-12 sports participation based on biological sex. Calkins cites studies suggesting some strength and muscle advantages gained during male puberty can remain after testosterone suppression. He acknowledges the research doesn’t all point in the same direction, but questions how the newspaper can dismiss evidence of an advantage. See what a study involving U.S. Air Force personnel found: https://t.co/MVEIyWrfrW — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 11, 2026

The Seattle Times says there’s “no serious scientific evidence” transgender athletes have an advantage over women. @Outkick columnist Matt Calkins challenges that assertion with published research. The statement appeared in the newspaper’s coverage of Washington’s Initiative 638, a measure restricting girls’ K-12 sports participation based on biological sex. Calkins cites studies suggesting some strength and muscle advantages gained during male puberty can remain after testosterone suppression. He acknowledges the research doesn’t all point in the same direction, but questions how the newspaper can dismiss evidence of an advantage. See what a study involving U.S. Air Force personnel found: https://foxnews.com/outkick-sports/seattle-times-says-no-serious-scientific-evidence-trans-athletes-advantage-over-women

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Well, there is no more concrete example of "democracy" than a ballot measure, where an actual policy stands alone on the ballot, and voters give it a thumbs-up or thumbs-down, right? Purists who support representative democracy over direct democracy can object to the process, and they make good points. But the law says direct democracy in this case, and the Democrats want to overturn it because they dislike it.

A couple who agreed to talk on camera have a daughter racing in today's 4A girls' state cross country championship in Pasco. Many parents here say they're upset their daughters have to race against a biological male. Washington voters just passed Initiative 638, the Defending Equity in Interscholastic Sports Act, with about 56% of the vote. The measure requires schools to bar biologically male students from competing with or against girls in sports separated by sex. — C.K. Bouferrache aka Honeybadgermom (@Honeybadgermom) November 8, 2026

A couple who agreed to talk on camera have a daughter racing in today's 4A girls' state cross country championship in Pasco. Many parents here say they're upset their daughters have to race against a biological male. Washington voters just passed Initiative 638, the Defending Equity in Interscholastic Sports Act, with about 56% of the vote. The measure requires schools to bar biologically male students from competing with or against girls in sports separated by sex.

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Of course, the reason why Democrats are likely to succeed is for the same "feelz" reason they use to mutter about "saving democracy." They vote for Democrats who put out meaningless slogans that stroke the emotional erogenous zones of liberals.

They gave the Dems an unbeatable trifecta, and then turned around and voted for conservative policies. What did they expect? The entire government apparatus is lefty, and even when voters SAY they want more conservative policies, they put the power into the hands of representatives who ignore them and then get reelected.

@cruickshank Voters of WA state overwhelmingly said yes to I-638. Why are you so eager to destroy democracy? — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) November 6, 2026

Some lefty judges will overturn this initiative, just as they overturned an energy choice initiative earlier this year. The voters got a say, the courts struck it down, and the voters will shrug and move on to vote for politicians who keep the leftist system going.

Washington voters said YES to protecting girls’ sports. Now TransFamilies, the Washington Education Association, and several parents, represented by the ACLU of Washington, Legal Voice, and Pacifica Law Group, are asking a judge to stop Initiative 638 before it takes effect on December 3. They opposed the measure politically. Voters rejected their position. Now they want the courts to override the public. This is not about bullying anyone. It is about whether girls are allowed to have a sports category that is actually female. Bodies compete, not identities. In this video, I break down who filed the lawsuit, the money and political power behind the opposition, the privacy claims, and why Washington should respect the voters and let this law take effect. Get my book, Breaking the Spell, here: https://t.co/c6UBeg5a46 #Washington #GirlsSports #SaveGirlsSports #TitleIX #Initiative638 #WomensSports — MJ Murphy (@hothingsgirlsay) November 10, 2026

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Washington voters said YES to protecting girls’ sports. Now TransFamilies, the Washington Education Association, and several parents, represented by the ACLU of Washington, Legal Voice, and Pacifica Law Group, are asking a judge to stop Initiative 638 before it takes effect on December 3. They opposed the measure politically. Voters rejected their position. Now they want the courts to override the public. This is not about bullying anyone. It is about whether girls are allowed to have a sports category that is actually female. Bodies compete, not identities.

When Democrats say emotionally laden words like "democracy," "fairness," "justice," or any of the buzzwords they love to use, they don't actually mean what the voters think they mean. And for some reason, voters never make them pay.

Like Pavlov's dogs, they salivate when they hear the bell and come running for more.

This is what "muh democracy" really means: you get to have your say; they get to do what they want. Rinse, repeat.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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