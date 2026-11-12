That Was Quick: DEI Back on the Texas Agenda

Well, that was quick. Not that we should be surprised, since the Democrats were clear enough about their agenda.

And, of course, nobody expected them to win the governor's mansion and the Texas House of Representatives, but once they did we should have expected that all the top issues Democrats really care about — none of which is actually affordability — would be back on the table.

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Gun control. Abortion. DEI. I can't wait to see drag queens giving prayers in the House chamber.

Gun control bills came first, of course, because nothing says liberal in Texas more than grabbing guns, and now DEI comes next. Land acknowledgments will dutifully get recorded for posterity, although none of the legislators will offer to give back their actual house to any Native American.

Thank God that Texas has a bicameral legislature.

Texas Democrats file bills to repeal the state's 2023 anti-DEI law, teeing up an uncertain fight over whether public universities can restore the diversity offices and programs Republicans axed two years ago. The push comes after Democrats swept Texas' midterms, winning control of the state House, flipping the governor's mansion and Attorney General's office, as well as gaining control of a U.S. Senate seat. But Republicans still hold the state Senate, making the repeal bills' path forward anything but certain. The Texas Public Policy Foundation says it "looks forward to suing to ensure adherence to Texas law" if DEI programs resurface in disguised form, while noting how the effort could generate a new front in the battle against DEI at Texas universities. Full story here https://t.co/WtS1Wksr59 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) November 12, 2026

Texas Democrats file bills to repeal the state's 2023 anti-DEI law, teeing up an uncertain fight over whether public universities can restore the diversity offices and programs Republicans axed two years ago. The push comes after Democrats swept Texas' midterms, winning control of the state House, flipping the governor's mansion and Attorney General's office, as well as gaining control of a U.S. Senate seat. But Republicans still hold the state Senate, making the repeal bills' path forward anything but certain. The Texas Public Policy Foundation says it "looks forward to suing to ensure adherence to Texas law" if DEI programs resurface in disguised form, while noting how the effort could generate a new front in the battle against DEI at Texas universities. Full story here https://foxnews.com/politics/texas-democrats-put-dei-back-agenda-after-sweeping-power

It's not like colleges and universities have been breathing a sigh of relief that they no longer need those expensive and pesky DEI offices; they have been skirting the law all along, and this will just make it easier. The law will remain, of course, thanks to the Senate, and be irrelevant, thanks to the new governor and Attorney General.

Texas Democrats are opening their incoming state House majority with a push to clear the way for DEI offices and programs to return to public universities across the state — a move state Republicans are expected to block but that puts the culture-war issue front and center after massive Democratic Party gains in the state. HB 358 and SB 125 would repeal a 2023 law banning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices and programs at public universities, but the bills face steep odds with Republicans still retaining control of the Texas Senate. Still, the effort signals Democrats’ broader intent to roll back one of the GOP’s signature education policies after campaigning heavily on the war in Iran, immigration and affordability. Even if the repeal effort fails, conservative policy experts in Texas warn that Democratic appointments to university governing boards could weaken enforcement of the state's DEI restrictions without changing the law. "With Republicans in firm control of the Texas state Senate, it’s highly unlikely that any bill seeking to bring back the corrosive and wasteful higher ed DEI regime will make it to the Governor’s desk," Chuck DeVore, chief national initiatives officer for the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF), told Fox News Digital. "What will likely happen is that relabeled and disguised DEI programs and classes will make a comeback over the next four years as the Governor’s board of regents appointees gradually get a majority. We look forward to suing to ensure adherence to Texas law."

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Many conservatives grumbled that our legislators didn't accomplish enough with the power they could wield, and they were right. But for those who decided to stay home, or God forbid vote Democrat (as few as they might be), there will be a rude awakening.

Not getting enough done is bad. Watching everything you ever wanted disappear and having the left make actual progress on their agenda is far, far worse. Suddenly, near-stasis doesn't look so bad.

It is true that Republicans, particularly in the Senate, could have made more progress than they did (although you should blame the holdouts the most for that, not every Republican there), but the case that some made that the incumbents deserved to be punished was incomplete; you have to consider the alternative.

A friend of mine, who was the most conservative legislator I have ever known and who fought his colleagues like a cornered rat, always argued that fights among Republicans should always take place in primaries, and general elections are the time for team players. He didn't like many of his colleagues, but he always preferred them to the alternative.

Texans who didn't bother to vote out of pique are about to learn what that means with a Democrat governor, and it won't be pretty. She is already pushing price controls under "emergency" powers, and God knows what's next on the agenda. Assume something like an Abortion Emergency, or a declaration that racism is a public health emergency.

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Of course, it's not just Texans who will be facing the consequences of the tsunami. The next two years will be a policy bloodbath across the country as leftists pass legislation that will appall any red-blooded American, and please the blue-blooded ones.

One ray of sunshine in this stormy sky: the color revolution is delayed. Lawfare will continue, as Democrats have promised, but I expect the plotters will put their worst plans on the shelf for a rainy day.

At least I hope so.

Instead, they will continue what has already started. Impeachments, investigations, state prosecutions. As Elissa Slotkin warned, they are coming for the Republicans. But I doubt any governor will call out the National Guard.

"Mayor Mamdani you're a sellout, pack your bags and get the hell out" - Pro-Palestine Protesters turned on the Mayor, saying the NYPD is escalating against them because Mamdani was embarrassed that they caught him at an Israeli vigil last month. Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 11, 2026

A second ray of sunshine is that now the Democrats will have to contend with their radical left wing, which is already activated. If they go after Mamdani, you can be sure that the next two years will be unpleasant for some Dems as well.

Have at it, Antifa.

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