French Judge: Criticize Islam and We're Coming for You

The joke goes that France has become the next Muslim nuclear power, although the UK, at least, arguably got there first.

I think it's a bit premature to say that the Muslims control either country; it's more accurate to say that they are able to coerce the people who do into bending to their will on a number of issues. They are players with clout, not the dominant power — yet.

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Writ large, the technocrats care most about controlling the money and power over the economy, and least about most social issues, save abortion and alphabet issues. At the moment, Muslims care most about expanding their influence over the culture where they can, and are biding their time on controlling the economy.

Broadly speaking, each side controls what it cares most about. For now.

That division of control helps explain why a court is investigating an author who has been critical of Islam, AGAIN, for predicting violent clashes between native French citizens and Muslims over issues like crime. The prediction was a warning, not a wish, and it is one of the themes that he returns to often.

Michel Houellebecq has already been tried and acquitted once for offending Muslims, and he faces the same prospect again if this investigation moves forward to trial.

FRENCH AUTHOR CHARGED FOR CRITICISM OF ISLAM Michel Houellebecq is a French novelist, filmmaker and singer. He is known for his 'controversial' views on Islam and demographic replacement. He has said that Islam is "the dumbest of religions" and has warned "when entire territories come under Islamist control … [violent] acts of resistance will take place" He has also said: "the wish of the population with French roots" was "for the violence to decrease, for [Muslim immigrants] to respect the law and people. Or, another good solution, for them to leave." The Union of Mosques of France filed a legal complaint alleging Houellebecq of "encouraging violence" through his remarks. In 2015, he published a novel titled 'Submission', imagining France under a Muslim president whose election leads to sweeping political and social changes. He did this just a day after the the Charlie Hebdo massacre in Paris. One of the victims of that murderous terrorist attack on freedom of speech just so happened to be a friend of his. A judge has now charged him with "complicity in incitement to discrimination, hatred or violence" Houellebecq’s attorneys told Le Monde that the "[incriminating] remarks have no dimension of incitement, not even implicitly" and said their client "[regrets] the increasing judicialization of intellectual debate." When far left groups and Muslim organisations take people to court to get a politically motivated judge to charge them for speaking freely, that signs the death knell for feedom of speech. Resist them while you can with every ounce of determination and with every resource you have, or risk losing those freedoms forever. — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) November 12, 2026

FRENCH AUTHOR CHARGED FOR CRITICISM OF ISLAM Michel Houellebecq is a French novelist, filmmaker and singer. He is known for his 'controversial' views on Islam and demographic replacement. He has said that Islam is "the dumbest of religions" and has warned "when entire territories come under Islamist control … [violent] acts of resistance will take place" He has also said: "the wish of the population with French roots" was "for the violence to decrease, for [Muslim immigrants] to respect the law and people. Or, another good solution, for them to leave." The Union of Mosques of France filed a legal complaint alleging Houellebecq of "encouraging violence" through his remarks. In 2015, he published a novel titled 'Submission', imagining France under a Muslim president whose election leads to sweeping political and social changes. He did this just a day after the the Charlie Hebdo massacre in Paris. One of the victims of that murderous terrorist attack on freedom of speech just so happened to be a friend of his. A judge has now charged him with "complicity in incitement to discrimination, hatred or violence" Houellebecq’s attorneys told Le Monde that the "[incriminating] remarks have no dimension of incitement, not even implicitly" and said their client [regrets] the increasing judicialization of intellectual debate." When far left groups and Muslim organisations take people to court to get a politically motivated judge to charge them for speaking freely, that signs the death knell for feedom of speech. Resist them while you can with every ounce of determination and with every resource you have, or risk losing those freedoms forever.

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It is absurd for many reasons; the charges are that he is inciting violence, which is neither true in substance nor the least plausible, given that his comments were made at a literary conference filled with philosophes and authors, whose tendency toward violence is entirely rhetorical; no suicide bombers in the room, which is rather different from what you would find in any random mosque in France.

Michel Houllebecq, the author of “Submission” - the international best-selling book depicting France folding to Muslim immigration - was just criminally charged by France for hate speech. https://t.co/5IGZspWS77 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) November 10, 2026

And the guy is hardly Tommy Robinson, who is more confrontational. He used to be, but has become far more circumspect. When he got pushback on his comments, he chickened out and said the problem wasn't Islam, but juvenile delinquents who just happen to be, by some strange coincidence, Muslims.

He learned his lesson from the previous trial: couch your words in vagueness if you might offend a Muslim.

Worst of all, he said he worried not so much about Muslims becoming violent, but about the French reaction to Muslims who were tired of the crime. Pretty pathetic, and predictable Norm Macdonald-type stuff.

Still, with all the hemming and hawing, Houellebecq is facing a criminal investigation. Even the pathetic, hedged, and obsequious criticism was too much to bear for the Muslims who objected, and the French judge who is ensuring the technocrat/Muslim coalition doesn't fall apart.

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It's amazing how far down the prestige ladder the French intellectuals have fallen; a couple of decades ago, it would have been inconceivable for intellectuals to be held to account for almost any crime. Michel Foucault, a famous French philosopher, made it to the top of the prestige ladder despite, or perhaps partly because, he was an open pedophile. Sartre was a communist, and Roman Polanski is a convicted rapist who is adored by all.

These days, a French author and intellectual can't even point out that Muslims commit an awful lot of crime in France and people are tired of it; instead, he winds up tried once, and under investigation again.

He should have tried pederasty. It would have been a much safer thing for his reputation.

Editor’s Note: Here at HotAir, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

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