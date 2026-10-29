Whiplash: Democrat Calls for Paper Ballots to Secure Election From Elon Musk

I am told the best way to avoid whiplash is to stay loose. Just go with the flow. It's why drunk people get fewer injuries in car accidents, as unjust as that may seem.

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It turns out the whiplash theory is a myth, at least according to Google AI, but the principle probably holds true for Democrat voters, who seem to have no problem with Democrats' steady reversals whenever they need to change The Narrative™.

Depending upon who wins an election, we have either THE MOST SECURE ELECTIONS IN HISTORY™ or "X" STOLE THE ELECTION. Nothing says consistency like watching a Stacey Abrams fan explain how 2020 was the most secure election in history, but that Republicans are imposing Jim Crow everywhere.

I can't keep up.

Democrat @jahimes praises paper ballots as the best protection against @elonmusk & @DonaldTrump using AI companies to alter vote totals. "Those paper ballots give us some reason to believe that even if there is meddling, we can go back and rebuild what happened.” https://t.co/62oN9o9paC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 28, 2026

Republicans have been pushing paper ballots and preferably hand counts, as is done in countries around the world in rapid, fair elections with results coming out within hours, for literally years, and Democrats have fought like banshees.

Electronic voting machines and anything mailed in is too risky. We should mandate paper ballots and in-person voting only. https://t.co/TVC32b1Wkd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2024

But this year they are warning darkly about Trump trying to steal the elections and preparing their color revolution playbook, so elections are at risk again.

So now Congressman Jim Himes is pushing paper ballots again, which on the surface seems great. But my suspicion is that the real point is undermining faith in THIS election, which won't have paper ballots due to, you guessed it, Democrat opposition.

🚨HOLY Crap: President Trump has instructed all Governors in the United States to switch to paper ballots, same-day voting, Voter ID & proof of citizenship. Do you support this? https://t.co/SNEMzAkCcL — EAGLE LEAK (@EAGLELEAK1) October 26, 2026

Now I don't know what will happen on Tuesday, and it could be a blowout for Democrats. But it might not be, because the polls are nearly worthless, so preparing the post-election battlefield is a good precaution. Democrats are lining up rioters, getting Democrat governors prepared to go to war with Trump, have lawyers on tap to file election challenges, and are getting the media to pump out the "Trump is a dictator/January 6th" Narrative.

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I would call it tiresome, but it is more dangerous than tiresome. This time around, all those former USAID, military, and intelligence types have been doing war games on how to get Trump out of office before 2029, and even openly talk about changing our political system to "Trump-proof" it.

Will any of that come to anything? Who knows? No doubt it's been a lucrative grift for everyone involved, and it keeps the donors happy to know the spooks and boys-formerly-in-uniform are on the case. But I can't say whether it is more than a grift. NGOs are often both — a grift and a real menace.

Showing up on MS NOW to warn darkly about stolen elections fits the plan. That's all I know for certain.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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